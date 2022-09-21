Read full article on original website
Related
College Heights Herald
Compensation, budget committee transparency discussed in Faculty Senate
Compensation and WKU’s Budget Executive Committee proved to be hot-button topics at Thursday’s Faculty Senate meeting. Faculty Senate Chair Toni Szymanski, a member of the BEC, said the committee had recently met to discuss compensation options: a “one-time inflation adjustment” and a 2% raise pool. “The...
College Heights Herald
WKU, MTSU to face off in blood donation drive
Western Kentucky University and its rival, Middle Tennessee State University, will battle one another next week – not to score the most points on the field, but to collect the most blood. The universities are gearing up for their 2022 Blood Battle competition, which gathers donated blood for the...
College Heights Herald
WKU Volleyball opens conference slate with sweep of UAB
No. 24 WKU Volleyball (13-2, 1-0 C-USA) defeated the UAB Blazers (5-8, 0-1 C-USA) 3-0 Friday night at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, to open up Conference USA play. The Hilltoppers added to their streak of 45 consecutive conference wins, the longest active run in Division I volleyball. The last time WKU lost a Conference USA game, only fifth-years Lauren Matthews and Katie Isenbarger were members of the team.
College Heights Herald
‘We’re not bounded by realism’: WKU theatre & dance to perform ‘She Kills Monsters’
Dragons, monsters, battles and other classic tabletop gaming elements will be on full display this week when WKU’s Department of Theatre & Dance presents its first show of their season, “She Kills Monsters.”. “She Kills Monsters” tells the story of Agnes, an ordinary young woman who has always...
Comments / 0