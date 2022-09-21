Read full article on original website
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SC
Barrier-Free Vaccine Clinic Coming to Walhalla
3 Great Taco Places in South Carolina
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages Dreams
golaurens.com
Red Devils remain perfect with win over South Aiken
Clinton’s goal line stand on South Aiken’s first offensive series of the second half preserved a 54-28 non-region win for the 6-0 Red Devils Friday night at Wilder Stadium. The South Aiken return man looked like he was headed for the end zone with the second half opening...
spartanburgsportsradio.com
Week 5 4A/5A Preview
The Vikings got back in the win column last week with an impressive 59-25 victory over Riverside. The offense hit its stride last week and will look to keep rolling against a 1-3 Mauldin team that is allowing 38 points per game. Quarterback Rahiem Jeter was outstanding last week and I think he’ll have another big night this Friday. Spartanburg should come away with a comfortable win and appear to be hitting on all cylinders as they get set for region play next week.
Big news for Clemson
Big news for Clemson. The Clemson Insider has learned through a good source that ESPN's College GameDay will be at Clemson for next Saturday's game vs. NC State. The fifth-ranked Tigers defeated (...)
5-star QB commit calls latest Tiger Town visit one of his favorites
Christopher Vizzina’s most recent visit to Clemson is probably one of his favorite visits he’s ever taken. Clemson’s five-star quarterback commit out of Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christain (...)
lincolnparishjournal.com
Clemson fans respond to Bulldogs gesture
One good deed leads to another. Now it is Clemson’s fan-base that is responding with an act of kindness. After the Clemson fan message boards picked up on the numerous stories surrounding Louisiana Tech’s support of Bryan Bresee and his family after the passing of his 15-year-old sister, Ella, the Tigers faithful are reacting in kind.
WYFF4.com
Greenville HS football standout featured in national commercial
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Christian Henderson is just a high school sophomore. Already, the young man is making big waves. A defensive back for the Greenville High School Red Raiders, Henderson is the face of a new national commercial by Xenith, a Detroit-based manufacturer of football helmets and equipment. This...
FOX Carolina
Clemson fans make donations to LA Tech football after the coach wears ‘Ella Strong’ t-shirt
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson fans are showing up big for their new favorite team, making donations to the Louisiana Tech football program. The official Twitter account of LA Tech football shared the news Thursday, announcing over 100 donations have come in from Clemson fans since the two teams met last week.
The Post and Courier
Clemson fans are sending $11 donations to Louisiana Tech. Here's why.
CLEMSON — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was shocked on Sept. 17 when Louisiana Tech's Sonny Cumbie handed him a box of handwritten letters from every Bulldog player for Tigers defensive tackle Bryan Bresee. After that act of kindness toward Bresee, who had just lost his 15-year-old sister, Ella, to...
WYFF4.com
Anderson County community wears purple in memory of Palmetto High School freshman
PENDLETON, S.C. — A community in Anderson County celebrated the life of beloved Palmetto High School student-athlete, Kiara Johnson, who suddenly died in late September. The cause of her death is still unknown. However, it was a sea of purple Friday, a color people say was Johnson’s favorite.
laurenscountysports.com
Dula's all in for discipline
Shell Dula is a self-effacing man whose speaking voice comes alive when he speaks to football players. Dula, the Executive Director of the S.C. Athletic Coaches Association, is a native of Laurens and a graduate of Presbyterian College who has never actually coached here. He has won a total of six state championships at Ninety Six, Union and Greenwood.
FOX Carolina
Anderson community honoring life of 9th grade student
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson School District One is remembering the life of a beloved, freshman basketball and volleyball player at Palmetto High School who recently passed away. The Palmetto community wore purple in memory of Kierra Johnson at the football game Friday night. Pendleton High hosted Palmetto, and...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Manzolina’s Eatery at Harmon Field serves up an impressive menu
If you’ve been out at Harmon Field lately, you might have noticed a few changes to the concession stand. Now Manzolina’s Eatery at Harmon Field, this dining option offers a full menu seven days a week, featuring fresh-made burgers, fries, Sabrettes hot dogs, chicken fingers, a variety of salads, cheese steaks, and breakfast all day.
South Carolina man wins $200,000 on lottery scratch-off
An Upstate man won $200,000 when he made a snack run and bought a winning scratch-off.
WYFF4.com
19-year-old shot multiple times in church parking lot in Clemson, South Carolina, police say
CLEMSON, S.C. — A 19-year-old was shot multiple times in a church parking lot in Clemson, South Carolina, according to Clemson police. Police said the shooting happened about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Golden View Baptist Church in Clemson. Officers said they got calls about someone...
WYFF4.com
Power restored after a pole is knocked down in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A power outage in downtown Greenville Thursday night left nearly 2,000 customers in the dark, according to the Duke Energy website. A pole was knocked down at Anderson Street and Vardry Street after a report of a fire, according to Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department.
WYFF4.com
Palmetto High students, community wear purple to honor student who died
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. — The students at Palmetto High School and community members wore purple Friday in honor of a student-athlete who died this week. Kierra Johnson, a ninth-grader at the high school, played volleyball and basketball for Palmetto. Johnson died this week. The district said Friday that the Palmetto...
Developer seeks community input for potential project at the former Carolina Theater
The Carolina Theater inside the Montgomery Building in Spartanburg could see new life. Developers are considering creating an Esports arena for video game competitions inside the former theater.
WYFF4.com
Clemson freshman found dead at South Carolina gas station, coroner says
CLEMSON, S.C. — The coroner has identified the person found dead at an Upstate gas station as an 18-year-old Clemson student. Officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway just before 2:30 p.m. Monday to a report of an unconscious person in the store, according to Chief Jorge Campos with Clemson Police Department.
Plane makes hard landing at South Carolina airport; no injuries reported
There are no injuries reported at this time. The FAA has been notified, and a crane will be brought in to remove the plane
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
Driver killed in midnight accident near Gray Court
A single-vehicle accident on Old Laurens Road near Gray Court claimed the life of the driver around 12 a.m. Saturday. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2003 Ford Escape was killed when the vehicle crossed the center line and traveled off the left side of the road, striking two signs, a tree and overturning. The accident occurred about a mile north of Gray Court on Old Laurens Road near Equinox Drive.
