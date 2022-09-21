Read full article on original website
Related
Animal shelters across Kansas participating in “Empty the Shelters”
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Animal shelters across the state of Kansas are participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” from Saturday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 8. “Empty the Shelters” is the nation’s largest funded adoption event, having helped 117,716 pets find loving homes since 2016. The event promotes a national call for […]
sumnernewscow.com
Cheddar the squirrel captures the heart of Wellington
By Amber Countryman, Sumner Newscow —Cheddar, the squirrel, is capturing the hearts of Wellington residents. On Aug. 25, Jerry Fike, with the help of his daughter Lindy’s therapy dog, Frankie, rescued a baby squirrel. Frankie is a Chihuahua/Pomeranian/Shih Tzu. Their other dog, Mabel, is a Bernese Mountain Dog their daughter rescued from the turnpike recently.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at El Sonorense
I was driving home as dinner was ready. On my way, I passed by a food truck I’ve never seen before called El Sonorense. Then I was presented a dilemma: do I stop by real quick for the sake of a blog? Or do I play the role of good family man and go straight home knowing dinner was waiting?
eldoks.com
Butler County Ghost Towns Tours & Light Lunch
Grab your friends and history enthusiasts! Due to popular demand, the Kansas Oil Museum will have two Ghost Town Tours across Butler County on Saturday, September 24th. Each Ghost Town Tour includes transportation on a luxury bus, a light lunch prepared by Chef Natasha from The Kitchen, and engaging commentary by Ken Spurgeon and Suzanne Walenta. These tours are of towns that were once thriving communities but today aren't on the map. What happened to them? What was the town story and impact on the county? What's left of the town? What structures remain?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tsnews.com
Random Thoughts: A secret admirer leaves behind a filthy mark
I’m really not sure how to dive into this story, so I’ll go in head first.On Saturday, I was in Wichita running some errands for work. Sitting in a parking lot, I looked out the front passenger window and saw something that did not look right.It did not look right, and it did not make any sense.There was a set of lip prints on the window. After a moment, I realized there was not one, but two sets of lip prints. From the outside, a little bit of red lipstick ...
Sheep found dead in bag on road
Jeff Corbett was driving in Wichita's Riverside when he found a dead sheep in the road.
wichitabyeb.com
El Agave Mexican Restaurant Revisited
I met some friends over lunch and put the decision on where to go in their hands. They chose El Agave Mexican Restaurant. For this particular review, we made our way to northwest Wichita and stopped by their Maize Road location. ===========. 3560 N Maize Rd #110, Wichita, KS 67205.
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington Police Notes: Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022
Wellington Police notes: Thursday, September 22, 2022. •2:38 a.m. Officers assisted with a mental subject in the 800 block N. Woodlawn St, Wellington. •7:44 a.m. Courtney A. Nadir, 39, Wellington, was issued a notice to appear for expired registration. •8:02 a.m. Officers responded to a juvenile problem in the 1700...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A new Wichita restaurant featuring a menu swimming in shrimp opens this weekend
It’s taking over the old Chick N Max spot near Central and Hillside
KWCH.com
Infant killed in Hays house fire
The drought situation is serious, but not dire for the Wichita metro area. Video circulating on social media shows the attack on the Southeast High School freshman.
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington Police report: Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
Wellington Police report: Wednesday, September 21, 2022. •8:45 a.m. Officers responded to a juvenile problem in the 600 block N. A St, Wellington. •8:48 a.m. Officers took a theft report in the 700 block N. Douglas St, Wellington. •10:05 a.m. Officers took a found property report in the 300 block...
Kansas farmers say that planting crops isn’t the only struggle in this drought
EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — Parts of Kansas saw rain on Thursday, Sept. 22, but farmers say it won’t be enough to help out in the long run. One farmer says the drought is impacting crop production this year. Gordon Stands, the owner of Stands Farm, says that this year is the driest he’s ever […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWCH.com
Child critically injured by fallen tree in E. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 10-year-old girl was hurt Wednesday afternoon in an accident in which a tree or part of the tree fell on her. The accident happened around 5 p.m. in the 4700 block of E. English, near Douglas and Oliver. The Wichita Fire Department responded to the...
sumnernewscow.com
Fly Kansas Air Tour begins in Wellington on Oct. 6
Sumner Newscow report — The Kansas Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation is partnering with the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education (KCAE) to host the Fly Kansas Air Tour from Thursday, Oct. 6, to Saturday, Oct. 8. The first tour stop will be in Wellington on Oct. 6 at 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 6.
KWCH.com
Building You: Felipe Lujano Jr. of Felipe’s Mexican Restaurant
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we are featuring Hispanic owned businesses that are hiring right now. Felipe’s Mexican Restaurant is hiring multiple roles across their four locations, from cooks to wait staff. “The original location on West Central, we still have that location open...
Harvey and McPherson counties to get new magistrate judge
TOPEKA — The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet by videoconference at noon Thursday, September 29, to set the schedule for filling a new district magistrate judge position. The new district magistrate judge position was among several certified by Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and...
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington dominates Labette County 53-34, gets back to .500
By James Jordan, Sumner Newscow — Wellington got touchdowns in a hurry in the first half, building a 35-6 lead in the second quarter and beating Labette County 52-34 at Altamont, Friday. Labette County, located east of Independence, put together a couple of nice drives in the second quarter...
KAKE TV
BBB gets involved, city looks at licensing measures after local trash company still leaving people without service
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "We've never seen anything to this extent when it comes to trash service," said Denise Groene with the Better Business Bureau. Groene is talking about Best Value Services in Wichita, a company quickly earning itself a bad reputation for leaving customers stuck with piles of trash for weeks.
Razing of Pistotnik law building related to opening of a long-awaited Wichita restaurant
Now, the restaurant is on the fast track to opening day, the owner says.
Off-duty WPD detective arrested after city bus crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A detective with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested following a crash involving a city bus Friday night. According to a news release sent out by WPD, just before midnight, officers were dispatched to a non-injury accident at W Douglas Ave and S Waco St involving a City of Wichita […]
Comments / 0