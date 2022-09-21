Read full article on original website
Related
Thursday in Portland: Oregon State Hospital to begin releasing 'aid and assist' patients early and more
(Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Sept. 22 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon State Hospital to start releasing 'aid and assist' patients.
yachatsnews.com
Oregon’s novel approach to drug and mental health treatment hits milestone with funding of county-based service networks
A year behind schedule, Oregon’s novel approach to drug addiction has reached primetime. In November 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 110, making Oregon the first state nationwide to decriminalize the possession of small quantities of drugs and establish service centers to help people tackle their mental health and addiction problems. The centers were supposed to be operational by October 2021. This month, after a rough approval and funding process, those networks have been established.
'You've got to assume it has fentanyl in it': Fentanyl crisis claiming lives in Oregon and Washington
The conversation experts say every family needs to have. Griffin Hoffmann was a typical 16-year-old, doing his best in a world that hasn't been easy on kids in the past few years. He loved his friends. He had a heart for social justice. He struggled with anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was a tennis star at McDaniel High in northeast Portland. He went to the movies, he played video games. And he did something many teens do — he experimented at times with drugs.
kptv.com
Local educators react to Oregon state testing scores
Racial disparities in education factor in pandemic scores drop, Portland schools say - clipped version. 2 teens arrested, police searching for 3rd suspected of armed carjacking attempt in Clark Co. North Portland’s Mendelssohn’s makes classical music casual. Mississippi Avenue in North Portland is now home to a classical...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
OPINION: A proposed change now would limit voters' power later
Proposed Portland charter language would make it difficult for future voters to remove incumbent city commissionersIn 1998, Oregon voters enacted an important safeguard against the adoption of super-majority voting systems with the passage of Measure 63. Now voters in Portland are being asked to approve the mirror image of what that constitutional amendment was designed to prevent. Thanks to a provision in the city's proposed charter revision, Portland voters now face the choice of limiting their power in future elections by setting a "super-minority" standard for electing city council members. A D V E R T I S I N...
Lawsuit filed against PGE for wrongful death of construction flagger
The family of a construction flagger, who state police say was killed when a Portland General Electric truck was backing up, is filing a lawsuit against the company for $5 million.
Oregon State Hospital faces dilemma with judge's order to discharge patients early
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon State Hospital will start releasing a group of patients every month on Oct. 12 because the hospital is so full that people are being delayed treatment as they wait to get in, a federal judge ruled. The judge's ruling stems from a lawsuit filed 20...
Friday in Portland: Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl amid major drug bust and more
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 23 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl, authorities announce major bust.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWEEK
A Federal Judge Has Ordered the Release of More Than 100 Patients From the State’s Locked Psychiatric Hospital. No One Is Sure What Happens Next.
The Oregon State Hospital, the state’s locked psychiatric hospital, abruptly announced three weeks ago that, in response to an order by a federal judge, it would send more than 100 patients back to their respective counties early. Many of the facility’s patients face criminal charges and are being held...
Readers respond: Oregon land use laws backfiring
When I was a Tualatin city councilor from 1983-1986 and again from 1989 to 1992, I was in favor of Oregon’s land use laws. I have since reversed my position, for three reasons. Recent Oregonian articles have decried the lack of developable industrial land. Housing prices are beyond affordable for most, which contributes to the homeless problem. Traffic in the area is among the nation’s worst. All because of the “compact development” fostered by the land use laws. It’s time to reconsider.
Readers respond: Portland’s deterioration
I moved to Portland to join a progressive community that prioritized sustainability, open-mindedness and a steadfast support of local businesses and artisans. This was the Portland that was – a beacon of a supportive, free and vibrant way of life. That Portland was founded on ideals that longtime residents...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Mayor Approves ShotSpotter Pilot, Landlords Ruined Portland's Cuddler, and White-Collar Russian Men Spared the Draft
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good afternoon, Portland: What a week!...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Public Schools Increases Head Start To A Full Day But Decreases The Number Of Students Served
In order to accommodate families’ desires for full-day care, Oregon’s largest school district switched more than 400 part-time Head Start spots to full-time status this fall, reducing the number of seats. According to Portland Public Schools Head Start Director Robert Cantwell, 70% of the 648 full-day Head Start...
Portland leads the parking reform movement, but what is it?
In 1972, Downtown Portland invested in transit, pedestrian and biking infrastructure and placed a cap on parking.
focushillsboro.com
Gov. Kate Brown Of Oregon Demands For A New Tax Credit And Other Incentives For Semiconductors
On April 5, 2022, Governor Kate Brown signs the “Future Ready Oregon” workforce spending plan, a $200 million initiative, at the Intel campus in Hillsboro, Oregon. In order to pass a new tax credit and other incentives to boost Oregon’s semiconductor industry, Gov. Kate Brown is urging the Legislature to move swiftly the following year.
Woman shot to death at Wallace Park in NW Portland
A woman was shot and killed in a Northwest Portland park not far from Chapman Elementary School late Friday night, authorities said.
probrewer.com
Turn-Key Portland Oregon Brewery for sale
Award-winning Portland-based brewery. 15 BBL brewhouse with 5000+ BBL capacity with taproom. Loyal customer base with established brands with distribution in Oregon and Washington. Newer American-made brewhouse and tanks. Canning-line, 3 head keg washing system, walk-in coolers, glycol chilling system, and all other equipment necessary to continue growth. Taproom and fully-operational kitchen included. $1,250,000 sales Long term building lease available. Will consider lease of equipment and space.
Columbus Day 1962 storm set bar for PNW storms
Nearly 60 years ago, October 12, 1962, the Columbus Day Storm hit the West Coast from Oregon to British Columbia. Winds topped 90 mph in many places and more than 100 mph in others.
iheart.com
Major Drug Shipment Stopped Before Reaching Portland
Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) deputies seized 92,000 fentanyl pills, three pounds of cocaine and 10 pounds of meth during a recent investigation. On Sunday, September 18, 2022, deputies learned that a person was driving to the Portland-area with a substantial amount of illegal drugs....
Pamplin Media Group
Longtime Lake Oswego Chinese restaurant closes - only to reopen
Hunan Pearl sees a shuffling of ownership after inflation, labor shortages created challenges. Sam Pieh recently ran into a former New Yorker who was accustomed to quality Chinese food, only to be underwhelmed when she moved to Oregon. That changed when she found Hunan Pearl. So, when the Sichuan- and...
Comments / 0