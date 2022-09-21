Read full article on original website
Californians plagued with feet-eating 'mini-shark' bugs
Beach goers in Southern California are being targeted by swarms of tiny, aggressive sea bugs who have an appetite for human feet. The bugs, who have earned the nickname "mini shark," have been identified as water-line isopods (Excirolana chiltoni), a crustacean species that grows to be around 0.3 inches (0.8 centimeters) long and can form swarms of more than 1,000 individuals, according to Walla Walla University in Washington.
Long, possibly record-setting heat wave expected to hit California this week
A long and possibly record-setting heat wave is expected to hit California this week, bringing temperatures into the 90s and lower 100s on Wednesday with little relief expected overnight, according to the National Weather Service. "There's a large dome of strong high pressure building over the Great Basin and it...
natureworldnews.com
Mosquito Fire in California Burns Through Homes and Vehicles; Over 11,000 People Remain Evacuated
A Northern California wildfire by the name of "Mosquito Fire" has burnt homes and vehicles. Over 11,000 people remain evacuated so far when the wildland fire erupted on September 6. Since then, the fire has grown to dozens of thousands of acres in the El Dorado and Placer counties. There...
The 'triple-dip La Niña' explained – and how it affects the weather in your area
It's the first time this century that La Niña has returned for three consecutive years, according to the UN's weather agency. The pattern influences weather events worldwide.
California Man Refuses Evacuation, Feeds Deer Amid Growing Mosquito Fire
As the Mosquito Fire blazes on in Northern California, evacuation orders continue to be passed down by Governor Gavin Newsom. The wildfire, which first sparked on September 6, has now burned through more than 60,000 acres in the Tahoe and Eldorado National Forests in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, fueled by southwest winds.
Wildfires are burning away snow in the American West
This article was originally featured in High Country News. The ground beneath researcher Stephanie Kampf’s boots was black and burned to a sooty crisp in June 2021 as she walked across the burn scar left by the Cameron Peak Fire of 2020. A summer after the fire engulfed over 200,000 acres in flames, there was no snow to be found in its footprint—despite being almost 10,000 feet above sea level, where snow often persists in Colorado. In a nearby stand of unburned trees, however, Kampf noted, some “nice snow” did appear. “It was really striking,” she said. “It was so mind-blowing to me.”
SFGate
The quest to bring the condor back to Northern California skies
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Among the world's tallest trees, next to the world's biggest ocean and along the state's longest highway, the largest birds in North America are returning to Northern California after a 130-year absence. In the 1800s, California condors were the...
Phys.org
Wildfire smoke is unraveling decades of air quality gains
Wildfire smoke now exposes millions of Americans each year to dangerous levels of fine particulate matter, lofting enough soot across parts of the West in recent years to erase much of the air quality gains made over the last two decades. Those are among the findings of a new Stanford...
Gizmodo
Wildfire Smoke Is Making U.S. Air Toxic
Regional wildfire smoke is significantly lowering air quality for millions of people across the country. A new study published in Environmental Science & Technology found that wildfires are creating more air pollution every year. They especially create particle pollution known as PM2.5, which can cause short-term health concerns like nose, eye, and lung irritation. Long-term exposure can create or worsen existing respiratory and cardiovascular issues.
Sky and the Australian find ‘no evidence’ of a climate emergency – they weren’t looking hard enough | Temperature Check
The media outlets gave sizeable coverage to journal article that climate scientists said misrepresented their research
An 81-year-old was knocked off trail by the Mosquito fire. She's still hiking
Long-distance hiker Mary Davison was near Lake Tahoe when she had to change her route after smelling smoke from California's biggest wildfire of the year.
Phys.org
No, autumn leaves are not changing color later because of climate change
It's that time of year again. The days are getting shorter, and the nights are cooling down. But when will the natural fireworks display of autumn leaves actually begin this year?. Many people believe that climate change is pushing back the start of fall leaf color to later in the...
In California, a Race to Save the World’s Largest Trees From Megafires
When the Washburn Fire burned through part of Yosemite’s iconic Mariposa Grove in July, photos of its famed giant sequoias steeped in smoke and surrounded by automated sprinklers to shelter them from the flames shocked viewers around the globe. Less than a year earlier, similar photos showed the trunk...
newsy.com
Low Water Levels At Hoover Dam, Glen Canyon Dam Threaten Power Supply
America's two largest reservoirs are in trouble. The Colorado River feeds Lake Powell and Lake Mead and both are at near-record lows, which is threatening the water and power supply for tens of millions of Americans. "Between 2 and 4 million acre-feet of additional conservation is needed just to protect...
