Prowler returns to the Valley to rock the Snoqualmie Casino
40 years ago, Snoqualmie-based band Prowler won the Battle of the Bands in Bellevue against musicians that would go on to become Queensryche, Alice In Chains, Faster Pussycat and others. All the original members reunited Sept. 17 for a show at the Snoqualmie Casino opening for Stephan Pearcy of Ratt.
Valley nonprofit teaches students to overcome adversity, spread kindness
Inside Pioneer Coffee in North Bend on a Friday afternoon, a little girl no older than 10, walks by a booth where Clark Roberts and his wife Karrie are seated. Her eyes are fixed on Clark’s golden retriever-yellow lab mix Aurelia — and that’s when Karrie intervenes.
Georgia Miller Kramer | Obituary
Georgia Miller Kramer, passed away on August 19, 2022. Georgia was born on February 22, 1931 in Everett. When she was 5 years old, the family moved to Ernie’s Grove in Snoqualmie, Georgia lived in the family home until she was married on January 28, 1949. She and her husband, Don bought the family home in 1950 when Georgia’s parents moved just down the road. Georgia spent the rest of her life in that home, until June 30, 2021 when her health required her to move to a home with a caregiver.
