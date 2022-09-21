WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say one of its K-9s assisted in the arrest of a "dangerous and violent fugitive" from Texas who was staying at a hotel on the east side. Officer Dykstra and his K-9, Major, responded Wednesday to assist U.S. Marshals with apprehending 48-year-old Demetrius Carter. The Lancaster, Texas, man was wanted on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault. He also had a Sedgwick County warrant for cocaine distribution, according to Wichita police.

