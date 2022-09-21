Read full article on original website
Lapeer Is Getting A New Sign – Like The One In Flint
A landmark sign is in the works for the city of Lapeer. The question is - where it be set up?. Flint resident Ryan Kilpatrick is working on the giant sign now in his studio, Whiskey Mics. Kilpatrick is the artist who also created the Flint landmark sign located in downtown Flint.
Flint Makes List with Two Other Michigan Cities As Most Rat Infested
Some lists are great to make, others, not so much. The latest list to feature Flint, Michigan isn't one anyone wants to be on. Orkin released its Top 50 Most Rat-Infested Cities List a few months ago and three Michigan cities found themselves high on the list of rodent issues. According to CBS News, the well-known pest control company compiled the list from data collected from September 15, 2020, to September 15, 2021.
How to Find Your Very Own Glowing Yooperlite Rocks in Michigan
While traveling in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan recently, I was reminded of an article I had read a few years earlier about "Yooperlite" rocks. So, I decided to hunt for my own, and it turns out, it's actually pretty easy to find them. It all started in a souvenir...
Panning For (and Finding) Gold At Lake Superior, Michigan
We’ve talked about gold being found in small quantities at Lake Superior before, and with that come the believers, the finders, and the pooh-poohers. Some people still don’t believe gold can be found at our Great Lakes, and others feel like “so what? It’s not enough to get rich on!”
The Ghost Town of Copper Falls, Michigan
It seems that there’s a never-ending supply of ghost towns in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula…more and more seem to be found or hidden in past archives. Here’s one that’s another of the old mining villages: Copper Falls. Sitting in Keweenaw County, Copper Falls grew around the...
Superman Ice Cream: Yeah, It’s a Michigan Original, but How, When & Where?
When was the last time you enjoyed some Superman ice cream?. I had some just before writing this article. Even though the colors remain the same – blue, red and yellow – the flavors sometime vary. The blue seems to be always Blue Moon flavored. Even though the Blue Moon flavor has never positively been identified, some say the taste resembles either almonds, marshmallow, and various fruity cereals like Trix, Froot Loops, Lucky Charms, etc.
Pumpkin Patches Near Genesee County Your Family Will Love This Fall
Summer has come and gone and fall is definitely in the air. Along with the changing leaves comes the whole autumn/ Halloween vibe, and that means pumpkins!. From orchards to traditional patches, the local area is filled with places for families to scout out that perfect jack-o'-lantern for Halloween. The tradition is years older than most may even realize, and the history is a little eerie.
Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern
The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
Inside the Daniel J. Morrell Shipwreck: Lake Huron, Michigan
It's a good guess that the exact number of shipwrecks will never be determined. Any type of boat, ship, or floating transport you can think of - there is probably a wreck for it at the bottom of one of our Great Lakes...and even in our inland lakes. The one...
New Burton Restaurant Opening – NYC Street Food
NYC Street Food is opening on Bristol Road in Burton. When I think of New York City street food, the first two things that come to mind are pizza and hot dogs. I cannot confirm that NYC Street Food will be serving those two items, but it seems like a very logical guess.
Two Michiganders Find Abandoned Victorian Mansion in the New York Woods
This Victorian-style mansion got its construction underway by Nathaniel Alward but was actually completed in the late 1800s by John Failing Barber. Barber decided to name his home The Chestnut Place”, thanks to all the chestnut trees in the area.....the public referred to it as “The Barber House”.
Take a Look at Michigan’s Minimum Wage Over the Last 50 Years
Take a minute and see what the minimum wage in Michigan has been over the last 50 years. Currently, the federal minimum wage in the United States is $7.25 per hour, which has been in effect since July 24th, 2009. The minimum wage for tipped employees is $2.13 per hour on the condition that the hourly wage plus the tip income equals at least the minimum wage.
Stranded Great Dane on Harrison Lake Finally Rescued After More Than a Month
Finally a happy ending for a sweet Great Dane stranded for over a month on a Harrison, Michigan lake. The tragic story of the Great Dane named Zaria started to unfold in August when the dog got off its collar that was on a leash at nighttime. Somehow the dog made its way into the lake and swam across making her way to an island on Cranberry Lake.
5 Michigan Guys You’ll See Every Fall
We covered the 5 women you'll encounter every time fall begins in Michigan. See that here. Fall hits different (and not necessarily in a good way) for guys. See which of these men best describe your guy friends. #1 Rifle Rick. There's at least one in every family. The guy...
Michigan’s Most Popular and Best-Loved “Trashy” Beer is No Surprise
Michiganders love their beer...they really love their beer. We've taken to crafting our own, selling our own brands, collecting beer cans, attempting to sample every Michigan beer out there...holy cow, it never ends. As the Detroit Free Press said, even Michigan's “trashy” beers have become iconic and popular.....and the most...
Is Sleeping in Your Car Legal in Michigan?
What do you do if you're on a trip and really need a nap to continue driving?. Seems like an odd question, but is it illegal to sleep in your own car in Michigan? Well, the short answer is for the most part no. However, there are certain situations where sleeping in your car can get you into some trouble.
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
No-Charge Narcan Vending Machine Installed at Saginaw Co. Health Department
A no-charge Naloxone vending machine was recently installed at the Saginaw County Health Department on Michigan Avenue. This truly is a game changer and could save so many lives. Once you realize how many overdose deaths occur every year in the state of Michigan, you'll understand the importance of this.
Is It Legal To Smoke In A Car With A Child In Michigan?
Smoking cigarettes in vehicles with kids present, are you for it or against it?. My parents smoked cigarettes with me and my siblings in the car - maybe you did too, or still do. If you do smoke with your kids in the car, chances are you are getting the evil eye from fellow drivers.
Fenton Offering Free Trolley Service – What You Need To Know
There is a new way to get around the city of Fenton that is not an Uber, a Lyft, a cab, or the Fenton Bar Hopper bus. Fenton is now offering a trolley service. The Fenton Trolley made its debut this past weekend. I saw it while having lunch Saturday afternoon at The Laundry. I had no idea this was coming to Fenton, but I can tell you that people were on board (literally) and loving it first-hand.
