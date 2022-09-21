Read full article on original website
Island Market’s digital history is now online, celebrated with a ribbon cutting
LOGAN – Last year, the general manager and owner of Logan’s Island Market, Steve Emile and Mark Lunt, reached out to the Utah State University History Department hoping to learn about the store’s past. That led to a class project for eight undergraduate researchers in Rebecca Anderson’s...
Inflation is causing more families to use area food banks
BRIGHAM CITY – The steep rise in gas, food and rent has thrown the U.S. inflation rate to 9.1 percent in June, a 40 year high and causing more consumers to tighten their belts. Some are making lifestyle changes just to stay afloat. Linda is a Brigham City resident...
A Cache County man died from COVID-19 in the last week
LOGAN – In the 30 months since the start of the pandemic COVID-19 deaths in Utah have grown to 5,011. Within the Bear River Health District, COVID deaths now total 259. Since last week one district resident died from the virus, a Cache County man, age 65 to 84.
Former USU department head pleads guilty to stealing more than $75,000 from school
LOGAN — A former department head at Utah State University has admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from the school several years ago. David H. Olsen accepted a plea deal under the condition that he pay back the stolen funds. Olsen appeared Wednesday morning in 1st District Court. He...
Kathryn Thurza Young Wight
Kathryn Thurza Young Wight, loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and sister, passed away on September 20, 2022, at the age of 89. Kathryn was born in Willard, Utah, on March 13, 1933, to Clarence Mathew Young and Thurza Myrtle Nicholas Young Kingston. Thurza served as the county recorder and chief operator of the old telephone switch board in Brigham City. She was left alone to raise Kathryn and her two younger sisters, and she relied heavily on her oldest daughter as she worked to support her family.
Man dies in single vehicle crash near Tremonton
TREMONTON — An older man died Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash west of Tremonton. The accident occurred at approximately 12:55 p.m. along Interstate-15. Utah Highway Patrol troopers said a motor home was traveling northbound on the highway. Near milepost 377, the vehicle left the roadway to the right went down an embankment and struck a ditch.
