Read full article on original website
Related
itechpost.com
Marvis Pro for iOS Update: Here’s What’s New
There is a new music player on the block for Apple Music love it. The market holds various music players that integrate with Apple Music but Marvis Pro takes the cake. Marvis Pro is an alternative to the official Apple Music app. Those who are nostalgic about the old music player systems will be pleased with the new app since it lets you access your whole music library with all the albums and playlists, as mentioned in a 9to5Mac article.
itechpost.com
iOS 16 Batch Edit Feature: What It Is, How It Works
The iOS 16 has arrived with some pretty useful features and of course, there are those that are geared towards the photos you take and store in your phone. In fact, one of these features allow you to batch edit photos. Here is how you can batch edit your photos...
Comments / 0