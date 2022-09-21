ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inklingsnews.com

Return of freshman aquatics creates controversial splash

Freshman aquatics is a mandated course that is controversial from several angles; while swimming provides physical benefits and may teach valuable life skills, it can also cause problems with body image and self-confidence. Physical education and health classes are required for freshman students. Each quarter freshman attend a different gym...
WESTPORT, CT
inklingsnews.com

New Scoop in Westport: It’s always a good day for Gofer Ice Cream

I’m a big ice cream girl. From Carvel, to 16 Handles, Sunny Daes and even Milkcraft, I value good ice cream. Chocolate chip cookie dough, fudge brownie, chocolate chunk, oreo and the occasional cake batter are a few of my favorites. With over 29 different flavor options, I now trust that Gofer Ice Cream will fulfill my needs.
WESTPORT, CT
inklingsnews.com

Committed Staples athletes enjoy stress-free year

Staples is home to many athletes who have earned state championships and renowned achievements. For many of the athletes, their journey as a player does not stop after high school. In the 2022 graduation year, 14% of Staples students were continuing their athletic career at collegiate level sports. As the class of 2023 embarks on their new journey as seniors, many of the athletes are either finalizing their commitment plans or taking advantage of already being finished with the college process.
WESTPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy