Read full article on original website
Related
ua.edu
Make Sure You’re Ready to Roll the Vote
UA students, faculty and staff are encouraged to be sure they are registered to vote and that their registration is accurate as the mid-term elections approach. Roll the Vote voter registration and absentee ballot information drives are set for Sept. 26-29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Student Center. Stop by to check your registration status, get absentee ballot information and more. The daily schedule of drive locations includes:
Comments / 0