Bakersfield Californian

Food, jokes mark Senior Day at the Kern County Fair

Ilene Burks didn't get to the age of 95 without a healthy serving of common sense. When she got to Senior Day at the Kern County Fair on Friday morning, she knew just what to do: Get some food. "That's why you come to the fair," she said.
KGET

The Kern County Fair has humble beginnings and undergone big changes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Depending on how you count, the Kern County Fair is either 131 years old, 107 years old, 104 or something else. The difference is which county fair you’re referring to and whether you count years that were skipped because of depression and pandemic. The Kern County Fair, now in its third […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

What opening day of the Kern County Fair looked like

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2022 Kern County Fair opened on Wednesday returning with a full lineup of events, activities and vendors. Fair organizers are hoping for big crowds to head to the Fairgrounds as there is a higher presence of security and law enforcement and there are no COVID-19 restrictions at this year’s fair. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

A look at the future of Kern’s FFA program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An exciting moment for the young owner of a heifer on Thursday: a calf birth at the Kern County Fair. “I’m feeling good,” said Josh Chernabaeff, Frontier FFA. My heifer just calved, and it’s a nice looking calf. I’m happy with it.”
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

KC the Bull celebrates 25th Anniversary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The most enigmatic character at the Kern County Fair celebrates 25 years as the Fair’s preeminent ambassador: KC the Bull. What’s his motivation? What makes him tick? And most importantly, how long can a bull subsist on a diet of corn dogs and cinnamon rolls?
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern Oil Festival returns under new name at Stramler Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Oil Festival, formerly the Kern Energy Festival, invites the community to participate in a day long event celebrating Kern County’s largest economic engines. The Kern Oil Festival is scheduled for Nov. 12., at Stramler Park located at 4003 Chester Ave. in Bakersfield. The event will feature music, food and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

What you can expect at the Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fair is here and there’s a packed schedule full of fun and excitement for everyone to enjoy. The fair is back in Kern County. If you’re an animal lover check out the goats, cows, and other animals showcased throughout the week. There are other events like the new daily lumberjack […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Friends and family celebrate Desiree Thompson’s life

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Family and friends of Desiree Thompson held a celebration of life today, on what would’ve been her forty-first birthday. The gathering took place in Lancaster Friday afternoon. Thompson’s remains were found in the backyard of a California City home in March, ten years after she was first reported missing. Jose William […]
LANCASTER, CA
KGET 17

Covered in Kern: home buying tips from Prestige Properties

Sponsored Content by Prestige Properties. Studio 17’s Co-host, Kait Hill talks to Owner of Prestige Properties, Bart Tipton to tell us more about what we need to know when buying a home. For more information on the current housing market and Prestige Properties click here.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

PETE TITTL: Tahoe Joe's not as we remembered

There was a time when Tahoe Joe's, a small regional chain, was worthy enough to rank on our annual best restaurants list. In addition to that, they had a happy hour that packed in people with $3 beer or house wine and $3 hamburgers. It didn't seem possible to make money at these price points.
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

SNAP! — Classic Car Show

The Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial Committee held a Classic Car Show fundraiser Sept. 4 at Speakeasy Bar & Grill to benefit the project. Dozens of rides ranging from a 1928 Ford Model A to a 2006 BMW 530i outfitted with “The Incredible Hulk”-themed decor were on display.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern County voters share important issues at the Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As we plunge toward November with campaign season in full swing, Kern County Fair-goers have the midterm election on their minds. “We all need to get out there and vote,” said Joseph Coutts. “So many of us are scared not to. ‘Oh, it doesn’t really matter.’ Yes it does, matter. Every […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Tehechapi News

Tehachapi Mountain Park, Tomo-Kahni offer great fall excursions

Cooler temperatures make it more comfortable to be outdoors, and there are plenty of places to go in and around the Tehachapi area. There are many walking trails in local communities and for a higher elevation experience you can’t beat Tehachapi Mountain Park. The Nuooah Nature Trail there loops a quarter mile at an elevation of 5,920 feet and includes interpretive signs.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO asks for help with homicide investigation

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for information about a homicide investigation. KCSO deputies reported that Gabriel Barraza-Acosta, 33, of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, was found dead on the shoulder of Highway 58 in Tehachapi on June 6.
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Tehachapi man found dead in desert was shot multiple times: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The death of a Tehachapi man whose body was found earlier this month in the eastern Kern desert has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy conducted by the Kern County Coroner’s Office determined Larry Gene Christy, 25, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Christy’s body was found on Sept. 11 in Boron, […]
TEHACHAPI, CA

