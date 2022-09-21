ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Norton Posts Legislative Wins for D.C.

By WI Web Staff
The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y16Fh_0i4fOB0200

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton claimed two major legislative victories Tuesday on behalf of the city.

The first win had to do with one bill, the District of Columbia Home Rule Expansion Act. It is considered to be the largest expansion of the city’s limited self-governance since the passage of the D.C. Home Rule Act in 1973.

The bill, which passed the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, would give the District the exclusive authority to prosecute local crimes, allow the city the sole authority to grant clemency for local criminal transgressions and eliminate the congressional review period for D.C. Council and mayor-approved legislation.

“D.C. should — and will — be a state,” Norton said. “However, until Congress grants D.C. statehood, which is closer than ever, there is no constitutional or policy reason Congress should not expand D.C.’s authority to govern its local affairs. Today’s committee passage of my bill demonstrates progress and momentum toward expanding D.C.’s control over its own local affairs, and I look forward to House passage of the bill.”

Later in the day, the House passed another piece of Norton’s legislation, the Enslaved Voyages Memorial Act, which would establish a memorial on federal land in the city to honor enslaved individuals.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who sponsored companion legislation in his chamber, praised the House passage of the bill and urged the Senate to take it up immediately “so we can send it to President Biden’s desk for his signature.”

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

MSNBC host predicts chances of Trump indictment just “skyrocketed” — thanks to his own lawyers

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Twenty months after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump continues to be the subject of a variety of investigations — from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia to New York State Attorney General Letitia James to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's January 6 select committee to the U.S. Department of Justice. One DOJ investigation has been probing the events of January 6, 2021, while another has been investigating the government documents that Trump was storing at his Mar-a-Lago resort/home in Palm Beach, Florida when FBI agents executed a search warrant on Monday, August 8.
POTUS
Law & Crime

Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage

A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral

Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Eleanor Holmes Norton
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy