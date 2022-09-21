ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Banana 101.5

Lapeer Is Getting A New Sign – Like The One In Flint

A landmark sign is in the works for the city of Lapeer. The question is - where it be set up?. Flint resident Ryan Kilpatrick is working on the giant sign now in his studio, Whiskey Mics. Kilpatrick is the artist who also created the Flint landmark sign located in downtown Flint.
LAPEER, MI
Banana 101.5

Flint Makes List with Two Other Michigan Cities As Most Rat Infested

Some lists are great to make, others, not so much. The latest list to feature Flint, Michigan isn't one anyone wants to be on. Orkin released its Top 50 Most Rat-Infested Cities List a few months ago and three Michigan cities found themselves high on the list of rodent issues. According to CBS News, the well-known pest control company compiled the list from data collected from September 15, 2020, to September 15, 2021.
FLINT, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Owosso, MI
City
Ashley, MI
City
Christmas, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
Banana 101.5

The Ghost Town of Copper Falls, Michigan

It seems that there’s a never-ending supply of ghost towns in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula…more and more seem to be found or hidden in past archives. Here’s one that’s another of the old mining villages: Copper Falls. Sitting in Keweenaw County, Copper Falls grew around the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Superman Ice Cream: Yeah, It’s a Michigan Original, but How, When & Where?

When was the last time you enjoyed some Superman ice cream?. I had some just before writing this article. Even though the colors remain the same – blue, red and yellow – the flavors sometime vary. The blue seems to be always Blue Moon flavored. Even though the Blue Moon flavor has never positively been identified, some say the taste resembles either almonds, marshmallow, and various fruity cereals like Trix, Froot Loops, Lucky Charms, etc.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Pumpkin Patches Near Genesee County Your Family Will Love This Fall

Summer has come and gone and fall is definitely in the air. Along with the changing leaves comes the whole autumn/ Halloween vibe, and that means pumpkins!. From orchards to traditional patches, the local area is filled with places for families to scout out that perfect jack-o'-lantern for Halloween. The tradition is years older than most may even realize, and the history is a little eerie.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern

The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

New Burton Restaurant Opening – NYC Street Food

NYC Street Food is opening on Bristol Road in Burton. When I think of New York City street food, the first two things that come to mind are pizza and hot dogs. I cannot confirm that NYC Street Food will be serving those two items, but it seems like a very logical guess.
BURTON, MI
Banana 101.5

Take a Look at Michigan’s Minimum Wage Over the Last 50 Years

Take a minute and see what the minimum wage in Michigan has been over the last 50 years. Currently, the federal minimum wage in the United States is $7.25 per hour, which has been in effect since July 24th, 2009. The minimum wage for tipped employees is $2.13 per hour on the condition that the hourly wage plus the tip income equals at least the minimum wage.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

5 Michigan Guys You’ll See Every Fall

We covered the 5 women you'll encounter every time fall begins in Michigan. See that here. Fall hits different (and not necessarily in a good way) for guys. See which of these men best describe your guy friends. #1 Rifle Rick. There's at least one in every family. The guy...
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Is Sleeping in Your Car Legal in Michigan?

What do you do if you're on a trip and really need a nap to continue driving?. Seems like an odd question, but is it illegal to sleep in your own car in Michigan? Well, the short answer is for the most part no. However, there are certain situations where sleeping in your car can get you into some trouble.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Fenton Offering Free Trolley Service – What You Need To Know

There is a new way to get around the city of Fenton that is not an Uber, a Lyft, a cab, or the Fenton Bar Hopper bus. Fenton is now offering a trolley service. The Fenton Trolley made its debut this past weekend. I saw it while having lunch Saturday afternoon at The Laundry. I had no idea this was coming to Fenton, but I can tell you that people were on board (literally) and loving it first-hand.
FENTON, MI
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan.

