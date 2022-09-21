Read full article on original website
Related
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY TO HOST RE-EVENT ON SATURDAY
A REMINDER THAT SIOUX CITY WILL HOST ANOTHER RE-EVENT TO RECYCLE ELECTRONICS AND OTHER ITEMS SATURDAY AT THE LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER PARKING LOT. A FEE WILL BE CHARGED FOR EACH ELECTRONICS ITEM RECYCLED INCLUDING $5 DOLLARS FOR COMPUTER MONITORS AND TABLETS, FAX MACHINES, LAPTOPS AND PRINTERS. GAME CONSOLES...
kscj.com
COOK PARK CONCERT PLAN PUT ON HOLD
SIOUX CITY CAME UP A LITTLE BIT SHORT IN ONLINE VOTING TO ADVANCE IN AN ATTEMPT TO GET FUNDING FROM THE LEVITT FOUNDATION FOR A SERIES OF OUTDOOR CONCERTS AT COOK PARK NEXT YEAR. THE PROJECT NEEDED TO MAKE THE TOP 20 IN THE NATIONAL COMPETITION TO MAKE THE SECOND...
kscj.com
U.S.S. SIOUX CITY CREW MEMBERS SERVE……ICE CREAM
CUSTOMERS AT THE WELLS ICE CREAM PARLOR AND VISITORS CENTER IN LE MARS RECEIVED A SURPRISE TO GO ALONG WITH THEIR ICE CREAM THURSDAY AFTERNOON. THEY WERE SERVED THEIR CONES BY CREW MEMBERS OF THE U.S.S. SIOUX CITY. THE SAILORS STOPPED IN LE MARS BEFORE ATTENDING THE ANNUAL CHAMBER OF...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City resident owns rare, one-of-a-kind dog breed
SIOUX CITY — When Alex Johnson tells you his dog Frank is one of a kind, he's almost quite literally telling the truth. There aren't many dogs like Frank, who's a Barbado da Terceira, a rare breed of which there are an estimated 200-300 in the world. He's one of just 34 living in the United States.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kscj.com
THREE SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS ON LOCKOUT FRIDAY MORNING
THREE WESTSIDE SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS WERE PLACED ON LOCKOUT FRIDAY MORNING AFTER A STUDENT AT WEST HIGH SCHOOL NOTIFIED SCHOOL ADMINISTRATION AND THE SIOUX CITY POLICE OF A VEILED THREAT THAT WAS POSTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA. OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION, THE DISTRICT IMPLEMENTED A LOCKOUT AROUND 8:30 A.M.,...
leadercourier-times.com
NORTH SIOUX CITY
Everywhere one looks in North Sioux City, there’s construction, a sure sign of a growing community. Currently on the south western edge of the city, Stockwell Engineering is monitoring the construction of the Sioux Point Road realignment project. Right now, RP Constructors is the general contractor for the new road. The last two week report by Dane Ekdom of Stockwell Engineering reported that…
voiceofalexandria.com
Woman sues Sioux City's Goosmann Law Firm and its lawyers for legal malpractice
SIOUX CITY — A woman who says her lawsuit against a plastic surgeon was dismissed because her lawyers missed a filing deadline has sued them and a Sioux City law firm for legal malpractice and negligent misrepresentation. Jessica McHugh says in her suit that Goosmann Law Firm's "exaggerated" claims...
kscj.com
CHEROKEE COUNTY ENACTS BURN BAN
CHEROKEE COUNTY IS THE 4TH NORTHWEST IOWA COUNTY TO RE-ENACT A BURN BAN. COUNTY EMERGENCY SERVICES SAY AT THE REQUEST OF ALL FIRE CHIEFS, CHEROKEE COUNTY HAS BEEN PLACED IN A BURN BAN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. BURN PERMITS WILL NOT BE ISSUED AT THIS TIME, BUT PERMITS MAY BE RECONSIDERED...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux City man arrested for yelling racial slurs, threatening victim with knife
A Sioux City man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after displaying a dangerous weapon at a victim in front of City Hall.
nwestiowa.com
Trailer unhooks, causes $200,000 damage
ALTON—No one was injured, but a crash resulted in an estimated $200,000 damage to a trailer and its cargo about 1:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on the Highway 60 expressway south of Alton. Forty-one-year-old Nicholas Ryan Dills of Mankato, MN, was driving a 2006 Sterling semitruck pulling a flatbed...
kscj.com
POMPEO KEYNOTES 36TH CHAMBER DINNER
THE ONLY PERSON IN U.S. HISTORY TO SERVE AS SECRETARY OF STATE AND HEAD THE C.I.A. WAS THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER AT THE 36TH ANNUAL SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE DINNER THURSDAY NIGHT. FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE AND CIA DIRECTOR MIKE POMPEO GAVE HIS VIEWS ABOUT HOW AMERICA’S STANDS IN THE WORLD...
kscj.com
CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE A-T-M CASH THEFT
SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR SUSPECTS RESPONSIBLE FOR STEALING CASH OUT OF A BANK’S A-T-M EARLY THIS MORNING. POLICE WERE CALLED TO THE BANK LOCATED AT 2401 HAMILTON BOULEVARD AROUND 1:30 A.M. INVESTIGATORS SAY THE A-T-M WAS DAMAGED AND CASH WAS REMOVED FROM IT. THE VEHICLE USED IN...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kiwaradio.com
Passenger In Sheldon Teen’s Car Taken To Hospital After Accident In Orange City
Orange City, Iowa– A passenger in a Sheldon teen’s car was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 6:45 p.m., 15-year-old Aidan Roozeboom of Sheldon was driving a 2009 Buick westbound on 5th Street Northeast in Orange City. They tell us that 51-year-old Cristi Kelch of Orange City was southbound on Albany Avenue in a 2018 Chevy SUV.
kscj.com
Gamblers Top Muskies In USHL Season Opener
A pair of late 3rd period goals scored by the Green Bay Gamblers paved the way to their 4-2 regular season opening victory over the Sioux City Musketeers. At the 16:43 mark of the third period in a game that was deadlocked 2-2, Green Bay forward, James Duerr broke away from the Sioux City defense and scored the game winning goal for the Gamblers.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Police searching for suspects after cash stolen from ATM
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are searching for suspects after cash was stolen from an ATM on Hamilton Blvd. Police responded to BankFirst at 2401 Hamilton Blvd. around 2:00 a.m. Friday morning. Police say the suspects forced open the ATM and stole an unknown amount of cash.
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Man Sentenced To Two Years In Federal Prison
Sioux City, Iowa — A Sheldon man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm. According to the US Attorney’s office, 40-year-old Clinton Kreykes pleaded guilty in March to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. At the plea and sentencing hearings, evidence showed that Kreykes was previously convicted of a felony offense, Burglary–3rd degree, and was a methamphetamine user. Both prohibit a person from legally possessing a gun.
Sioux City Journal
Calumet man pleads guilty of shooting at wife
PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Calumet, Iowa, man has pleaded guilty of shooting at his wife during a domestic disturbance. Paul Long, 41, entered written guilty pleas Wednesday in O'Brien County District Court to single counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury resulting in bodily injury. The charges were amended as part of a plea agreement from attempted murder and domestic abuse assault.
kiwaradio.com
Friday Football Preview For September 23rd
It’s week five of the high school football season with district games for all classes of Iowa football. Our broadcast coverage includes Sheldon at West Lyon on KIWA AM 1550/FM 100.7. On KIWA FM 105.3 it’s Boyden Hull Rock Valley at Carroll. Sheldon is off to a 3-1...
siouxcountyradio.com
Text-A-Tip Leads to Arrest
A Denison man was arrested after a text-a-tip about a vehicle being driven recklessly in the Alton area. Deputies located the vehicle around 7:17pm Wednesday. During the investigation, deputies determined the driver, 37-year-old Joseph Treinen of Denison, was driving with a barred license. Deputies also suspected he possessed illegal drugs. A law enforcement K-9 alerted on the odor of narcotics coming from inside the vehicle where deputies later discovered multiple glass pipes used for smoking controlled substances, methamphetamine and marijuana.
siouxcountyradio.com
Cyclist Injured in Car vs Bicycle Accident
The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident involving a motorist and a bicyclist early Tuesday evening. The accident occurred on 280th Street, four miles north of Sheldon at around 5:20 pm. 55-year-old Douglas Roth of George was driving his vehicle westbound on 280th Street when he encountered...
Comments / 0