Young Montanans Could Win Prizes By Sharing Their Best Hunting Stories
How old were you when you went hunting for the first time? I remember going out and shooting a mule deer for the first time one month after my 12th birthday. I'm sure there are young hunters somewhere in Montana that have awesome stories to tell about their adventures. Well, you could win some amazing prizes just by telling those stories.
New Movie Coming Out Features Local Actor
If Montanans love doing one thing, it's supporting other Montanans. Deadline reports that Nova Vento Entertainment has acquired the distribution rights to the film The Year of the Dog. The film is by Rob Grabow, who is from Montana. He directed, wrote, and starred in this film. The story is...
This Popular Montana Breakfast Spot Is Closing. Here’s Why
One of my favorite places to have breakfast is closing, and I'm absolutely heartbroken. When I first moved to Montana, I discovered a hidden gem located along the Gallatin River between Bozeman and Big Sky. The Inn on the Gallatin instantly became one of my favorite places for breakfast in the Bozeman area.
This Delicious Montana Favorite Has Been Popular For Years
I was blessed to grow up in a town that hosts a state fair. Every year, for 10 days, the fair would come and us locals would head out to see all the attractions. Of course, as a youth, I wanted to spend all of my time in the midway. That's where all of my friends—and to be honest, most of the fun—was located.
Looking To Make Some Quick Fun Cash? Apply For This Montana Gig.
With concerts constantly coming to Montana and as we continue to add shows to Bozeman, there are going to be numerous opportunities for you to be a part of the show. Working backstage and helping stars set up their show is not only fun but rewarding. You can tell your friends, "yeah I set up all those lights" or "I brought all of Thomas Rhett's equipment on stage".
Montana voters to decide on ‘born alive’ abortion bill
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A referendum on the Montana ballot in November raises the prospect of criminal charges for health care providers unless they take “all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life” of an infant born alive, including after an attempted abortion. Supporters of the referendum say the proposed Born-Alive Infant Protection […]
VA report says Montana has 'significantly higher' rate of veteran suicide
MONTANA - A recent report from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs showed suicides decreased nationwide in 2020 for the second year in a row, and that fewer veterans died by suicide in 2020 than in any year since 2006. However, Montana’s suicide rate was “significantly higher” than the national...
5 Things Montanans Should Schedule Now Or Expect To Wait For
If you have lived here in Montana for more than 5 minutes, you would know that making appointments for all sorts of things takes time. Sometimes you will be waiting a couple of weeks or even months for ordinary things that never used to take so long. Here are 5...
Want To Feel Welcomed? Check Out The Friendliest Town In Montana.
There's been some talk recently, especially around the Bozeman area, that Montanans might not be as friendly as they could be, particularly to those who move here from other places. Of course, every person's story is different, and while I don't doubt those folks that had a bad experience, as...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,427 Cases, Six New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 309,452 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,427 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,648 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,545,306 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 574,544...
Fairfield Sun Times
FWP responds to recent bear conflicts in southwest Montana
BOZEMAN – As fall approaches and bear activity increases, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff in southwest Montana have recently responded to many reports of bear conflicts. These conflicts stem from a mix of human safety concerns, habituated bear behavior, unsecured attractants and other issues. On Sept. 20, FWP...
No One Knows About Montana’s Most Incredible Natural Attraction
Sometimes the best destinations are the ones that take a bit of effort to get to. Montana is known for its wilderness, forests, and endless other natural wonders. Some of these natural wonders are easy to reach, and some are a journey. You never know how incredible something might be until you venture out there.
This is One of The Most Unique Places to Stay in Montana
If you're planning a trip to Montana and are looking for somewhere to stay, you need to check out this incredible place. One of Montana's most unique bed & breakfasts is close to Bozeman and offers guests something extraordinary. That's because it's also a wolf sanctuary. The Howlers Inn B&B...
Rent Increases in Montana Are Among the Highest in the Nation
As anyone who lives in Missoula knows, the past year has been a nightmare for renters. With a vacancy rate hovering between one and two percent, rent increases in Missoula and in all of Montana are garnering national attention. We spoke to Christian Worstell with Help Advisors, a website that...
Love Beer? Don’t Miss This Awesome Event in Bozeman
Montana is full of great breweries. In some of the state's more populated cities, it seems like there is a brewery on almost every corner. Needless to say, if you're a fan of craft beer, you have a lot of options. You can find everything, including locally made IPAs, lagers, ales, and more.
Which City Now? Montana Scores Yet Another Top 5 Award!
Once again the word got out that Big Sky Country is a great place to live. We KNOW Montana is a great place to live, but I sometimes wish word of mouth didn't let everyone else hear about it! Thanks to the data crunchers at SmartAsset who have ranked the best and worst of the 50 state capitols to live in, more people around the world now salute Helena, Montana, placing The Queen City at number 5 as one of the best state capitols to live in!
yourbigsky.com
Montana Wildfire Update for September 22
Wildfire season is still apparent in several states, and Montana is no different. Inciweb provided the latest details on active wildland fires in the state. The Trail Ridge Fire burning southeast of Sula, Montana, has reached 50% containment and is estimated to be over 17,000 acres. 140 personnel are responding to the fire. Most of the fire activity on Tuesday occurred on the fire’s north flank. The fire’s spread is expected to slow down through Thursday from wetting rain. Daytime humidity is also expected to last through Thursday. Area closures for Beaverhead – Deer Lodge and Bitterroot National Forest are still in place. Stage two fire restrictions at Bitterroot National Forest have been lifted.
Bravo! 6 of Montana’s Fantastic Symphony Orchestras
Something that Montanans can be incredibly proud of is the enormous pool of musical talent that has created symphony orchestras across the entire state...and it all started in Butte. It's quite extraordinary for a state with just over a million people. You can get a dose of big city culture...
Missoula not only community seeing more bear sightings
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks responded to more than five separate reports of bear sightings in the Bozeman area over the weekend.
My Unforgettable Montana Road Trip to See This Mainstream Artist
Have you ever made a spontaneous last-minute decision to take a road trip?. Being spontaneous can be a lot of fun, and can also lead to some unforgettable memories. In 2019, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was travelling around the country for weekly performances known as "Sunday Service." Almost all of the performances included a large choir that was flown in specifically for the event.
