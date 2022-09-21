Read full article on original website
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home
You probably don't have plans to up and leave your home with your personal belongings, but it doesn't mean it doesn't happen. Watching videos of people exploring abandoned houses around Michigan is always interesting. Some homes will have a fridge full of expired products, while others have clothes that were left by their previous owners.
Oh Dear: Michigan Driver Completely Unscathed as Deer Leaps Over His Car
A daredevil deer is on the loose in Michigan, caught on camera Thursday (9/22) jumping right over a car as it drove down a Michigan highway. The incident was captured on Trooper Anderson's dashcam video earlier this week. The Michigan State Police officer was patrolling near Lakeshore Drive in St. Joseph when a small herd of deer attempted to cross the road.
Lapeer Is Getting A New Sign – Like The One In Flint
A landmark sign is in the works for the city of Lapeer. The question is - where it be set up?. Flint resident Ryan Kilpatrick is working on the giant sign now in his studio, Whiskey Mics. Kilpatrick is the artist who also created the Flint landmark sign located in downtown Flint.
Michigan’s First Year-Round Horror Museum Opening Soon
Monroe, Michigan is about to get its freak on 365 days a year with a new horror museum that is expected to open soon. Local filmmaker, Nate Thompson has been working really hard behind the scenes on what he calls a "truly terrifying museum" that is coming soon to downtown Monroe.
How to Find Your Very Own Glowing Yooperlite Rocks in Michigan
While traveling in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan recently, I was reminded of an article I had read a few years earlier about "Yooperlite" rocks. So, I decided to hunt for my own, and it turns out, it's actually pretty easy to find them. It all started in a souvenir...
Eight Awesome Costume Shops in Michigan to Visit Before Halloween
Now is the time to find a great costume for Halloween this year in Michigan. There is just something about having a great and high-quality Halloween costume that makes a person feel good. Walking into that Halloween party and turning heads with your costume is great. So that begs the question, how do you step up your costume game?
5 Castles You Can Find in Michigan When You’re Feeling Medieval
For a midwestern state, Michigan seems to have a lot of castles. In the past, we've featured articles about castle-like homes in Michigan for sale:. And, we've given you fun facts about another castle-like home in Battle Creek:. But, as it turns out, there are plenty more castles to see...
96 Years Ago: The 8-Hour Workday Comes to Michigan
Eight hours a day, five days a week, wash, rinse, repeat. The 40-hour work week might not be standard for everyone these days, but it is the definition of a standard work week. That concept was introduced by a famous Michigander 96 years ago on September 25, 1926. Who Do...
New Burton Restaurant Opening – NYC Street Food
NYC Street Food is opening on Bristol Road in Burton. When I think of New York City street food, the first two things that come to mind are pizza and hot dogs. I cannot confirm that NYC Street Food will be serving those two items, but it seems like a very logical guess.
The Way You Pronounce This Word Is Annoying Your Yooper Friends
I'm a Michigan transplant. After spending almost a year here, I'm starting to feel like I'm finally starting to become somewhat of a real Michigander. And I can point to my hand to show my friends from back home where in the Mitten state I now live. But I learned...
Stranded Great Dane on Harrison Lake Finally Rescued After More Than a Month
Finally a happy ending for a sweet Great Dane stranded for over a month on a Harrison, Michigan lake. The tragic story of the Great Dane named Zaria started to unfold in August when the dog got off its collar that was on a leash at nighttime. Somehow the dog made its way into the lake and swam across making her way to an island on Cranberry Lake.
Take a Look at Michigan’s Minimum Wage Over the Last 50 Years
Take a minute and see what the minimum wage in Michigan has been over the last 50 years. Currently, the federal minimum wage in the United States is $7.25 per hour, which has been in effect since July 24th, 2009. The minimum wage for tipped employees is $2.13 per hour on the condition that the hourly wage plus the tip income equals at least the minimum wage.
5 Michigan Guys You’ll See Every Fall
We covered the 5 women you'll encounter every time fall begins in Michigan. See that here. Fall hits different (and not necessarily in a good way) for guys. See which of these men best describe your guy friends. #1 Rifle Rick. There's at least one in every family. The guy...
Can You Get Same-Day Married in Michigan?
I'm pretty excited because in a month, I'm getting married to my best friend and the love of my life. We're excited, and of course with an engagement comes announcements and big decisions on what to do for your special day. Do we spend thousands on something crazy and elegant?
Do Other States Have The Michigan Left?
The "Michigan Left" was invented in the 1960s according to MDOT. 8 Mile Road and Livernois Avenue around Detroit was bottle-necking horribly. They decided to alleviate the issue with what we now know as the "Michigan Left." It worked. Now, all around Metro Detroit the Michigan Left is an expected...
Is Sleeping in Your Car Legal in Michigan?
What do you do if you're on a trip and really need a nap to continue driving?. Seems like an odd question, but is it illegal to sleep in your own car in Michigan? Well, the short answer is for the most part no. However, there are certain situations where sleeping in your car can get you into some trouble.
Four Kidnapped Siblings From Michigan Found in Cab of Semi in Florida
Four children from Michigan who had been kidnapped by their non-custodial father were discovered in the cab of his semi-truck in Riviera Beach, Florida. The children, ranging from three to 10 years old were allegedly abducted from Saginaw County by their father, Joses Braxton in April of this year. Braxton is a long-haul truck driver and was wanted for felony parental kidnapping.
Did You Catch the Connection Between Love is Blind and Michigan?
Have you caught up on 'Love is Blind: After the Altar' Season 2?. If not, I will definitely be keeping spoilers to an absolute minimum. And if that's the case, I highly recommend setting aside a few hours to catch up on it because boy oh boy is it juicy and drama-filled. And if you've ever seen any of the episodes of Love is Blind, you know what I mean.
No-Charge Narcan Vending Machine Installed at Saginaw Co. Health Department
A no-charge Naloxone vending machine was recently installed at the Saginaw County Health Department on Michigan Avenue. This truly is a game changer and could save so many lives. Once you realize how many overdose deaths occur every year in the state of Michigan, you'll understand the importance of this.
Fenton Offering Free Trolley Service – What You Need To Know
There is a new way to get around the city of Fenton that is not an Uber, a Lyft, a cab, or the Fenton Bar Hopper bus. Fenton is now offering a trolley service. The Fenton Trolley made its debut this past weekend. I saw it while having lunch Saturday afternoon at The Laundry. I had no idea this was coming to Fenton, but I can tell you that people were on board (literally) and loving it first-hand.
