NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Ian is slowly getting better organized over the Caribbean and is poised to go through a rapid strengthening phase over the next few days. The rapid strengthening of Ian will take it from a tropical storm right now to a Category 4 hurricane in about two days as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Most models agree that Ian will become a large and dangerous hurricane now that conditions are becoming more favorable over the Northwest Caribbean and southern Gulf.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO