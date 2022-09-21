When Dr. Matthew Leiberman's book Social: Why Our Brains Are Wired to Connect was published, it created a stir in marketing circles. Using functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) technology and traditional psychological research techniques, Lieberman's research detailed the science behind our primal need to connect. His research prompted many marketing leaders to try to take his findings and apply it to long-held marketing principles, conditioned as we are to believe the investments we've made in these practices are more tenable than is in fact the case.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO