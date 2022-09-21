Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Food, jokes mark Senior Day at the Kern County Fair
Ilene Burks didn't get to the age of 95 without a healthy serving of common sense. When she got to Senior Day at the Kern County Fair on Friday morning, she knew just what to do: Get some food. "That's why you come to the fair," she said.
The Kern County Fair has humble beginnings and undergone big changes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Depending on how you count, the Kern County Fair is either 131 years old, 107 years old, 104 or something else. The difference is which county fair you’re referring to and whether you count years that were skipped because of depression and pandemic. The Kern County Fair, now in its third […]
What opening day of the Kern County Fair looked like
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2022 Kern County Fair opened on Wednesday returning with a full lineup of events, activities and vendors. Fair organizers are hoping for big crowds to head to the Fairgrounds as there is a higher presence of security and law enforcement and there are no COVID-19 restrictions at this year’s fair. […]
KGET 17
A look at the future of Kern’s FFA program
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An exciting moment for the young owner of a heifer on Thursday: a calf birth at the Kern County Fair. “I’m feeling good,” said Josh Chernabaeff, Frontier FFA. My heifer just calved, and it’s a nice looking calf. I’m happy with it.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
KGET 17
KC the Bull celebrates 25th Anniversary
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The most enigmatic character at the Kern County Fair celebrates 25 years as the Fair’s preeminent ambassador: KC the Bull. What’s his motivation? What makes him tick? And most importantly, how long can a bull subsist on a diet of corn dogs and cinnamon rolls?
Kern Oil Festival returns under new name at Stramler Park
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern Oil Festival, formerly the Kern Energy Festival, invites the community to participate in a day long event celebrating Kern County’s largest economic engines. The Kern Oil Festival is scheduled for Nov. 12., at Stramler Park located at 4003 Chester Ave. in Bakersfield. The event will feature music, food and […]
What you can expect at the Kern County Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fair is here and there’s a packed schedule full of fun and excitement for everyone to enjoy. The fair is back in Kern County. If you’re an animal lover check out the goats, cows, and other animals showcased throughout the week. There are other events like the new daily lumberjack […]
Kern County Fair returns to a full schedule with new food and fun
From rides, games, food, and so much more, the Kern County Fair has been a staple in the community for over 100 years.
Friends and family celebrate Desiree Thompson’s life
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Family and friends of Desiree Thompson held a celebration of life today, on what would’ve been her forty-first birthday. The gathering took place in Lancaster Friday afternoon. Thompson’s remains were found in the backyard of a California City home in March, ten years after she was first reported missing. Jose William […]
Tehechapi News
COVID-19 — Tehachapi total cases top 10,000; Kern at medium transmission rate
Kern County’s COVID-19 transmission rate was at medium last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of all California counties, only Kern, Butte, Tehama, Glenn, Mariposa, Merced, Tuolumne and Stanislaus were at medium transmission rate. California’s other 50 counties were at low. The...
IPad register stolen from Dutch Bros on South Chester Ave two days in a row
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for two people suspected of stealing an iPad register from a Dutch Bros in south Bakersfield on back-to-back days. The Bakersfield Police Department said the two separate burglaries happened on Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 at the Dutch Bros located at 15 S. Chester Ave. In each case, […]
KGET 17
Covered in Kern: home buying tips from Prestige Properties
Sponsored Content by Prestige Properties. Studio 17’s Co-host, Kait Hill talks to Owner of Prestige Properties, Bart Tipton to tell us more about what we need to know when buying a home. For more information on the current housing market and Prestige Properties click here.
Father, husband, businessman and community pillar hit by car, killed
Ask anyone who knew the owner of the San Joaquin Refining Company, however, and they will tell you, with Mojibi's passing, Bakersfield lost more than just a business leader.
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Tahoe Joe's not as we remembered
There was a time when Tahoe Joe's, a small regional chain, was worthy enough to rank on our annual best restaurants list. In addition to that, they had a happy hour that packed in people with $3 beer or house wine and $3 hamburgers. It didn't seem possible to make money at these price points.
Bakersfield Californian
SNAP! — Classic Car Show
The Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial Committee held a Classic Car Show fundraiser Sept. 4 at Speakeasy Bar & Grill to benefit the project. Dozens of rides ranging from a 1928 Ford Model A to a 2006 BMW 530i outfitted with “The Incredible Hulk”-themed decor were on display.
Kern County voters share important issues at the Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As we plunge toward November with campaign season in full swing, Kern County Fair-goers have the midterm election on their minds. “We all need to get out there and vote,” said Joseph Coutts. “So many of us are scared not to. ‘Oh, it doesn’t really matter.’ Yes it does, matter. Every […]
Tehechapi News
Tehachapi Mountain Park, Tomo-Kahni offer great fall excursions
Cooler temperatures make it more comfortable to be outdoors, and there are plenty of places to go in and around the Tehachapi area. There are many walking trails in local communities and for a higher elevation experience you can’t beat Tehachapi Mountain Park. The Nuooah Nature Trail there loops a quarter mile at an elevation of 5,920 feet and includes interpretive signs.
KGET 17
Community comes together to replace missing goats for 2 FFA members
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Showing an animal at the Kern County Fair is the highlight of the Future Farmers of America program. It’s like the final exam and end-of-year pizza party rolled into one. For many of these young farmers-in-training, it’s their dream — and for two, it’s...
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO asks for help with homicide investigation
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for information about a homicide investigation. KCSO deputies reported that Gabriel Barraza-Acosta, 33, of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, was found dead on the shoulder of Highway 58 in Tehachapi on June 6.
Tehachapi man found dead in desert was shot multiple times: coroner
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The death of a Tehachapi man whose body was found earlier this month in the eastern Kern desert has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy conducted by the Kern County Coroner’s Office determined Larry Gene Christy, 25, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Christy’s body was found on Sept. 11 in Boron, […]
Comments / 0