D'iberville, MS

fox8live.com

Ian expected to strengthen into a Cat 4 as it enters the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Ian is slowly getting better organized over the Caribbean and is poised to go through a rapid strengthening phase over the next few days. The rapid strengthening of Ian will take it from a tropical storm right now to a Category 4 hurricane in about two days as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Most models agree that Ian will become a large and dangerous hurricane now that conditions are becoming more favorable over the Northwest Caribbean and southern Gulf.
fox8live.com

Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida on Saturday as Tropical Storm Ian gained strength over the Caribbean and was forecast to become a major hurricane soon as it tracked toward the state. DeSantis had initially issued the emergency order...
D'iberville, MS
