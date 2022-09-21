Read full article on original website
Fly Kansas Air Tour begins in Wellington on Oct. 6
Sumner Newscow report — The Kansas Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation is partnering with the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education (KCAE) to host the Fly Kansas Air Tour from Thursday, Oct. 6, to Saturday, Oct. 8. The first tour stop will be in Wellington on Oct. 6 at 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 6.
KSHSAA releases its annual classification list for 2022-23… Wellington to host tennis regional
Sumner Newscow report — The Kansas State High School Activities Association released its annual classification list for 2022-23. This is for all other sports except football. The football classification list is released bi-annually during the odd years. All Sumner County schools remained the same. Wellington is in Class 4A....
Wellington Police report: Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
Wellington Police report: Wednesday, September 21, 2022. •8:45 a.m. Officers responded to a juvenile problem in the 600 block N. A St, Wellington. •8:48 a.m. Officers took a theft report in the 700 block N. Douglas St, Wellington. •10:05 a.m. Officers took a found property report in the 300 block...
Wellington Police Notes: Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022
Wellington Police notes: Thursday, September 22, 2022. •2:38 a.m. Officers assisted with a mental subject in the 800 block N. Woodlawn St, Wellington. •7:44 a.m. Courtney A. Nadir, 39, Wellington, was issued a notice to appear for expired registration. •8:02 a.m. Officers responded to a juvenile problem in the 1700...
Larry Lynn Clark, 83, rural Wellington: Dec. 25, 1938 – Sept. 9, 2022
Larry Lynn Clark departed earth on September 9, 2022. Born on Christmas Sunday in 1938, Larry was deemed “our best Christmas present ever” by his two older sisters. He was the first son of Lawrence LaClede (Windy) and Gladys Mae Spengler Clark. Larry’s formal education began in a one-room school, Longbranch. After unification, he attended USD 200 at Mayfield before graduating high school in Wellington.
Field survey for proposed replacement of K-55 bridges
Sumner Newscow report — A field survey for the proposed replacement of K-55 bridges in Sumner County is expected to start around Monday, Sept 26. The survey involves the Arkansas River drainage bridge 8.39 miles east of the U.S. 81/K-55 junction and the Antelope Creek Bridge 9.20 miles east of the junction. The survey length is about 6,000 feet, and the survey will be based on the existing alignment.
Wellington dominates Labette County 53-34, gets back to .500
By James Jordan, Sumner Newscow — Wellington got touchdowns in a hurry in the first half, building a 35-6 lead in the second quarter and beating Labette County 52-34 at Altamont, Friday. Labette County, located east of Independence, put together a couple of nice drives in the second quarter...
It is district time for smaller school, and Sumner County is full of intriguing matchups
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — It is week 4, and district competition begins for the smaller schools. Here is what to expect this week and the season ahead for the outer Sumner County teams…. Conway Springs (0-3) at Medicine Lodge (1-2) — It has been a while since...
