Dogs and Donuts
Do something fun and different on a Saturday morning. Bring your dog to Burleson Bark Park and enjoy some donuts on us! There will also be door prize giveaways thanks to donations from local businesses.
Old Town Picture Show "The Little Rascals"
Old Town Burleson, in partnership with Frank Walters Foundation and Precision Dynamics, will host the 7th annual Old Town Picture Show series on Saturday nights in September. On Sept. 24, we will be showing "The Little Rascals". The Old Town Picture Shows are FREE community events that encourage people from all over Tarrant & Johnson Counties to gather here in Old Town and enjoy family-friendly movies on a giant screen. The movies start at sunset in the Mayor Vera Calvin Plaza. JOIN US!
Alley Cats Entertainment breaks ground in Burleson
Alley Cats Entertainment, along with city officials, broke ground on their 40,000-square-foot family entertainment venue at 1258 SW Alsbury Boulevard Thursday, September 22, 2022. “We are thrilled for you to join our community,” said Burleson’s Mayor, Chris Fletcher, during the groundbreaking ceremony. “This is something that families in the area...
Burleson Farmer's Market
Burleson Farmers Market has been open for many years, providing the people of Burleson and surrounding areas an accessible place to shop local Texas businesses. Supporting over 40 vendors at one time, the market is a great place to find almost anything you are looking for. The market has expanded to the Mayor Vera Calvin Plaza located in Old Town Burleson and it's a beautiful place to shop with the whole family. Can’t make it to the market? No worries! Shop our unique Online Farmers Market to access so many of our wonderful vendors’ products!
