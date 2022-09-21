ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

Related
College Heights Herald

Compensation, budget committee transparency discussed in Faculty Senate

Compensation and WKU’s Budget Executive Committee proved to be hot-button topics at Thursday’s Faculty Senate meeting. Faculty Senate Chair Toni Szymanski, a member of the BEC, said the committee had recently met to discuss compensation options: a “one-time inflation adjustment” and a 2% raise pool. “The...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
College Heights Herald

WKU, MTSU to face off in blood donation drive

Western Kentucky University and its rival, Middle Tennessee State University, will battle one another next week – not to score the most points on the field, but to collect the most blood. The universities are gearing up for their 2022 Blood Battle competition, which gathers donated blood for the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
College Heights Herald

WKU Volleyball opens conference slate with sweep of UAB

No. 24 WKU Volleyball (13-2, 1-0 C-USA) defeated the UAB Blazers (5-8, 0-1 C-USA) 3-0 Friday night at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, to open up Conference USA play. The Hilltoppers added to their streak of 45 consecutive conference wins, the longest active run in Division I volleyball. The last time WKU lost a Conference USA game, only fifth-years Lauren Matthews and Katie Isenbarger were members of the team.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy