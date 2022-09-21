ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Councilmember Sawant Stands with Rail Workers Fighting for a Strong Contract with Paid Sick Days, Full Staffing, Affordable Healthcare, and Inflation-Adjusted Wages

By Adam Ziemkowski
Seattle, Washington
 4 days ago

“The railroad workers are fighting for all of us — for every worker who is forced to do without paid sick leave and is unable to take care of themselves or loved ones without being subject to cruel threats from their employers. That’s why it is crucial that the entire labor movement stand with railroad workers if they choose to reject the current inadequate contract offer, negotiated undemocratically behind closed doors, and start preparing for a strike.”

SEATTLE – Councilmember Kshama Sawant (District 3, Central Seattle), chair of the Sustainability and Renters’ Rights Committee, released the following statement in solidarity with railroad workers in Seattle and across the country:

“Socialist Alternative and my office stand in solidarity with the 120,000 railroad workers across 13 unions fighting for a fair contract that includes paid sick days, affordable healthcare, wages that keep up with inflation, and fixes to the severe staffing and safety crises facing rail workers. We support today’s railroad workers’ National Day of Action to demand more than the abysmal changes the railroad billionaires and the Biden administration have been willing to offer. Community organizers from my office will be joining picketing railroaders today at the Argo yard in SODO.

“The railroad workers are fighting for all of us — for every worker who is forced to do without paid sick leave and is unable to take care of themselves or loved ones without being subject to cruel threats from their employers. That’s why it is crucial that the entire labor movement stand with railroad workers if they choose to reject the current inadequate contract offer, negotiated undemocratically behind closed doors, and start preparing for a strike.

“Rail companies and their shareholders have raked in massive profits in recent years. Since 2010, shareholders have collected a mind-boggling $183 billion in stock buybacks and dividends. BNSF and Union Pacific, the two largest rail companies, both reported record profits in 2021 for multi-millionaires and billionaires like Warren Buffett (who owns BNSF). Each individual rail worker generates more than $330,000 in annual revenue for the freight industry. Without railroad workers, the economy doesn’t run.

“Scandalously, the companies and the billionaires who own them have slashed jobs and made working conditions intolerable. Workers are called on short notice and must report within 90 minutes to the yard, travel 12 hours from their home terminal, then wait unpaid for 18 to 48 hours until they can take another train back home. They are forced to do this without even a single paid sick day! This is why among rail workers there’s a grim joke that the initials BNSF stand for “Better Not Start a Family” — but the grueling conditions are no laughing matter.

“Thousands of rail workers have been laid off — 45,000 just in the past six years. These mass layoffs have made conditions yet more unsafe for the remaining workers, at the same time contributing to the supply-chain crisis and record inflation over the last year. The effect on rail safety is frightening. The Federal Railroad Administration reports that, since 2012, all of the major railroads had higher rates of train accidents or incidents, higher rates of yard switching accidents, higher rates of equipment defects, and more deaths, all while total train miles were down by roughly 40 percent.

“The Biden administration has put forward a “compromise,” negotiated with the rail bosses behind the backs of the workers, which fails to meaningfully improve conditions. It includes only one paid personal day, a gross insult to the railroad workers who have correctly made reasonable access to sick leave a central demand of their fight. Many rank-and-file members have already made clear that this is unacceptable. The Machinists, who were not part of the White House negotiations, announced that their members had rejected the previous agreement that was almost identical!

“It’s clear that Biden and the Democratic Party leadership have a cynical interest in delaying subsequent railroad contract negotiations, and averting a potential strike, as it allows them to sidestep potential economic impacts before November’s midterms. By abandoning workers in service of their own narrow electoral calculations, rather than standing with them, the Democrats are showing once again they are no friend of working people, while handing further ammunition to Republicans and the right wing.

“My office has consistently stood with union members fighting for strong contracts. We stood with Teamsters in 2018 for a strong contract at UPS, carpenters on strike in 2021, healthcare workers at Swedish and University of Washington, and Starbucks and Amazon workers who have led a resurgence in union organizing this year. Most recently, we strongly supported the Seattle Education Strike for major improvements in staffing and pay.

“The current rail crisis is a product of the unlimited greed of the railroad bosses, who under capitalism’s brutal logic, put profit over the basic needs and lives of working people. That’s why the working class needs to fight to bring railroads and the freight industry under democratic public ownership, to be run by workers themselves.”

#####

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

Rental Registration & Inspection Ordinance - Owners & Managers

The City of Seattle continues to follow guidance from our public health authorities including Public Health - Seattle & King County (PHSKC), Washington State Department of Health (DOH), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding COVID-19. We are actively adjusting business practices to best serve our customers throughout this time. We haveclosed the Applicant Services Center. We ask that our customers submit questions using our Rental Registration & Inspection Question online tool instead of calling the RRIO Helpline or coming to the Applicant Services Center as wait times may vary.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Childcare Ordinance - Timeline

August 2020 City Council Passes the Childcare Near You Ordinance. The City Council originated this new ordinance to remove regulatory barriers to creating new child care businesses in Seattle, especially those conveniently located in neighborhoods. The City has an estimated shortage of available child care for about 16,000 children. July...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Get Involved in Council’s 2023/24 Budget Work

Shortly after 9 p.m. last Saturday the 17th, the moment we’d been eagerly awaiting arrived: the West Seattle Bridge re-opened. The immense relief throughout West Seattle and the Duwamish communities is tangibly felt everywhere I’ve gone this week. Along with the re-opening, SDOT has re-activated the mid-span traffic...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Priority Green Expedited - Resources

Use an integrated design process to identify opportunities and avoid project pitfalls. You should engage all key project team members for making cost-effective and environmentally effective integrated decisions throughout the design and construction process. Apply for Seattle City Light incentives. Learn more about SDCI's Special Inspections. Resources Related to Development...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Seattle, Washington

Energy Code - Overview

Our Seattle Energy Code regulates the energy-use features of new and remodeled buildings, including:. Building Envelope: requirements for roofs, walls, window,s etc. to control heat loss and air leakage. Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC): efficiency for heating and cooling equipment. Water Heating: equipment efficiency and controls. Lighting: number and...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City Public Disclosure Request Process

In the interest of transparency and responsibility to all residents, taxpayers and other constituents, the City of Seattle aims to make the process of obtaining public records as easy as possible. Many public records are readily available on Seattle.gov. Some records are not automatically posted online for many reasons, including that they may not be of widespread interest, they are simply too large or they contain confidential information. Many of these records may be obtained through a public disclosure request, though there are some exemptions to disclosure as determined by state law.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

2030 Challenge - Applications

There isn't a formal application process required to participate in the 2030 Challenge. The Land Use Code provides the following application requirements in Seattle Municipal Code (SMC) 23.40.070.A.2, Application requirements. In order to qualify for the 2030 Challenge High Performance Existing Building Pilot Program, an applicant shall submit a complete Master Use Permit application pursuant to SMC Section 23.76.010 and a plan demonstrating how the project will meet the provisions of SMC subsection 23.40.070.B.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Living Building Pilot - Applications

There is no formal application to participate in the Living Building Pilot. The Land Use Code provides the following application requirements in Seattle Municipal Code (SMC) 23.40.060.A.2, Application Requirements. In order to qualify for the Living Building Pilot Program, an applicant shall submit a complete Master Use Permit application pursuant to SMC Section 23.76.010 and a plan demonstrating how the project will meet the provisions of SMC subsection 23.40.060.B. The applicant shall include a description of how the project serves as a model for testing code improvements to stimulate and encourage Living Buildings in the city.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Office of Economic Development Accepting Applications for Only in Seattle Initiative

OED invests in community-driven solutions to support thriving business districts throughout Seattle. 中國傳統 | Español | አማርኛ | Soomaali | Tiếng Việt. SEATTLE (September 21, 2022) — Today, the Office of Economic Development (OED) is announcing the opening of the 2023 Only in Seattle Initiative (OIS) grant. Through a Request for Proposals (RFP) process, OED is investing $1.2 million to support community driven economic development projects with a focus on racial equity and social justice. Neighborhood-based nonprofit organizations who support local small businesses and communities can apply for grants up to $200,000 to fund projects that help build community partnerships, provide resources to local businesses and strengthen neighborhoods throughout Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Environmentally Critical Areas Update - Background

In 1978, in response to the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA), the City produced a map designating areas thought to be environmentally sensitive. The designated areas included steep slopes, landslide-prone areas, floodplains, landfills, and certain water bodies. The purpose of those designations was to help ensure that the impact of new development on those areas could be assessed and mitigated as part of the required environmental review of new development. Until 1990, these maps and the SEPA review process were the only way jurisdictions could control the unintended consequences of new development in sensitive areas.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Harrell Signs Suite of Legislation to Improve Equity in Cannabis Industry

Seattle – Today, Mayor Bruce Harrell signed three bills into law to address equity in the cannabis industry by helping foster a more diverse industry and supporting cannabis store workers. Mayor Harrell was joined by Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who helped develop the legislation and sponsored the bills in council....
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

On-Call CSO Program Support Services; SPU RFP/Contract# 22-166-S

2:00 PM Pacific Time on Thursday, October 20, 2022. _________________________________________________________. Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) is requesting proposals from qualified consultants to support the successful management of the Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) Reduction Program. SPU will spend hundreds of millions of dollars over the next decade to comply with the City’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit and federal Consent Decree. This contract will provide critical support for this work.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Affordable Healthcare#Rail Service#Railroads#Argo#Sodo
Seattle, Washington

Urban Center College Housing - What & Why

SDCI delivered this bill to the City Council in April 2022, where it will be reviewed by the Land Use Committee. The bill is named as Council Bill 120313. For more information, see the Seattle City Council's legislation webpage and enter the bill number in the search box. This Committee...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Harrell Signs $6.5 Million in 2022 Green New Deal Opportunity Fund

Seattle, WA – Today, the City of Seattle’s Green New Deal reached a critical milestone as Mayor Bruce Harrell signed into law $6,491,539 in 2022 Green New Deal Opportunity Fund investments that will accelerate the City’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, build community resilience to climate change, and increase net zero affordable housing.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Departments

License, adopt, spay or neuter a pet. Report animal cruelty, contact animal control and volunteer. Help for small businesses, build your startup, shape your business district. Find worker retraining. Get information on area hazards and how to prepare. View plans for disaster response and recovery. Apply for a film permit,...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Floodplain Development Regulations Update - Project Documents

FEMA adopted new Flood Insurance Rate Maps and a Flood Insurance Study for all jurisdictions in King County, including Seattle, which requires us to adopt new floodplain development regulations. FEMA adopted new Flood Insurance Rate Maps and a Flood Insurance Study for all jurisdictions in King County, including Seattle, which...
KING COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Seattle, Washington

Kindergarten Readiness Gets a Boost from Summer-Extension Programming, a Pandemic-Era Adaptation to the Seattle Preschool Program with Lasting Benefits

Last week, hundreds of Seattle Preschool Program (SPP) participants started kindergarten better prepared and with more confidence around the big transition to school. That’s because preschool classes were extended through the summer for the second consecutive year, with some programs having as many as 10 weeks of extended programming.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Unreinforced Masonry Buildings - Timeline

Conducted Columbia City outreach and education pilot. Finalized benefits-cost analysis report and discussions with URM Policy Committee. Planned for validation of URM inventory list; continued research on financial incentives. April 2016. Finished validating URM inventory list. Analyzed survey data and published report. Notified building owners on Confirmed URM List. Fourth...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Updating Stormwater Regulations - What & Why

The 2021 Stormwater Code and Manual have been finalized and will become effective July 1, 2021. Our new rules will replace the current Stormwater Code and Directors' Rules, which are administered jointly by SDCI and Seattle Public Utilities (SPU). For more information, visit our background page. The final 2021 Stormwater...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy