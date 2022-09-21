ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

yachatsnews.com

Oregon’s novel approach to drug and mental health treatment hits milestone with funding of county-based service networks

A year behind schedule, Oregon’s novel approach to drug addiction has reached primetime. In November 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 110, making Oregon the first state nationwide to decriminalize the possession of small quantities of drugs and establish service centers to help people tackle their mental health and addiction problems. The centers were supposed to be operational by October 2021. This month, after a rough approval and funding process, those networks have been established.
OREGON STATE
KGW

'You've got to assume it has fentanyl in it': Fentanyl crisis claiming lives in Oregon and Washington

The conversation experts say every family needs to have. Griffin Hoffmann was a typical 16-year-old, doing his best in a world that hasn't been easy on kids in the past few years. He loved his friends. He had a heart for social justice. He struggled with anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was a tennis star at McDaniel High in northeast Portland. He went to the movies, he played video games. And he did something many teens do — he experimented at times with drugs.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Local educators react to Oregon state testing scores

Racial disparities in education factor in pandemic scores drop, Portland schools say - clipped version. 2 teens arrested, police searching for 3rd suspected of armed carjacking attempt in Clark Co. North Portland’s Mendelssohn’s makes classical music casual. Mississippi Avenue in North Portland is now home to a classical...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

OPINION: A proposed change now would limit voters' power later

Proposed Portland charter language would make it difficult for future voters to remove incumbent city commissionersIn 1998, Oregon voters enacted an important safeguard against the adoption of super-majority voting systems with the passage of Measure 63. Now voters in Portland are being asked to approve the mirror image of what that constitutional amendment was designed to prevent. Thanks to a provision in the city's proposed charter revision, Portland voters now face the choice of limiting their power in future elections by setting a "super-minority" standard for electing city council members. A D V E R T I S I N...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon land use laws backfiring

When I was a Tualatin city councilor from 1983-1986 and again from 1989 to 1992, I was in favor of Oregon’s land use laws. I have since reversed my position, for three reasons. Recent Oregonian articles have decried the lack of developable industrial land. Housing prices are beyond affordable for most, which contributes to the homeless problem. Traffic in the area is among the nation’s worst. All because of the “compact development” fostered by the land use laws. It’s time to reconsider.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Portland’s deterioration

I moved to Portland to join a progressive community that prioritized sustainability, open-mindedness and a steadfast support of local businesses and artisans. This was the Portland that was – a beacon of a supportive, free and vibrant way of life. That Portland was founded on ideals that longtime residents...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Mayor Approves ShotSpotter Pilot, Landlords Ruined Portland's Cuddler, and White-Collar Russian Men Spared the Draft

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good afternoon, Portland: What a week!...
PORTLAND, OR
probrewer.com

Turn-Key Portland Oregon Brewery for sale

Award-winning Portland-based brewery. 15 BBL brewhouse with 5000+ BBL capacity with taproom. Loyal customer base with established brands with distribution in Oregon and Washington. Newer American-made brewhouse and tanks. Canning-line, 3 head keg washing system, walk-in coolers, glycol chilling system, and all other equipment necessary to continue growth. Taproom and fully-operational kitchen included. $1,250,000 sales Long term building lease available. Will consider lease of equipment and space.
iheart.com

Major Drug Shipment Stopped Before Reaching Portland

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) deputies seized 92,000 fentanyl pills, three pounds of cocaine and 10 pounds of meth during a recent investigation. On Sunday, September 18, 2022, deputies learned that a person was driving to the Portland-area with a substantial amount of illegal drugs....
Pamplin Media Group

Longtime Lake Oswego Chinese restaurant closes - only to reopen

Hunan Pearl sees a shuffling of ownership after inflation, labor shortages created challenges. Sam Pieh recently ran into a former New Yorker who was accustomed to quality Chinese food, only to be underwhelmed when she moved to Oregon. That changed when she found Hunan Pearl. So, when the Sichuan- and...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR

