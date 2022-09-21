ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Fox News

Californians plagued with feet-eating 'mini-shark' bugs

Beach goers in Southern California are being targeted by swarms of tiny, aggressive sea bugs who have an appetite for human feet. The bugs, who have earned the nickname "mini shark," have been identified as water-line isopods (Excirolana chiltoni), a crustacean species that grows to be around 0.3 inches (0.8 centimeters) long and can form swarms of more than 1,000 individuals, according to Walla Walla University in Washington.
Popular Science

Wildfires are burning away snow in the American West

This article was originally featured in High Country News. The ground beneath researcher Stephanie Kampf’s boots was black and burned to a sooty crisp in June 2021 as she walked across the burn scar left by the Cameron Peak Fire of 2020. A summer after the fire engulfed over 200,000 acres in flames, there was no snow to be found in its footprint—despite being almost 10,000 feet above sea level, where snow often persists in Colorado. In a nearby stand of unburned trees, however, Kampf noted, some “nice snow” did appear. “It was really striking,” she said. “It was so mind-blowing to me.”
SFGate

The quest to bring the condor back to Northern California skies

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Among the world's tallest trees, next to the world's biggest ocean and along the state's longest highway, the largest birds in North America are returning to Northern California after a 130-year absence. In the 1800s, California condors were the...
Phys.org

Wildfire smoke is unraveling decades of air quality gains

Wildfire smoke now exposes millions of Americans each year to dangerous levels of fine particulate matter, lofting enough soot across parts of the West in recent years to erase much of the air quality gains made over the last two decades. Those are among the findings of a new Stanford...
Gizmodo

Wildfire Smoke Is Making U.S. Air Toxic

Regional wildfire smoke is significantly lowering air quality for millions of people across the country. A new study published in Environmental Science & Technology found that wildfires are creating more air pollution every year. They especially create particle pollution known as PM2.5, which can cause short-term health concerns like nose, eye, and lung irritation. Long-term exposure can create or worsen existing respiratory and cardiovascular issues.
newsy.com

Low Water Levels At Hoover Dam, Glen Canyon Dam Threaten Power Supply

America's two largest reservoirs are in trouble. The Colorado River feeds Lake Powell and Lake Mead and both are at near-record lows, which is threatening the water and power supply for tens of millions of Americans. "Between 2 and 4 million acre-feet of additional conservation is needed just to protect...
