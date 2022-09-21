MORRISTON — Over 100 people made their way to Beauty’s Haven Farm and Equine Rescue Inc. on Saturday in Morriston for the organization’s 11th annual Open House. The event featured a silent auction, raffle items, a DJ and food vendor. Additionally, those in attendance also had a chance to get up close and personal with a few of the horses on the farm.

