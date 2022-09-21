ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Death by dealer: Man sold fentanyl to Clay man who died of drug overdose, deputies say

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 2 days ago
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Tuesday after deputies say fentanyl he sold to another man led to that man’s overdose death.

Michael Stanley is now facing a manslaughter charge in the May death of 31-year-old Aleksejs Kovilov, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest was announced Wednesday afternoon as part of a major drug bust in Clay County that netted two other arrests.

A warrant was issued for Michael Stanley on Friday and he was taken into custody by CCSO and U.S. Marshals Caribbean Regional Task Force.

On May 11, Kovilov was found dead on the kitchen floor of a home on Wall Road in Green Cove Springs, CCSO said.

Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found at the scene of his death and an autopsy determined that Kovilov died of a drug overdose, including fentanyl.

Detectives found communications on Kovilov’s cellphone between him and Stanley about buying drugs. CCSO said detectives also obtained video surveillance of Kovilov and Stanley meeting at “a local retail store.”

Kovilov bought 0.5 grams of fentanyl, making payment to a Cashapp account belonging to Stanley, CCSO said.

Deputies said that while Stanley was being interviewed, he admitted to selling fentanyl to Kovilov. Stanley was booked into the Clay County Jail.

