The Vikings got back in the win column last week with an impressive 59-25 victory over Riverside. The offense hit its stride last week and will look to keep rolling against a 1-3 Mauldin team that is allowing 38 points per game. Quarterback Rahiem Jeter was outstanding last week and I think he’ll have another big night this Friday. Spartanburg should come away with a comfortable win and appear to be hitting on all cylinders as they get set for region play next week.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO