Red Devils remain perfect with win over South Aiken

Clinton’s goal line stand on South Aiken’s first offensive series of the second half preserved a 54-28 non-region win for the 6-0 Red Devils Friday night at Wilder Stadium. The South Aiken return man looked like he was headed for the end zone with the second half opening...
CLINTON, SC
spartanburgsportsradio.com

Week 5 4A/5A Preview

The Vikings got back in the win column last week with an impressive 59-25 victory over Riverside. The offense hit its stride last week and will look to keep rolling against a 1-3 Mauldin team that is allowing 38 points per game. Quarterback Rahiem Jeter was outstanding last week and I think he’ll have another big night this Friday. Spartanburg should come away with a comfortable win and appear to be hitting on all cylinders as they get set for region play next week.
SPARTANBURG, SC
The Clemson Insider

Big news for Clemson

Big news for Clemson. The Clemson Insider has learned through a good source that ESPN's College GameDay will be at Clemson for next Saturday's game vs. NC State. The fifth-ranked Tigers defeated (...)
CLEMSON, SC
lincolnparishjournal.com

Clemson fans respond to Bulldogs gesture

One good deed leads to another. Now it is Clemson’s fan-base that is responding with an act of kindness. After the Clemson fan message boards picked up on the numerous stories surrounding Louisiana Tech’s support of Bryan Bresee and his family after the passing of his 15-year-old sister, Ella, the Tigers faithful are reacting in kind.
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville HS football standout featured in national commercial

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Christian Henderson is just a high school sophomore. Already, the young man is making big waves. A defensive back for the Greenville High School Red Raiders, Henderson is the face of a new national commercial by Xenith, a Detroit-based manufacturer of football helmets and equipment. This...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Clemson fans are sending $11 donations to Louisiana Tech. Here's why.

CLEMSON — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was shocked on Sept. 17 when Louisiana Tech's Sonny Cumbie handed him a box of handwritten letters from every Bulldog player for Tigers defensive tackle Bryan Bresee. After that act of kindness toward Bresee, who had just lost his 15-year-old sister, Ella, to...
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football
laurenscountysports.com

Dula's all in for discipline

Shell Dula is a self-effacing man whose speaking voice comes alive when he speaks to football players. Dula, the Executive Director of the S.C. Athletic Coaches Association, is a native of Laurens and a graduate of Presbyterian College who has never actually coached here. He has won a total of six state championships at Ninety Six, Union and Greenwood.
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson community honoring life of 9th grade student

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson School District One is remembering the life of a beloved, freshman basketball and volleyball player at Palmetto High School who recently passed away. The Palmetto community wore purple in memory of Kierra Johnson at the football game Friday night. Pendleton High hosted Palmetto, and...
ANDERSON, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Manzolina’s Eatery at Harmon Field serves up an impressive menu

If you’ve been out at Harmon Field lately, you might have noticed a few changes to the concession stand. Now Manzolina’s Eatery at Harmon Field, this dining option offers a full menu seven days a week, featuring fresh-made burgers, fries, Sabrettes hot dogs, chicken fingers, a variety of salads, cheese steaks, and breakfast all day.
TRYON, NC
WYFF4.com

Power restored after a pole is knocked down in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A power outage in downtown Greenville Thursday night left nearly 2,000 customers in the dark, according to the Duke Energy website. A pole was knocked down at Anderson Street and Vardry Street after a report of a fire, according to Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Palmetto High students, community wear purple to honor student who died

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. — The students at Palmetto High School and community members wore purple Friday in honor of a student-athlete who died this week. Kierra Johnson, a ninth-grader at the high school, played volleyball and basketball for Palmetto. Johnson died this week. The district said Friday that the Palmetto...
WILLIAMSTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Clemson freshman found dead at South Carolina gas station, coroner says

CLEMSON, S.C. — The coroner has identified the person found dead at an Upstate gas station as an 18-year-old Clemson student. Officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway just before 2:30 p.m. Monday to a report of an unconscious person in the store, according to Chief Jorge Campos with Clemson Police Department.
CLEMSON, SC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

Driver killed in midnight accident near Gray Court

A single-vehicle accident on Old Laurens Road near Gray Court claimed the life of the driver around 12 a.m. Saturday. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2003 Ford Escape was killed when the vehicle crossed the center line and traveled off the left side of the road, striking two signs, a tree and overturning. The accident occurred about a mile north of Gray Court on Old Laurens Road near Equinox Drive.
GRAY COURT, SC

