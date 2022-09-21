The University of California San Diego’s Holocaust Living History Workshop (HLHW) is returning this fall with a yearlong series of eight talks that underscore the theme “Rethinking Genocide: Fascism, Exploitation and the Holocaust.” Now in its 14th year, HLHW aims to broaden understanding of the past, foster tolerance and preserve the memory of victims and survivors of the Holocaust. A collaborative effort between the UC San Diego Library and the UC San Diego Jewish Studies Program, the project emphasizes survivors’ continued relevance in the world today.

