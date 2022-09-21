EASTON, Mass. (September 23, 2022) – Stonehill College has named Matthew Distler head coach of the women's swimming program as the Skyhawks are beginning their transition to the NCAA Division I level as a member of the Northeast Conference. The announcement was made by Dean O'Keefe, '94, Assistant Vice President and Director of Athletics at the College.

