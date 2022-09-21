ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ucsd.edu

UC San Diego oneAPI Center of Excellence to Bring High-performance Simulations to Amber

The University of California San Diego (UC San Diego) announces establishing a new oneAPI Center of Excellence at its San Diego Supercomputer Center (SDSC). The oneAPI Center will focus on enabling high-performance molecular dynamics (MD) simulations in Amber—a biomolecular simulations software package used by thousands of scientists in academia, national labs and industry. The conduit for this is oneAPI—an open, standards-based, cross-architecture programming model for central processing units (CPUs) and accelerators for faster application performance, more productivity and greater innovation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ucsd.edu

UC San Diego Names John M. Carethers as Vice Chancellor for Health Sciences

University of California San Diego named John M. Carethers as the vice chancellor for Health Sciences (VCHS), effective January 1, 2023. Carethers will report directly to the chancellor and is part of the leadership team. He replaces David A. Brenner as vice chancellor for Health Sciences, who stepped down on July 1, 2022.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ucsd.edu

UC San Diego, Salk and Others Seek to Map the Human Brain Over a Lifetime

With a five-year, $126 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), a multi-institution team of researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine, Salk Institute for Biological Studies and elsewhere has launched a new Center for Multiomic Human Brain Cell Atlas. The center is the latest...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ucsd.edu

Bioengineering, Bioinformatics Graduate Students Selected as Siebel Scholars

Five UC San Diego bioengineering and bioinformatics graduate students have been honored as 2023 Siebel Scholars. The Siebel Scholars program recognizes the most talented students in the world’s leading graduate schools of business, computer science, bioengineering and energy science. The students are selected based on outstanding academic performance and leadership, and each receive a $35,000 award toward their final year of study.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Health
ucsd.edu

UC San Diego Professor Presents Air Filtration Fan to the White House to Help Fight COVID-19

A renowned atmospheric scientist at the University of California San Diego recently brought an innovative gift and action-oriented message to our nation’s capital. Kimberly Prather, Distinguished Chair in Atmospheric Chemistry, presented a Corsi-Rosenthal Box, a unique invention developed by a multi-campus, cross-country team of students and scientists, to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy on Sept. 9, 2022.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ucsd.edu

UC San Diego Announces 2022-2023 Holocaust Living History Workshop Series

The University of California San Diego’s Holocaust Living History Workshop (HLHW) is returning this fall with a yearlong series of eight talks that underscore the theme “Rethinking Genocide: Fascism, Exploitation and the Holocaust.” Now in its 14th year, HLHW aims to broaden understanding of the past, foster tolerance and preserve the memory of victims and survivors of the Holocaust. A collaborative effort between the UC San Diego Library and the UC San Diego Jewish Studies Program, the project emphasizes survivors’ continued relevance in the world today.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc San Diego Health#Health Centers#Cancer Research#Medical Services#General Health#The Uc San Diego Health#Breast Center
ucsd.edu

Convocation 2022: Welcoming New Tritons

At UC San Diego, Convocation formally marks the moment in which new and transfer students officially become Tritons. It is a joyful celebration as students begin an exciting new educational journey at one of the top-ranked public institutions in the world. This year, we were especially pleased to join together...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy