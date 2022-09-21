ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde Park, UT

Inflation is causing more families to use area food banks

BRIGHAM CITY – The steep rise in gas, food and rent has thrown the U.S. inflation rate to 9.1 percent in June, a 40 year high and causing more consumers to tighten their belts. Some are making lifestyle changes just to stay afloat. Linda is a Brigham City resident...
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
A Cache County man died from COVID-19 in the last week

LOGAN – In the 30 months since the start of the pandemic COVID-19 deaths in Utah have grown to 5,011. Within the Bear River Health District, COVID deaths now total 259. Since last week one district resident died from the virus, a Cache County man, age 65 to 84.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
City
Hyde Park, UT
Kathryn Thurza Young Wight

Kathryn Thurza Young Wight, loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and sister, passed away on September 20, 2022, at the age of 89. Kathryn was born in Willard, Utah, on March 13, 1933, to Clarence Mathew Young and Thurza Myrtle Nicholas Young Kingston. Thurza served as the county recorder and chief operator of the old telephone switch board in Brigham City. She was left alone to raise Kathryn and her two younger sisters, and she relied heavily on her oldest daughter as she worked to support her family.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
Man dies in single vehicle crash near Tremonton

TREMONTON — An older man died Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash west of Tremonton. The accident occurred at approximately 12:55 p.m. along Interstate-15. Utah Highway Patrol troopers said a motor home was traveling northbound on the highway. Near milepost 377, the vehicle left the roadway to the right went down an embankment and struck a ditch.
TREMONTON, UT

