Read full article on original website
Related
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
fox2detroit.com
SkyBridge Michigan: Pedestrian bridge nearly 120 feet above the ground opening soon
BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 1,203-foot-long SkyBridge Michigan opens Oct. 15 at Boyne Mountain. Walk above northern Michigan and take in the panoramic views on the longest timber-towered suspension bridge in the world. While exploring the bridge, there are points where you'll be 118 feet above the ground.
Warmer October outlook and what it could mean for leaves
It takes shorter daylight hours and cooler temperatures for the leaves to change. Temperatures for the first week of October look to be warmer than average.
Michigan DNR eyes inland lake restrictions on wakesurfing boats
LANSING, MI — Powerful wakes thrown by specialized boats which people surf behind is drawing scrutiny from state officials, who are recommending restrictions on where and how the boats can operate on Michigan’s inland lakes. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is proposing larger shoreline buffers and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thousands of these dinosaur-like birds will soon be migrating through Michigan
In the coming weeks, Michigan will witness the spectacular migration of one of the oldest bird species in the world. Sandhill cranes are often compared to living dinosaurs, and for good reason: not only are they believed to have existed in their present form for more than 2.5 million years, their bright yellow eyes, six-foot wingspans and trumpeting calls make them seem like creatures from Jurassic Park.
Flint Area People Choose Best Local Ice Cream Shops
Today is National Ice Cream Cone Day. Weird because it's also the first day of fall -- and feels like it! You might want a hoodie and space heater while you eat Ice Cream from your favorite shop!. Here are some Genesee County local favorites, for that homemade cone you...
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home
You probably don't have plans to up and leave your home with your personal belongings, but it doesn't mean it doesn't happen. Watching videos of people exploring abandoned houses around Michigan is always interesting. Some homes will have a fridge full of expired products, while others have clothes that were left by their previous owners.
The best places to see elk in Michigan this fall
ATLANTA, MICH. -- Consider this addition to your fall bucket list this year: Seeing Michigan’s mighty wild elk. Fall is breeding season for Michigan’s elk herd, making it the best time of year to see and hear these impressive animals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard
There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: One of Michigan's priciest listings has rich history
If a visitor comes onto the property at 4265 Balsam Lane in Boyne City by water, the first thing they'll notice is the more than 2,100 feet of waterfront along Walloon Lake. They'll see the sandy beach and the fire pit, the boathouse and the covered porch and the 15.5 acres of Randall's Point sprawling before them.
wcsx.com
Michigan Breaks World Record with Suspension Bridge: What You Need to Know
SkyBridge Michigan will debut as the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge and open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The bridge, located at Boyne Mountain Resort, will offer resort guests and northern Michigan visitors a unique year-round activity. SkyBridge Michigan is positioned between the peaks of McLouth...
This Is Michigan's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan’s First Year-Round Horror Museum Opening Soon
Monroe, Michigan is about to get its freak on 365 days a year with a new horror museum that is expected to open soon. Local filmmaker, Nate Thompson has been working really hard behind the scenes on what he calls a "truly terrifying museum" that is coming soon to downtown Monroe.
Flint Makes List with Two Other Michigan Cities As Most Rat Infested
Some lists are great to make, others, not so much. The latest list to feature Flint, Michigan isn't one anyone wants to be on. Orkin released its Top 50 Most Rat-Infested Cities List a few months ago and three Michigan cities found themselves high on the list of rodent issues. According to CBS News, the well-known pest control company compiled the list from data collected from September 15, 2020, to September 15, 2021.
Five Lansing-area cider mills to check out this fall
Fall is fast approaching, and one of its best traditions is spending an afternoon at a cider mill or apple orchard. Michigan has some of the best orchards in the Midwest – wonderful places where you can get lost picking apples and pumpkins, go on a hayride and, of course, eat lots of donuts and […]
abc12.com
New owner of Fashion Square Mall near Saginaw revealed
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The new new owners of Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township have been revealed. Kohan Retail Investment Group of New York purchased the mall for $10.8 million through an online auction in August. The company owns several other retail properties, including the Midland Mall and Lansing Mall.
Bronner’s: 8 Things You May Not Know About the World’s Largest Christmas Store
Frankenmuth, Michigan is just one of those places people love to visit. If you happen to be entertaining family and friends from out of town, especially this holiday season, you definitely want to add it to the list of things to do. From those iconic chicken dinners, to the charming downtown, Frankenmuth has it all, but the highlight for most is a trip to Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland.
Frost, freeze possible tonight: Michigan areas where you should cover your flowers, plants
The first day of fall is rushing in on a brisk north wind. It’s also carrying frost and freeze warnings for parts of Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas. If you’re in these targeted areas and you have any vegetables, tender herbs or blooming flowers left outdoors that you want to save, you might want to cover them individually or at least drape them with an old sheet or tarp for protection.
First freeze coming soon: See average freeze dates for your closest Michigan city
Those of us with veggies or tender herbs still in the garden - or summer flowers still blooming - are starting to watch the forecast for signs of the “first freeze” of the fall in our areas. This first date of the autumn season when low temperatures plunge...
How to Find Your Very Own Glowing Yooperlite Rocks in Michigan
While traveling in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan recently, I was reminded of an article I had read a few years earlier about "Yooperlite" rocks. It all started in a souvenir store in Ontonagon, Michigan. In one aisle of the store there was a selection of small, black lights that were for sale. They varied in size and price and the sign said they were used to find "Yooperlite" rocks.
Club 93.7
Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0