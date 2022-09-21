Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Food, entertainment and horses
MORRISTON — Over 100 people made their way to Beauty’s Haven Farm and Equine Rescue Inc. on Saturday in Morriston for the organization’s 11th annual Open House. The event featured a silent auction, raffle items, a DJ and food vendor. Additionally, those in attendance also had a chance to get up close and personal with a few of the horses on the farm.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness subdivision could see bad roads fixed
For years, people who live in the Inverness Village Unit 4 subdivision have endured some of the worst roads in Citrus County. The process to improve those roads is underway.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lightning strike destroys Inverness mobile home
A lightning strike sparked a blaze that destroyed an Inverness mobile home. Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews responded at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, to a structure fire off East Possum Court, where arriving firefighters found an 800-square-foot, single-wide mobile home halfway engulfed in flames, according to CCFR on Friday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hooker sparks No. 11 Tennessee over No. 20 Florida, 38-33
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Despite an upper-body injury and the absence of his favorite target, Hendon Hooker was at his best Saturday night. The Tennessee quarterback threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 112 yards and a score to lead the No. 11 Volunteers to a 38-33 victory over No. 20 Florida.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Citrus County Chronicle
Pirates grind out a win
INVERNESS — It was a slugfest of epic proportions Friday night at the Citrus Bowl, as county rivals Crystal River and Citrus went toe-to-toe for 48 tough minutes. The Pirates avenged last year’s overtime loss with a 16-7 triumph over the Hurricanes, to improve to 3-2 on the season, The Hurricanes fell to 1-4 with the defeat. Crystal River now holds a 42-30-2 advantage in the all-time series.
Citrus County Chronicle
County rivals clash
A huge county showdown highlights the midway point of the high school football season. The other two county squads hit the road – one for the fourth time already and the other for the first. Crystal River (2-2) at Citrus (1-3), 7 p.m. Prep Zone. Get updates and player...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness man arrested for neglecting, severely injuring girl
An Inverness man was arrested on accusations he neglected and seriously injured a girl in his care. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took 35-year-old Michael Wesley Comins Jr. into custody Tuesday, Sept. 20, under charges of child neglect and aggravated child abuse.
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefland holds Dixie County scoreless, improves to 4-0
The Chiefland Indians picked up their fourth win in a row Friday night after defeating the Dixie County Bears on the road, 35-0. Chiefland has a bye this week and will be back in action on Friday, Sept. 30, in a road game against the Trenton Tigers. “(I’m) proud of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Citrus County Chronicle
No. 11 Vols can start ending No. 20 Gators' hold on rivalry
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Coach Josh Heupel learned quickly just what playing Florida really means to Tennessee. “Probably 30 seconds after I arrived on campus,” the second-year Tennessee coach said. “This is one of the ballgames that this fan base and our players point to.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Lecanto man arrested for attempted murder in domestic shootout; injures one
A Lecanto man was taken into custody under allegations a domestic dispute led him to threaten a few people with a knife and rifle before he injured a man in a shootout. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested 56-year-old John Jason Pullara Tuesday, Sept. 20, on charges of attempted murder, battery against a person 65 years old or older, and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Citrus County Chronicle
Defendants charged in connection to shooting over $200 debt appear in court
A few of the eight defendants charged with participating in an alleged shooting targeting an Inverness resident over a $200 debt appeared in court. Jesse Boesch, Jeremy Cooker, Martavis Horton and Geraldine Moore – each shackled and clothed in inmate garb – separately went before Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Joel Fritton Thursday, Sept. 22, to be told Nov. 17 was their next court date.
Comments / 0