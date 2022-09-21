Sumner Newscow report — A field survey for the proposed replacement of K-55 bridges in Sumner County is expected to start around Monday, Sept 26. The survey involves the Arkansas River drainage bridge 8.39 miles east of the U.S. 81/K-55 junction and the Antelope Creek Bridge 9.20 miles east of the junction. The survey length is about 6,000 feet, and the survey will be based on the existing alignment.

SUMNER COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO