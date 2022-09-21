Staples is home to many athletes who have earned state championships and renowned achievements. For many of the athletes, their journey as a player does not stop after high school. In the 2022 graduation year, 14% of Staples students were continuing their athletic career at collegiate level sports. As the class of 2023 embarks on their new journey as seniors, many of the athletes are either finalizing their commitment plans or taking advantage of already being finished with the college process.

