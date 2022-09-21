Read full article on original website
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington Police report: Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
Wellington Police report: Wednesday, September 21, 2022. •8:45 a.m. Officers responded to a juvenile problem in the 600 block N. A St, Wellington. •8:48 a.m. Officers took a theft report in the 700 block N. Douglas St, Wellington. •10:05 a.m. Officers took a found property report in the 300 block...
Off-duty WPD detective arrested after city bus crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A detective with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested following a crash involving a city bus Friday night. According to a news release sent out by WPD, just before midnight, officers were dispatched to a non-injury accident at W Douglas Ave and S Waco St involving a City of Wichita […]
KWCH.com
Off-duty Wichita Police Detective Arrested for DUI
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita Police Detective is facing charges of a DUI charge after a car crash involving a city bus. Wichita Police said in a release Saturday that officers were called to an accident at Douglas and Waco around 11:50 p.m. September 23. A car and a...
KWCH.com
2 injured in separate shootings Friday night in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police responded to two separate shootings in less than an hour Friday night. Officers were called to the first shooting at 5000 E. Osie, near Harry and Oliver. Police said a fight broke out at a party. An 18-year-old went outside and was shot once in the upper body.
tsnews.com
Fast speeder, drug suspects in Goddard
GODDARD – Police officers in Goddard had several notable incidents last week.On Sunday evening, an officer used radar to cite the out-of-state driver of an SUV for going 95 miles per hour in a 60 m.p.h. zone while passing through Goddard.Two separate incidents of shoplifting at Orscheln’s led to drug charges against captured suspects.A vehicle stolen from the Season’s Addition in Goddard was recovered in southeast Wichita. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside. Wichita Police Depar...
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington dominates Labette County 53-34, gets back to .500
By James Jordan, Sumner Newscow — Wellington got touchdowns in a hurry in the first half, building a 35-6 lead in the second quarter and beating Labette County 52-34 at Altamont, Friday. Labette County, located east of Independence, put together a couple of nice drives in the second quarter...
WPD writes dozens of citations at Rock Road and K-96
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) put an extra emphasis on traffic tickets in east Wichita on Wednesday.
Sheep found dead in bag on road
Jeff Corbett was driving in Wichita's Riverside when he found a dead sheep in the road.
sumnernewscow.com
Fly Kansas Air Tour begins in Wellington on Oct. 6
Sumner Newscow report — The Kansas Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation is partnering with the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education (KCAE) to host the Fly Kansas Air Tour from Thursday, Oct. 6, to Saturday, Oct. 8. The first tour stop will be in Wellington on Oct. 6 at 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 6.
KAKE TV
Wichita police dog helps US Marshals arrest 'dangerous fugitive' at hotel
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say one of its K-9s assisted in the arrest of a "dangerous and violent fugitive" from Texas who was staying at a hotel on the east side. Officer Dykstra and his K-9, Major, responded Wednesday to assist U.S. Marshals with apprehending 48-year-old Demetrius Carter. The Lancaster, Texas, man was wanted on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault. He also had a Sedgwick County warrant for cocaine distribution, according to Wichita police.
SUV hits Hesston school bus
An SUV crashed into a school bus Friday morning south of Hesston, injuring the SUV's driver.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Burglars attempt to steal guns from Wichita pawnshop, settle for bicycles
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are looking for three brazen burglars who tried to get away with a stash of runs. It happened on July 11 around 3 a.m. Surveillance video captured three men break through a glass window at the A-OK Pawn Shop near Central and West Street and head straight to the gun rack.
KWCH.com
Multiple traffic citations issued at busy intersection in east Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Thursday released the number of citations issued at the intersection of K-96 and Rock Road. Traffic Section and Patrol North officers issued 38 citations for failing to stop at a red light. Officers issued seven citations for texting while driving. Three citations were issued for seatbelt violations, and two were notices to appear for driving on a suspended license.
PHOTOS: Kansas castle for sale at $3.5M
The Campbell Castle in Wichita, Kansas, is up for sale at $3.5 million, featuring 17 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet.
KWCH.com
Family pleas for violence in Wichita schools to stop after teen seriously hurt
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Violence in schools is at the forefront of some parents’ minds as a group of students at Wichita Southeast High School face expulsion hearings after seriously injuring a 14-year-old boy. Parents of Tyren Jackson said their son was walking away from a fight when four...
sumnernewscow.com
Larry Lynn Clark, 83, rural Wellington: Dec. 25, 1938 – Sept. 9, 2022
Larry Lynn Clark departed earth on September 9, 2022. Born on Christmas Sunday in 1938, Larry was deemed “our best Christmas present ever” by his two older sisters. He was the first son of Lawrence LaClede (Windy) and Gladys Mae Spengler Clark. Larry’s formal education began in a one-room school, Longbranch. After unification, he attended USD 200 at Mayfield before graduating high school in Wellington.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County woman killed, no felony charges filed
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of a young Sedgwick County woman hit and killed on the side of a Colorado interstate says the man responsible faces only misdemeanor violations, but they want him charged with her death. Factfinder 12 sat down with the family Thursday, ahead of a court appearance scheduled in Colorado Friday (9/23).
KWCH.com
Child critically injured by fallen tree in E. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 10-year-old girl was hurt Wednesday afternoon in an accident in which a tree or part of the tree fell on her. The accident happened around 5 p.m. in the 4700 block of E. English, near Douglas and Oliver. The Wichita Fire Department responded to the...
KWCH.com
Infant killed in Hays house fire
The drought situation is serious, but not dire for the Wichita metro area. Video circulating on social media shows the attack on the Southeast High School freshman.
eldoks.com
Butler County Ghost Towns Tours & Light Lunch
Grab your friends and history enthusiasts! Due to popular demand, the Kansas Oil Museum will have two Ghost Town Tours across Butler County on Saturday, September 24th. Each Ghost Town Tour includes transportation on a luxury bus, a light lunch prepared by Chef Natasha from The Kitchen, and engaging commentary by Ken Spurgeon and Suzanne Walenta. These tours are of towns that were once thriving communities but today aren't on the map. What happened to them? What was the town story and impact on the county? What's left of the town? What structures remain?
