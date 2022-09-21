ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
MY 103.5

New Movie Coming Out Features Local Actor

If Montanans love doing one thing, it's supporting other Montanans. Deadline reports that Nova Vento Entertainment has acquired the distribution rights to the film The Year of the Dog. The film is by Rob Grabow, who is from Montana. He directed, wrote, and starred in this film. The story is...
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

This Popular Montana Breakfast Spot Is Closing. Here’s Why

One of my favorite places to have breakfast is closing, and I'm absolutely heartbroken. When I first moved to Montana, I discovered a hidden gem located along the Gallatin River between Bozeman and Big Sky. The Inn on the Gallatin instantly became one of my favorite places for breakfast in the Bozeman area.
96.7 KISS FM

This Delicious Montana Favorite Has Been Popular For Years

I was blessed to grow up in a town that hosts a state fair. Every year, for 10 days, the fair would come and us locals would head out to see all the attractions. Of course, as a youth, I wanted to spend all of my time in the midway. That's where all of my friends—and to be honest, most of the fun—was located.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Education
Local
Montana Government
XL Country 100.7

Looking To Make Some Quick Fun Cash? Apply For This Montana Gig.

With concerts constantly coming to Montana and as we continue to add shows to Bozeman, there are going to be numerous opportunities for you to be a part of the show. Working backstage and helping stars set up their show is not only fun but rewarding. You can tell your friends, "yeah I set up all those lights" or "I brought all of Thomas Rhett's equipment on stage".
BOZEMAN, MT
KX News

Montana voters to decide on ‘born alive’ abortion bill

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A referendum on the Montana ballot in November raises the prospect of criminal charges for health care providers unless they take “all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life” of an infant born alive, including after an attempted abortion. Supporters of the referendum say the proposed Born-Alive Infant Protection […]
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Linus High School#Hyalite Elementary School#Smil
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,427 Cases, Six New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 309,452 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,427 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,648 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,545,306 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 574,544...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

FWP responds to recent bear conflicts in southwest Montana

BOZEMAN – As fall approaches and bear activity increases, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff in southwest Montana have recently responded to many reports of bear conflicts. These conflicts stem from a mix of human safety concerns, habituated bear behavior, unsecured attractants and other issues. On Sept. 20, FWP...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
96.7 KISS FM

This is One of The Most Unique Places to Stay in Montana

If you're planning a trip to Montana and are looking for somewhere to stay, you need to check out this incredible place. One of Montana's most unique bed & breakfasts is close to Bozeman and offers guests something extraordinary. That's because it's also a wolf sanctuary. The Howlers Inn B&B...
96.7 KISS FM

Love Beer? Don’t Miss This Awesome Event in Bozeman

Montana is full of great breweries. In some of the state's more populated cities, it seems like there is a brewery on almost every corner. Needless to say, if you're a fan of craft beer, you have a lot of options. You can find everything, including locally made IPAs, lagers, ales, and more.
BOZEMAN, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Which City Now? Montana Scores Yet Another Top 5 Award!

Once again the word got out that Big Sky Country is a great place to live. We KNOW Montana is a great place to live, but I sometimes wish word of mouth didn't let everyone else hear about it! Thanks to the data crunchers at SmartAsset who have ranked the best and worst of the 50 state capitols to live in, more people around the world now salute Helena, Montana, placing The Queen City at number 5 as one of the best state capitols to live in!
yourbigsky.com

Montana Wildfire Update for September 22

Wildfire season is still apparent in several states, and Montana is no different. Inciweb provided the latest details on active wildland fires in the state. The Trail Ridge Fire burning southeast of Sula, Montana, has reached 50% containment and is estimated to be over 17,000 acres. 140 personnel are responding to the fire. Most of the fire activity on Tuesday occurred on the fire’s north flank. The fire’s spread is expected to slow down through Thursday from wetting rain. Daytime humidity is also expected to last through Thursday. Area closures for Beaverhead – Deer Lodge and Bitterroot National Forest are still in place. Stage two fire restrictions at Bitterroot National Forest have been lifted.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Bravo! 6 of Montana’s Fantastic Symphony Orchestras

Something that Montanans can be incredibly proud of is the enormous pool of musical talent that has created symphony orchestras across the entire state...and it all started in Butte. It's quite extraordinary for a state with just over a million people. You can get a dose of big city culture...
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

My Unforgettable Montana Road Trip to See This Mainstream Artist

Have you ever made a spontaneous last-minute decision to take a road trip?. Being spontaneous can be a lot of fun, and can also lead to some unforgettable memories. In 2019, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was travelling around the country for weekly performances known as "Sunday Service." Almost all of the performances included a large choir that was flown in specifically for the event.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

96.7 KISS FM

Bozeman, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy