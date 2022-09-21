Read full article on original website
Related
Science Daily
Researchers test a novel hypothesis to explain the cause of autoimmunity in patients with type 1 diabetes
Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is an autoimmune disease in which the pancreas makes little or no insulin. The details on the events that occur during autoimmune destruction of the pancreatic beta-cells have been studied extensively yet the mystery of what causes autoimmunity is unknown. In a new study, researchers from Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM), Indiana University School of Medicine and Temple University School of Medicine, present a testable hypothesis to explain the initiation of autoimmunity. If validated, this would allow early detection and possible prevention of T1D in susceptible individuals.
Science Daily
Fighting fungal infections with metals
Each year, more than one billion people contract a fungal infection. Although they are harmless to most people, over 1.5 million patients die each year as a result of infections of this kind. While more and more fungal strains are being detected that are resistant to one or more of the available drugs, the development of new drugs has come to a virtual standstill in recent years. Today, only around a dozen clinical trials are underway with new active agents for the treatment of fungal infections. "In comparison with more than a thousand cancer drugs that are currently being tested on human subjects, this is an exceptionally small number," explains Dr. Angelo Frei of the Department of Chemistry, Biochemistry and Pharmacy at the University of Bern, lead author of the study. The results have been published in the journal JACS Au.
Science Daily
Awakening 'dormant' cells to fight cancer
The advent of small-molecule targeted therapies, a decade ago, revolutionized the treatment of metastatic melanoma, provided that the tumors carry the mutations to respond to these treatments. However, despite a remarkable initial response that can be seen in a majority of patients, most of them will undergo relapse even after spectacular initial responses. These relapses are due to "dormant" persistent cells, unresponsive to treatment. A team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the University Hospitals of Geneva (HUG) has shown that these cells under-express a protein called HuR. By deciphering the mechanism of this insufficient expression and by targeting it with an enzyme inhibitor, this team has succeeded in reducing the therapeutic resistance of all melanoma cells. These results, published in Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications, open new therapeutic avenues against metastatic melanoma and other types of solid cancers.
Science Daily
New imaging technique could speed up development of eye disease treatments
Researchers have developed a simple and fast way to perform optoretinography, an imaging technique that measures light-induced functional activity in the eye's retina, the network of neurons in the back of our eyes responsible for detecting light and initiating vision. More than 50 percent of people in the U.S. over age 60 are affected by retinal diseases such as macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. These diseases affect the retina's function in ways that reduce eyesight and can progress to blindness if not treated. The new approach could help accelerate the development of new treatments for eye diseases.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Science Daily
Study illuminates precancerous 'clonal outgrowth' in blood cells
A common, spontaneous mutation in blood stem cells, which has been linked to higher risks of blood cancer and cardiovascular disease, may promote these diseases by altering the stem cells' programming of gene activity and the mix of blood cells they produce, according to a study co-led by investigators at Weill Cornell Medicine, NewYork-Presbyterian, the New York Genome Center, Harvard Medical School and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Science Daily
Accurate assessment of heart rhythm can optimize chemotherapy use
Using the wrong mathematical formula to assess heartbeat rhythms may lead oncologists to inappropriately stop life-saving chemotherapy, according to research findings from UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center scientists. Standardizing the mathematical formulas for measuring heartbeat rhythms with electrocardiograms, and avoiding one commonly used formula, could reduce this unintended outcome, the researchers reported.
Science Daily
RNA-editing tool a fast, sensitive test for COVID-19
An engineered CRISPR-based method that finds RNA from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, promises to make testing for that and other diseases fast and easy. Collaborators at Rice University and the University of Connecticut further engineered the RNA-editing CRISPR-Cas13 system to boost their power for detecting minute amounts of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in biological samples without the time-consuming RNA extraction and amplification step necessary in gold-standard PCR testing.
Science Daily
Mutation in key molecules could stop gonorrhea infection, biomedical sciences researchers find
Creating a mutation that inhibits how the bacterial pathogen Neisseria gonorrhoeae causes gonorrhea, a common sexually transmitted infection, could offer a new way to prevent and treat the disease, according to researchers in the Institute for Biomedical Sciences at Georgia State University. The researchers found that generating a mutation in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Science Daily
Gene mutation discovered that causes language impairment, ADHD and myasthenia
Two studies have revealed that certain disorders of the CAPRIN1 gene have significant consequences for people. First, the research team showed that insufficient production of the protein CAPRIN1 in the brain can lead to developmental differences, including autism spectrum disorders, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and language disorders. Furthermore, the scientists identified a specific mutation in the CAPRIN1 gene (CAPRIN1P512L) that leads to an abnormal accumulation of proteins, causing unsteady gait and muscle weakness (myasthenia). The two studies have been published in the journals Brain and Cellular and Molecular Life Sciences.
Science Daily
SARS-CoV-2 infects fat tissue, creates inflammatory storm cloud, study finds
A study by Stanford Medicine investigators shows that SARS-CoV-2 can infect human fat tissue. This phenomenon was seen in laboratory experiments conducted on fat tissue excised from patients undergoing bariatric and cardiac surgeries, and later infected in a laboratory dish with SARS-CoV-2. It was further confirmed in autopsy samples from deceased COVID-19 patients.
Science Daily
Transition to newer clot-busting drug improves patient outcomes, lowers cost in treating ischemic stroke
A newer-generation clot-busting drug called tenecteplase outperforms the traditional treatment for ischemic strokes in several key areas, including better health outcomes and lower costs, according to a new study published today in the American Stroke Association's journal Stroke. The study was led by a team of neurologists at Dell Medical...
Science Daily
New research finds that viruses may have 'eyes and ears' on us
A virus's ability to sense its environment, including elements produced by its host, adds "another layer of complexity to the viral-host interaction," says Ivan Erill, professor of biological sciences and senior author on the new paper. Right now, viruses are exploiting that ability to their benefit. But in the future, he says, "we could exploit it to their detriment."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Science Daily
Discovery could power up platelet production to battle blood shortages
A new discovery from the University of Virginia School of Medicine could let doctors ramp up production of blood-clotting platelets on demand, a timely finding following the Red Cross' declaration earlier this year of a national blood "crisis." The group labeled it the worst blood and platelet shortage in more than a decade and said it posed a "concerning risk to patient care."
Science Daily
COVID-19 infections increase risk of long-term brain problems
If you've had COVID-19, it may still be messing with your brain. Those who have been infected with the virus are at increased risk of developing a range of neurological conditions in the first year after the infection, new research shows. Such complications include strokes, cognitive and memory problems, depression, anxiety and migraine headaches, according to a comprehensive analysis of federal health data by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care system.
Science Daily
Exposing the evolutionary weak spots of the human genome
Mutations can be good and bad. Sometimes they help an organism adapt and survive. Other times they are so harmful that an organism can't survive or reproduce. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Professor Adam Siepel's team has created a computer program that tracks the history of harmful mutations in the human genome throughout evolution. They discovered parts of the genome are especially vulnerable to mutations, meaning any mutations in those regions can result in severe or lethal consequences. Their findings may help guide clinicians seeking the origins of serious genetic diseases.
Science Daily
Scientists use modified silk proteins to create new nonstick surfaces
Researchers at Tufts University have developed a method to make silk-based materials that refuse to stick to water, or almost anything else containing water for that matter. In fact, the modified silk, which can be molded into forms like plastic, or coated onto surfaces as a film, has non-stick properties that surpass those of nonstick surfaces typically used on cookware, and it could see applications that extend into a wide range of consumer products, as well as medicine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Science Daily
New study identifies cortisol level as indicator of addiction recovery success
A new study by researchers at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine found that lower initial cortisol levels may serve as a predictor for retention in treatment programs for substance use disorder. The prospective observational study examined the salivary cortisol, stress exposure, adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and...
Science Daily
Uncovering the skin's secrets: Studies show how skin forms differently across the body
Why are certain body parts more prone to skin diseases than others?. Two new UC Davis Health studies explored how differences in skin composition may lead to dermatological conditions, such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. "Skin does not have a uniform composition throughout the body," said Emanual Maverakis, professor of...
Science Daily
Cancer and diabetes aren't the only conditions driving medical debt
Expensive ongoing treatment for cancer and diabetes are the best-known drivers of the medical debt that contributes to two-thirds of personal bankruptcies, but a Rutgers study indicates other chronic conditions contribute significantly, too. Asthma, heart disease, lung disease, anxiety and other mood disorders are all associated with elevated rates of...
Science Daily
Reusable contact lenses more than triple risk of rare preventable eye infection
People who wear reusable contact lenses are nearly four times as likely as those wearing daily disposables to develop a rare sight-threatening eye infection, finds a study led by UCL and Moorfields researchers. The case control study, published in Ophthalmology, identifies multiple factors that increase the risk of Acanthamoeba keratitis...
Comments / 0