Cape Gazette
Tunnel To Towers 3.43 is best experienced in person
The Tunnel to Towers 3.43-mile run held Sept. 18 at Cape Henlopen State Park attracted runners and walkers, and several first responders in full gear. Mike Sewell was the overall winner, while Brittany Croll captured the women's race. John Costello won the male masters race, and Joanne Senft was the female masters winner.
Cape Gazette
John Darien Rodgers, active church member
John “Jack” Darien Rodgers, 85, passed away peacefully in his sleep Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. He was born Aug. 4, 1937, at home on Fishbach Street in Pottsville, Pa., to Sam and Emily Rodgers. As a boy, Jack enjoyed climbing trees, pretending to fly planes and playing war games with neighborhood kids. He attended Middle River School from first to third grade, and remembered listening to war news on the radio and the death of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, watching the casket of the 32nd president draped in a black cloth pass by on a train car, as he watched from a nearby field.
Cape Gazette
John D. Pittam, loved fishing
John D. Pittam, 90, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. He was born April 27, 1932, in Wilmington, son of the late Rev. John Pittam and Martha (Wedman) Pittam. For 32 years John worked as an electrician for Chevron (Delaware City...
Cape Gazette
National press corps converges on Georgetown airport
A press corps on a scale never before seen in Sussex County, let alone at Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown, descended Sept. 20 in anticipation of a flight that never arrived. The airport that typically accommodates 40 flights a day was wall-to-wall reporters and photographers plus a few dozen onlookers,...
Cape Gazette
Lewes tree group trimming focus
The Lewes Planning Commission’s Tree Ordinance Subcommittee hopes to turn a new leaf in the First Town in the First State by examining tree ordinances of other towns, and its own public one, as it grows its first set of regulations for trees on private property. Thanks in large...
Cape Gazette
Menhaden fleet provides flashback in Lewes history
The sight of a menhaden fishing fleet from Omega Protein in Reedville, Va., on Sept. 19 in the Delaware Bay off Lewes Beach provided a flashback into the history of Lewes when the menhaden fishing industry dominated the area economy. Although the industry has roots as far back as the...
Cape Gazette
Dennis Fisher, loved life
Dennis Fisher, beloved husband, father and grandfather, died suddenly Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Mount Nittany Medical Center near Penn State University, Pa. He was 76 years old. A lifelong woodworker, sales executive, golfer and naval officer, Dennis was born in 1946 in Reading, Pa., to parents Dorothy and Donald...
Cape Gazette
Milton unveils Mill Park wood sculptures
Mill Park in Milton was the site Sept. 17 for the unveiling of three wood-carved sculptures that will be on display for the next six weeks. The sculptures – “Gift of Hope,” “Maori Bloom” and “Gateways” – were created by Lewes artist Roy Fitzgerald and loaned to the Town of Milton. Public art displays were an initiative of the town’s economic development committee, chaired by Councilwoman Annette Babich, to draw more visitors and businesses to downtown Milton.
Cape Gazette
Insight Meditation Community sets retreat Oct. 8
Insight Meditation Community of Lewes will present a hybrid daylong retreat with Luisa Montero-Diaz from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, via Zoom or in person at St. Peter’s parish hall, Second and Mulberry streets, Lewes. The event will include a dharma talk on the topics of...
Cape Gazette
Drew Edward Imperial, free-spirited, selfless soul
Drew Edward Imperial, 52, of Rehoboth Beach, joined God Sunday, Sept.18, 2022. He was born Sept. 26, 1969, son of Albert and Deborah (Backer) Imperial. Drew was a child of the tides; like the ocean, he was always on the go and everchanging. Raised in Rehoboth Beach, his true passions were his pets, all animals really, surfing, fishing, and anything that kept him on the water. He was adventurous and free-spirited and sailed through life where the wind took him. He spent time living on the coasts of Florida, North Carolina, and California, yet he always returned home to Rehoboth Beach because that is where his family was.
Cape Gazette
Rosemary Carroll, loved the outdoors
Rosemary Carroll, a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother, peacefully passed Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, surrounded by her loving family in her dream house on Haven Lake in Milford. Originally from New Jersey, Delaware has been Rosemary’s home for the last 19 years. She was a lover of the...
Cape Gazette
Sussex County rises to the occasion
Sussex County was thrust into the national spotlight Sept. 20, when unconfirmed reports said a plane full of Venezuelan migrants was headed to Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown. Screenshots of the flight plan quickly went viral through text messages and on social media. It wasn't a surprise to many, as...
Cape Gazette
Annual Greyhounds Reach the Beach set for Oct. 5-9
The annual Greyhounds Reach the Beach is set to return to Rehoboth Beach the weekend of Wednesday, Oct. 5, through Sunday, Oct. 9. Greyhounds Reach the Beach is an annual charity event celebrating retired racing greyhounds, while creating awareness of the need for adoptive and foster homes. The event supports designated 501(c)(3) greyhound and sighthound adoption groups.
Cape Gazette
Athletes of the Week Sept. 23
Kayla, a junior from Millsboro and Sussex Tech, played a major role in Lynchburg's 3-0 field hockey week that featured a 2-0 upset of nationally third-ranked Johns Hopkins. Brady spent all 180 minutes guarding the cage, registering 21 total saves and a .913 save percentage. She opened with three saves in a 2-1 victory at Stevenson University. She was spectacular in Lynchburg's 2-0 victory over JHU, stopping a career-high 16 shots in the unexpected shutout. She was particularly busy in the first quarter, making six saves as the Blue Jays peppered 10 shots. Brady closed her week with two more saves in a 2-1 victory over Dickinson College. Kayla is second in the ODAC in saves with 44 and save percentage (.830). Kayla just received the NFHCA Division III Defensive Player of the Week honor.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 9/23/22
The Rehoboth Beach Board of Adjustment will hold a hearing at 2:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26, in the commissioners room of city hall, 229 Rehoboth Ave. On the agenda is a variance request for the floor-to-area ratio from the owners of 11 ½ Henlopen Ave., who would like to install a pergola over an existing structure.
Cape Gazette
Human and Civil Rights Commission condemns antisemitic flyers
The Delaware Human and Civil Rights Commission works to promote amicable relations among all Delawareans. We are deeply troubled that antisemitic flyers were recently distributed to residences in the Rehoboth Beach area. This action has caused concern, alarm and revulsion. The views expressed in this hateful literature do not reflect...
Cape Gazette
Sussex GOP denounces antisemitic flyers
The hateful incident that occurred in Rehoboth Beach this week with bags of antisemitic flyers being thrown into residents’ yards is evidence of just how radical some in this country have become. There is no place for this in our country, our state, our county or our neighborhoods. Make no mistake that we, the members of the Republican Party, emphatically denounce these actions and are hopeful the police will be able to identify those responsible. While we do not agree with the policies these members of the Biden administration promote, attacking their religion will not change the policies, and denigrating someone’s religion is never acceptable.
Cape Gazette
Lavender Fields welcomes new season with Fall Fling
Lavender Fields at Warrington Manor, off Coolspring Road near Lewes, helped celebrate the changing of the seasons with its annual Fall Fling, featuring local artisans and tours of the extensive gardens. The five-acre farm has evolved into a year-round agri-tourism destination with a history dating back to 1684. The farm was a working dairy operation by the owners of Lewes Dairy starting in 1958. One of the most unique additions to the farm is a large labyrinth, which is an exact duplicate of the one embedded in the floor of the Cathedral of Chartes near Paris. Go to lavenderfieldsde.com for more information.
Cape Gazette
Seabrook neighbors support Clothing Our Kids
For two weeks in August, the Seabrook Community in Millsboro held a clothing drive to benefit Sussex County schoolchildren in need. Clothing Our Kids received a variety of clothing including plus-size items, shoes, tops, bottoms and underwear, plus donated funds totaling $490. Gathered for the donation delivery are (l-r) Terry...
Cape Gazette
UUSD: No place for hateful rhetoric
I am outraged to be hearing from several directions about the antisemitic flyers distributed to Rehoboth Beach homes in the middle of the night Sept. 17. In addition to the trauma and incredible misinformation experienced by people waking up to this kind of message at their front doors, there is the additional anguish experienced by people throughout our southern Delaware communities and beyond who observe that this kind of thing can happen here and, perhaps, is tolerated. Together, we need to send a very clear and collective message that there is no place for hateful rhetoric.
