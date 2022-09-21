Read full article on original website
Related
Hillary Clinton Shocked After Andy Cohen Reveals He Had Affair With Her Secret Service Agent
Hillary Clinton kept it short and sweet when she told Andy Cohen that he was dishing out “too much information”. The former First Lady stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Thursday (September 8) and during her discussion of all things pop culture — including her new Apple TV series Gutsy — she hilariously called out the loose-lipped Bravo boss as he spilled the tea on a romance of his that allegedly occurred during her time in the White House.
Complex
Chelsea Clinton Says She Was Friends With Ivanka Trump Until ‘She Went to the Dark Side’
Chelsea Clinton made it very clear she’s no longer cool with Ivanka Trump. During Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, Chelsea was asked about Jared Kushner’s new book, Breaking History, in which he claimed Ivanka had reached out to Chelsea shortly after the 2016 presidential election. Kushner, who married Ivanka in 2009, said the former first daughter called Chelsea in an effort to arrange a dinner between the two families. Chelsea confirmed she spoke to Ivanka after Election Day, but didn’t recall any dinner invitation.
Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Trump's Sore Spot With An Insult He Really Hates
Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump on Thursday by using one of the insults the former president hates the most. The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host pointed to new revelations in the upcoming book The Divider by Peter Baker of The New York Times and The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser that claim Trump’s attempts to purchase Greenland from Denmark went a lot further than was originally reported.
Chelsea Clinton Slams Saturday Night Live for Making Fun of Her as a Child
Thanks to Saturday Night Live, Chelsea Clinton is not the biggest comedy fan. In the series premiere of her new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, the only daughter of former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton confesses that she lost her taste for laughing after Saturday Night Live took aim at her as a child.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Which 'View' Co-Host She Hasn't Spoken to After Fallout
Rosie O'Donnell is no fan of Elisebeth Hasselbeck. The former The View co-hosts and friends turned foes haven't spoken since their infamous 2007 split-screen fight on the daytime talk show that led to O'Donnell quitting. The comedian joined The View in Sept. 2006 but left in May 2007 days after her and Hasselbeck's on-air squabble, which started over the war in Iraq but quickly spilled into personal beef between them. Hasselbeck stayed on until 2013. O'Donnell returned in 2014 for a brief stint. At the time, Hasselbeck was on Fox News and phoned in to Fox & Friends and to blast the network's decision to bring O'Donnell back.
Tucker Carlson's Take Awkwardly Backfires When He Accidentally Slams Trump
Tucker Carlson mistakenly took a dig at the financial woes and marital life of former President Donald Trump on Thursday. Carlson, in a segment about the war between Russia and Ukraine on Thursday, called the U.S. response to the invasion “classic mission creep,” in which the country extends the military’s stay for a purpose that’ll hurt America in the long term.
Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral
Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
On Her Way Out? Savannah Guthrie Sparks 'Today Show' Exit Rumors After Being Absent For A Seventh Day
Is Savannah Guthrie making her Today Show exit? The news anchor has sparked concern as Friday, August 26, marked the seventh day she's been absent from the NBC morning show amid ongoing rumors of a rift with coanchor Hoda Kotb. Guthrie has been missing in action from Today for an entire week while she soaks up some quality time on vacation with her husband and her kids. 'TODAY' FANS THROW SHADE AT SAVANNAH GUTHRIE FOR WACKY MOVES DURING ON-AIR SEGMENTAs OK! previously reported, despite acting chummy for the cameras, the two journalists reportedly cannot stand each other. According to an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Meghan McCain Can't Forgive Joy Behar Over Comment That Made Her Quit 'The View'
Meghan McCain showed that some old wounds won't heal and confirmed that Joy Behar was the biggest factor behind her exit from The View. During a chart on The Commentary Magazine Podcast, McCain dug up the old feelings on the heels of Joy Behar's recent comments about her conservative replacement on the daytime talk show.
Popculture
Former Fox News Anchor's New Talk Show on HBO Max Gets Premiere Date
Chris Wallace's talk show, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, will premiere on HBO Max on Sept. 23 before debuting on CNN two days later, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show, which features interviewers with celebrities, CEOs, politicians and other prominent people, originated on CNN+ before the streaming service shuttered in April, and Warner Bros. Discovery announced soon after that Wallace's series would continue on different platforms in the fall.
AdWeek
Zerlina Maxwell to Leave MSNBC Sept. 15
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Zerlina Maxwell, on Tuesday, announced on Twitter that she will be leaving MSNBC once her streaming show ends September 15. Maxwell has...
‘The View’ Alum Rosie O’Donnell Reveals Why a Doctor Told Her to Quit the Show
The View has had a revolving door of hosts over the years, and Rosie O’Donnell is going into detail about why she left the tv show. An article from Best Life Online points out O’Donnell was only with the show for a short time. She made her debut in 2006 and remained for one season. She returned to the series in 2014, but she departed before the season had even finished.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TODAY.com
Chelsea Clinton on her relationship with Ivanka Trump: ‘We were definitely friends’
Chelsea Clinton is sharing some insight about her relationship with Ivanka Trump and where the two women stand today. The former first daughter and her mother, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, made an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Thursday, Sept. 8, where Chelsea noted that former President Donald Trump’s daughter has gone “to the dark side.”
Trevor Noah Explains Why Trump Couldn't Declassify Something Mentally If He Tried
The former president claimed he could declassify documents "even by thinking about it.”
Fox News’ Hillary Vaughn and Husband Peter Doocy Announce Pregnancy Live on Air
Correspondent Hillary Vaughn of Fox News and husband Peter Doocy stole the spotlight from Steve Doocy, Peter’s dad, last week. Steve was promoting The Simply Happy Cookbook, his latest cookbook collaboration with his wife Kathy Doocy, on Fox & Friends. But Steve, a co-host of the morning show, seemed...
Popculture
Meghan McCain Hits Back at Sherri Shepherd After She Shaded Her on Live TV
Meghan McCain is clapping back at Sherri Shepherd after the Sherri host named McCain as the only The View co-host she hadn't become close with on Watch What Happens Live. Speaking with WWHL host Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show Tuesday, the former conservative panelist made sure to address what she thought was a "mean, nasty" comment.
The Shakeup Continues at CNN as Licht Axes Another Anchor
New CEO Chris Licht is determined to turn the failing network around. This is only his latest move. After the recent firings and reassignments of virtually all of CNN’s primetime lineup, the much-anticipated axe has now also fallen on controversial anchor, Don Lemon. His show, the last one to survive the network’s new push toward neutral news and much less far-left opinion-casting has been cut from his previous place on CNN’s primetime line-up and is now set to usher in a new morning news program for the struggling network, multiple sources have confirmed.
Rosie O’Donnell Finally Reveals The Reason For Her 20-Year Feud With Ellen DeGeneres
Rosie O’Donnell appeared on Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live this week and was questioned as to why she never appeared on Ellen DeGeneres‘ talk show throughout its 20-year run. For context, Ellen did appear on Rosie’s show once and joked about her character coming out as...
Something you shouldn’t miss in the New York lawsuit against Donald Trump
CNN — Amid the 200-plus page lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James against Donald Trump this week, one allegation comes bursting through: The former president is simply not as rich as he has long said he is. Consider:. * Trump estimated that his triplex unit in...
Trump shares Truth Social photo declaring himself second only to Jesus
Former president Donald Trump on Friday re-shared a social media post in which he was declared to be “second” only to the man Christians believe to have been the son of God. Using his own Truth Social platform (he remains banned from Twitter and Facebook), Mr Trump “re-truthed”...
Comments / 0