Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Does ultrasonic activation of irrigation during endodontic therapy improve the clinical and microbiological effects?
Data sources A comprehensive collection of databases were searched from inception to August 2020, such as Cochrane, MEDLINE, Scopus and Web of science. Also, references and citations of retrieved records, conference proceedings and leading journals were searched. Study selection All randomised clinical trials on root-canal-treated adult permanent teeth that compared...
Nature.com
Correction to: Integrating artificial intelligence in pathology: a qualitative interview study of users' experiences and expectations
Correction to: Modern Pathology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41379-022-01123-6, published online 04 August 2022. After the publication of the original article the authors came across two important errors in the manuscript: (1) probably an autocorrect has changed the funding agency's name from ''NWO'' to ''NOW'' (so the correct spelling is NWO) and (2) Sally Wyatt and Flora Lysen should be mentioned under ''contributions'' with ''We thank Sally Wyatt and Flora Lysen for their valuable comments on this work.'' The original article has been corrected.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Long-term aging of CVD grown 2D-MoS nanosheets in ambient environment
Correction to: npj Materials Degradation https://doi.org/10.1038/s41529-022-00288-4, published online 06 September 2022. In the original version of this Article, the definition for scale bars in Figures 1"“3 were inadvertently omitted. In the corrected version, sentences "The scale bars in a, b and c are 1 Âµm.", "The scale bars in a and b are 200 nm." and "The scale bars in a, b and inset of b are 100 nm, 10 nm and 10 1/nm, respectively." are added at the end of the captions of Figure 1, Figure 2 and Figure 3, respectively.
Nature.com
Is the response rate of oral appliance therapy for subjects with and without position-dependent obstructive sleep apnoea different?
Objective To compare the effect of oral appliance (OA) treatment on non-position-dependent obstructive sleep apnoea (non-POSA) and position-dependent obstructive sleep apnoea (POSA). Methods The investigational sample was 205 patients with obstructive sleep apnoea at baseline and they were classified as non-POSA and POSA. Polygraphic registration was employed to compare the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Health digital twins as tools for precision medicine: Considerations for computation, implementation, and regulation
Health digital twins are defined as virtual representations ("digital twin") of patients ("physical twin") that are generated from multimodal patient data, population data, and real-time updates on patient and environmental variables. With appropriate use, HDTs can model random perturbations on the digital twin to gain insight into the expected behavior of the physical twin-offering groundbreaking applications in precision medicine, clinical trials, and public health. Main considerations for translating HDT research into clinical practice include computational requirements, clinical implementation, as well as data governance, and product oversight.
Nature.com
The effectiveness of dry needling in patients with chronic low back pain: a prospective, randomized, single-blinded study
Dry needling (DN) is a standard procedure for treating musculoskeletal disorders. However, there are no clear recommendations for using DN in low back pain (LBP). Therefore, this study aimed to assess the effectiveness of the novel DN program for reducing pain intensity and improving functional efficiency in patients with chronic LBP. A group of 40 patients with chronic LBP due to the L5-S1 discopathy were eligible and randomized into experimental (n"‰="‰20) and control (n"‰="‰20) groups. The DN program was performed for the experimental group according to the Five Regulatory Systems (FRS) concept. The control group received sham therapy using placebo needles. DN sessions were performed twice a week for 4 weeks. A single needling application lasted 60Â min. Both groups received standard treatment and physical exercise of LBP for 1 month. Subjective pain was measured by a visual analog scale (VAS), functional efficiency was assessed with the Oswestry Disability Index (ODI), and the lower spine range of motion was measured with the Schober test. There were significant differences in pain reduction (VAS) in both groups (p"‰<"‰0.001). The strongest analgesic effect in the DN group yielded 6.45 points immediately after the therapy, 6.2 points after 1 month, and 6 points after 3 months. The DN group scored higher VAS reduction than the control group (p"‰<"‰0.001). There were significant differences in the functional state (ODI) in the experimental group (p"‰<"‰0.001). There was a significant ODI decrease by 18.1 points, after 1 month by 18.9 points, and after 3 months by 17.6 points. No significant differences were found in the control group (p"‰>"‰0.05). Intergroup differences were observed in the functional efficiency in ODI in all measurement time-points (p"‰<"‰0.001). There were significant differences in the range of motion (Schober test) in the DN group (main effect: p"‰<"‰0.001). For all measurements, differences (p"‰<"‰0.001) were observed in favor of DN compared to the control. In conclusion, DN program according to the FRS concept stands for the novel treatment method supplemented by an exercise program, effectively reducing pain and improving functional efficiency in LBP patients.
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Bayesian optimization with experimental failure for high-throughput materials growth
Correction to: npj Computational Materials https://doi.org/10.1038/s41524-022-00859-8, published online 23 August 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in CODE AVAILABILITY, in which description of URL for the hyperlink is incorrect. In the corrected version, "https://github.com/XXXX/" is replaced by "https://github.com/nttcslab/floor-padding-BO.". This has been corrected in the PDF...
Nature.com
Author Correction: Species traits and reduced habitat suitability limit efficacy of climate change refugia in streams
Correction to: Nature Ecology & Evolution https://doi.org/10.1038/s41559-019-0970-7, published online 2 September 2019. The Journal would like to note that the authors first made contact in September 2019 to raise the concerns that follow, and the Journal apologizes both for the delay in relaying these corrections publicly and for the changed instances that prevent making corrections to the original article itself. What follows is the Author correction.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Author Correction: Recycling and metabolic flexibility dictate life in the lower oceanic crust
Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-020-2075-5 Published online 11 March 2020. It has been brought to the authors' attention that the pipeline steps for metatranscriptome contamination removal could miss mapping any sample reads to control reads that didn't assemble into the control co-assembly. Therefore, an additional analysis of the manually checked transcripts behind the themes discussed in the paper was performed using Magic-BLAST, a mapping tool that allows detection and removal of reads in sample data sets that are mapped to by control reads. Transcripts discussed in the paper flagged by Magic-BLAST were removed from the dataset if they recruited one or more reads from a control sample at 98% local identity over 50% or more of the alignment. The new determinations did not compromise any of the pathways discussed in our paper, but removal of reads (~19%) changed the calculated FPKM values reported throughout Supplementary Table 4 of the original paper. Although we advise against using FPKM values to compare expression levels of selected genes between samples for amplified data sets, this amendment provides updated FPKM values for Supplementary Table 4, and highlights a few instances where all transcripts for individual genes within categories were removed. At the same time, we updated taxonomic annotations as of spring 2020, as databases are constantly improving, and where possible, we now provide synonyms and abbreviations for the reported functions in an effort to make the table more useful to the reader. Additional useful detail is also provided about the analysis of metatranscriptome data within the selected categories of metabolism discussed in the paper, and about the clean room facility used for the cell counts.
Nature.com
How does the novel piezoelectric 11 Gracey Curette compare to Gracey Curette or piezoelectric scaler?
Case selection A piezoelectric 11 Gracey Curette tip that combines a piezoelectric device and manual curette was tested for root surface roughness and bacterial adhesion after instrumentation. This novel device was compared against Gracey Curette, piezoelectric scaler and untreated control. Data analysis Extracted human teeth roots (n = 36) were...
Nature.com
Correction: Maternal occupational exposure to chemicals and child cognitive function
The original article unfortunately contained some mistakes. The exposure prevalence stated in the abstract was corrected from 39% to 24%. In the "Results" section, the following sentence was corrected to read: "Most women with possible or probable exposure to two or more EDC groups (n"‰="‰167) were employed as hairdressers (19.8%) or domestic cleaners (57.5%), with hairdressers accounting for a significant proportion of women exposed to phthalates (68.8%), organic solvents (18.1%), alkylphenolic compounds (21.7%), and miscellaneous chemicals (78.6%) and domestic cleaners making up the majority of women with exposure to organic solvents (52.7%) and alkylphenolic compounds (63.2%)." In addition, in TableÂ 3, the sample sizes listed for each category of exposure to multiple chemical groups did not accurately reflect the number of participants included in the model and have been adjusted. Finally, in the "Discussion" section, the following sentence was corrected to read: "Notably, a substantial proportion of women with exposure to two or more EDC groups worked as hairdressers or barbers (19.8%) or domestic cleaners (57.5%), which is not surprising given the documented exposure to various chemicals among these occupational groups." The original article has been corrected.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Genomic basis of geographical adaptation to soil nitrogen in rice
Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-020-03091-w Published online 6 January 2021. In the version of this article initially published online, the P values reported in Supplementary Table 2 were from an earlier analysis and are now updated. In the last sentence of the "Rice cultivation conditions" section in Methods now reading "Each seedling was grown "¦ urea was used as the nitrogen source with net nitrogen 0.5 kg 100 mâˆ’2 for low nitrogen and 1.5 kg 100 mâˆ’2 for moderate nitrogen", the units "kg 100 mâˆ’2" replace the original "kg mâˆ’2". The changes have been made in the online version of the article.
Nature.com
Distinguishing two features of accountability for AI technologies
Policymakers and researchers consistently call for greater human accountability for AI technologies. We should be clear about two distinct features of accountability. Across the AI ethics and global policy landscape, there is consensus that there should be human accountability for AI technologies1. These machines are used for high-stakes decision-making in complex domains - for example, in healthcare, criminal justice and transport - where they can cause or occasion serious harm. Some use deep machine learning models, which can make their outputs difficult to understand or contest. At the same time, when the datasets on which these models are trained reflect bias against specific demographic groups, the bias becomes encoded and causes disparate impacts2,3,4. Meanwhile, an increasing number of machines that embody AI, and specifically machine learning, such as highly automated vehicles, can execute decision-making functions and take actions independently of direct, real-time human control, in unpredictable conditions that call for adaptive performance. This development can make human agency seem obscure. Considering these problems, a heterogeneous group of researchers and organizations have called for stronger, more explicit regulation and guidelines to ensure accountability for AI and autonomous systems1,5,6,7.
Nature.com
Exploring smoking cessation experiences among persons with spinal cord injury: Informing theory-based recommendations for interventions
Use an integrated knowledge translation (IKT) and theory-based approach, to (1) explore factors influencing smoking cessation behaviour among people with SCI, and (2) explore the preferred intervention and implementation options for smoking cessation interventions for persons with SCI. Setting. Community. Methods. Aligned with an IKT approach, an SCI organization was...
Nature.com
Correction: Social epidemiology of early adolescent problematic screen use in the United States
In the original article, some of the descriptive screen time measures in TableÂ 1 were underestimated and have been corrected. The data of the correlation table in Appendix B have also been updated to reflect these changes. The original article has been corrected. Division of Adolescent and Young Adult...
Nature.com
Reply to: Revisiting life history and morphological proxies for early mammaliaform metabolic rates
Replying to S. Meiri & E. Levin Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-32715-0 (2022) In an article examining the physiology of Early Jurassic mammaliaform stem-mammals, we used proxies for basal and maximum metabolic rate, providing evidence that two key fossil mammaliaforms had metabolic rates closer to modern reptiles than modern mammals1. Meiri and Levin2 questioned the use of our proxy for basal metabolic rate "“ terrestrial species maximum lifespan in the wild. Here, we explore the evidence behind these differences in viewpoint, and rebut specific points raised by these authors.
Nature.com
Levels of neonatal care among birth facilities in 20 states and other jurisdictions: CDC levels of care assessment tool (CDC LOCATe)
Describe discrepancies between facilities' self-reported level of neonatal care and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Levels of Care Assessment ToolSM (CDC LOCATeSM)-assessed level. Study design. CDC LOCATeSM data from 765 health facilities in the United States, including 17 states, one territory, one large multi-state hospital system, and one perinatal...
Nature.com
Activity of menin inhibitor ziftomenib (KO-539) as monotherapy or in combinations against AML cells with MLL1 rearrangement or mutant NPM1
In MLL1-rearranged AML (MLL1-r), the MLL1 fusion protein (MLL-FP) causes dysregulated expression of HOXA9, MEIS1, PBX3, MEF2C and CDK6 [1, 2]. HOXA9 and its co-factor MEIS1 are leukemogenic in myeloid stem progenitor cells [3,4,5]. Additionally, in AML with mtNPM1 (NPM1c), MLL1 is the main oncogenic regulator of HOXA9, MEIS1 and FLT3, promoting self-renewal of myeloid progenitor cells [2, 6, 7]. Orally bioavailable, investigational or clinical drug candidate Menin inhibitors (MIs) disrupt binding of Menin to its binding pocket in MLL1/2 and MLL1-FP, which reduces MLL1/2 and MLL1-FP binding to their targets, inhibits HOXA9/MEIS1 activity, represses PBX3, MEF2C, FLT3 and CDK6, as well as induces differentiation and loss of survival of AML with MLL1-r or with mutant (mt)-NPM1 [2, 8,9,10]. In early clinical trials, monotherapy with MI is well tolerated and has achieved objective remissions in patients with previously treated relapsed/refractory AML harboring MLL1-r or NPM1c [2, 11]. However, most patients either fail to respond or eventually relapse [11]. Therefore, there is a need to investigate the activity of additional MIs and MI-based combinations that may exhibit superior activity and prevent or abrogate MI-resistance in AML cells with MLL1-r or mtNPM1.
Nature.com
Î²-Elimination rules for Pd
Î²-Hydride and Î²-heteroatom eliminations are competitive processes in many Pd-catalysed reactions but general strategies for controlling this selectivity have not been established. Now, a mechanistic study of Pd-alkyl complexes demonstrates that the choice of phosphine ligands and leaving groups controls selectivity. Î²-Elimination processes are fundamental steps...
Nature.com
Entrepreneurs are key assets to systemically address marine plastic pollution
Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. Entrepreneurs are important actors in effectively managing marine plastic pollution, but they face unique challenges in developing sustainable business models within an unsustainable system. However, marine plastic entrepreneurs can engage with these tensions to create far-reaching social change beyond their business models.
Comments / 0