Read full article on original website
Related
King Charles faces battle to win over UK black community
Queen Elizabeth II's death earlier this month prompted a flood of tributes -- but not from everyone. That claim saw the queen promise to investigate but prompted an outright rejection from Harry's brother William.
Canada’s military sent to help recovery after storm Fiona batters coast
Canadian troops are being sent to assist the recovery from the devastation of storm Fiona, which swept away houses, stripped off roofs and knocked out power across the country’s Atlantic provinces. After surging north from the Caribbean as a hurricane, Fiona came ashore before dawn on Saturday as a...
Chicken farm giant linked to River Wye decline was sued over water blight in US
One of the world’s biggest food giants with a supply chain linked to the ecological decline of the River Wye faced claims over similar pollution scandals in the US, the Observer can reveal. Campaigners warned two years ago that the clear waters of the Wye, one of Britain’s best-loved...
Comments / 0