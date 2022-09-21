ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Ancient Giant Sea Lizard Named 'Thalassotitan Atrox' Discovered in Morocco

An ancient giant sea lizard was discovered by researchers in an area outside Casablanca, Morocco. The findings indicate that it was a new mosasaur species that has never been seen before but lived in the North African country until the apocalyptic event of 66 million years ago. Through its fossilized...
WILDLIFE
Tree Hugger

Researchers Create 'Treasure Map' of All the World's Ants

They’re tiny but mighty, but where exactly are they?. Researchers went looking for all the ants in the world. They created a bit of a treasure map, using technology to locate these tiny creatures with a focus on conservation. Ants are invertebrates, which are species that lack a backbone...
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy