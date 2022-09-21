Burleson Farmers Market has been open for many years, providing the people of Burleson and surrounding areas an accessible place to shop local Texas businesses. Supporting over 40 vendors at one time, the market is a great place to find almost anything you are looking for. The market has expanded to the Mayor Vera Calvin Plaza located in Old Town Burleson and it's a beautiful place to shop with the whole family. Can’t make it to the market? No worries! Shop our unique Online Farmers Market to access so many of our wonderful vendors’ products!

BURLESON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO