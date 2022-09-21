Read full article on original website
Ian expected to strengthen into a Cat 4 as it enters the Gulf
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Ian is slowly getting better organized over the Caribbean and is poised to go through a rapid strengthening phase over the next few days. The rapid strengthening of Ian will take it from a tropical storm right now to a Category 4 hurricane in about two days as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Most models agree that Ian will become a large and dangerous hurricane now that conditions are becoming more favorable over the Northwest Caribbean and southern Gulf.
1 dead, 1 injured after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain near Twin Span Bridge
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - One man is dead and another was taken to the hospital after their boat capsized in Lake Pontchartrain near the Twin Span Bridge, officials say. The search for the vessel began just after 5 a.m. on Thurs., Sept. 22. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife...
Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida on Saturday as Tropical Storm Ian gained strength over the Caribbean and was forecast to become a major hurricane soon as it tracked toward the state. DeSantis had initially issued the emergency order...
Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office employee arrested for malfeasance
ST. TAMMANY, La. (WVUE) - A former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office employee has been arrested for malfeasance, police say. Victoria Stelfox, was terminated and arrested for malfeasance in office and filing or maintaining false public records Thursday (Sept. 24). She was booked and taken to the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.
Insurance agents say mortgage companies are contributing to the insurance crisis
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Amid the ongoing insurance crisis some mortgage companies are being blamed for some of the pain homeowners are feeling after their coverage was canceled by insurers who failed, or left Louisiana after Hurricane Ida. Ross Fayard owns Amstate Insurance. “For whatever reason, mortgage companies are dragging...
