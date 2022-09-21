ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Travel Maven

This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
CLINTON, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Owosso, MI
City
Ashley, MI
City
Christmas, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
The Flint Journal

Thousands of these dinosaur-like birds will soon be migrating through Michigan

In the coming weeks, Michigan will witness the spectacular migration of one of the oldest bird species in the world. Sandhill cranes are often compared to living dinosaurs, and for good reason: not only are they believed to have existed in their present form for more than 2.5 million years, their bright yellow eyes, six-foot wingspans and trumpeting calls make them seem like creatures from Jurassic Park.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home

You probably don't have plans to up and leave your home with your personal belongings, but it doesn't mean it doesn't happen. Watching videos of people exploring abandoned houses around Michigan is always interesting. Some homes will have a fridge full of expired products, while others have clothes that were left by their previous owners.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard

There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
ELKHART, IN
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: One of Michigan's priciest listings has rich history

If a visitor comes onto the property at 4265 Balsam Lane in Boyne City by water, the first thing they'll notice is the more than 2,100 feet of waterfront along Walloon Lake. They'll see the sandy beach and the fire pit, the boathouse and the covered porch and the 15.5 acres of Randall's Point sprawling before them.
BOYNE CITY, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Breaks World Record with Suspension Bridge: What You Need to Know

SkyBridge Michigan will debut as the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge and open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The bridge, located at Boyne Mountain Resort, will offer resort guests and northern Michigan visitors a unique year-round activity. SkyBridge Michigan is positioned between the peaks of McLouth...
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Michigan’s First Year-Round Horror Museum Opening Soon

Monroe, Michigan is about to get its freak on 365 days a year with a new horror museum that is expected to open soon. Local filmmaker, Nate Thompson has been working really hard behind the scenes on what he calls a "truly terrifying museum" that is coming soon to downtown Monroe.
MONROE, MI
Club 93.7

Flint Makes List with Two Other Michigan Cities As Most Rat Infested

Some lists are great to make, others, not so much. The latest list to feature Flint, Michigan isn't one anyone wants to be on. Orkin released its Top 50 Most Rat-Infested Cities List a few months ago and three Michigan cities found themselves high on the list of rodent issues. According to CBS News, the well-known pest control company compiled the list from data collected from September 15, 2020, to September 15, 2021.
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Five Lansing-area cider mills to check out this fall

Fall is fast approaching, and one of its best traditions is spending an afternoon at a cider mill or apple orchard. Michigan has some of the best orchards in the Midwest – wonderful places where you can get lost picking apples and pumpkins, go on a hayride and, of course, eat lots of donuts and […]
HASLETT, MI
abc12.com

New owner of Fashion Square Mall near Saginaw revealed

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The new new owners of Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township have been revealed. Kohan Retail Investment Group of New York purchased the mall for $10.8 million through an online auction in August. The company owns several other retail properties, including the Midland Mall and Lansing Mall.
SAGINAW, MI
1240 WJIM

Bronner’s: 8 Things You May Not Know About the World’s Largest Christmas Store

Frankenmuth, Michigan is just one of those places people love to visit. If you happen to be entertaining family and friends from out of town, especially this holiday season, you definitely want to add it to the list of things to do. From those iconic chicken dinners, to the charming downtown, Frankenmuth has it all, but the highlight for most is a trip to Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Frost, freeze possible tonight: Michigan areas where you should cover your flowers, plants

The first day of fall is rushing in on a brisk north wind. It’s also carrying frost and freeze warnings for parts of Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas. If you’re in these targeted areas and you have any vegetables, tender herbs or blooming flowers left outdoors that you want to save, you might want to cover them individually or at least drape them with an old sheet or tarp for protection.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

How to Find Your Very Own Glowing Yooperlite Rocks in Michigan

While traveling in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan recently, I was reminded of an article I had read a few years earlier about "Yooperlite" rocks. It all started in a souvenir store in Ontonagon, Michigan. In one aisle of the store there was a selection of small, black lights that were for sale. They varied in size and price and the sign said they were used to find "Yooperlite" rocks.
MICHIGAN STATE
