The hateful incident that occurred in Rehoboth Beach this week with bags of antisemitic flyers being thrown into residents’ yards is evidence of just how radical some in this country have become. There is no place for this in our country, our state, our county or our neighborhoods. Make no mistake that we, the members of the Republican Party, emphatically denounce these actions and are hopeful the police will be able to identify those responsible. While we do not agree with the policies these members of the Biden administration promote, attacking their religion will not change the policies, and denigrating someone’s religion is never acceptable.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO