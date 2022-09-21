ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

MyNorthwest

The Crime Blotter: Everett undercover police seize drugs, gun, and money from repeat offender

Everett Police say a few days ago, members of their Anti-Crime Team (ACT) saw a man that had an active Department of Corrections warrant at a gas station in Everett. According to Everett Police, the man has multiple convictions for unlawful firearm possession. He left the location on a motorcycle and was followed by undercover officers to Shoreline, where he parked at a Safeway.
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest

Investigation begins into overnight shooting outside Harborview

Seattle Police are trying to figure out exactly what happened during a shooting Tuesday outside of Harborview Medical Center while a man fights for his life. Police said it happened just before 4 p.m. in the 300 block of 9th Avenue. Authorities report two men were arguing outside the hospital, then one of the men went to his car and got a gun. The man reportedly returned and opened fire, hitting the other man.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Man killed in shooting in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District

A man was shot and killed in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District on Thursday afternoon, according to Seattle police. Just after 2:00 p.m., police responded to the intersection of 13th Avenue South and South Lane Street for reports that someone had been shot. According to the Seattle Police Blotter, arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound and attempted life saving measures, but medics declared the man dead at the scene.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Mayor Harrell appoints Adrian Diaz as permanent Seattle police chief

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has selected Adrian Diaz to be the city’s permanent chief of police. The appointment is contingent on full city council approval. “Public safety is built on a foundation of social trust. We are stronger and safer as a city when we work together to those who offer their support, who challenge us, and who roll up their sleeves in partnership,” Diaz said at the announcement. “You make us better and I promise that we will continue to strive to be the department that you demand and that you deserve. No leader can do it alone.”
SEATTLE, WA
#Rape#Kent Police#Administrative Leave#Violent Crime#Madison Middle School
MyNorthwest

The Crime Blotter: Tacoma Police investigating deadly shooting

Tacoma Police said, on Sept. 15 at 10:25 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of St. Paul Ave. They found an unresponsive man outside of a vehicle and immediately started life-saving measures. The victim, a 42-year-old male, was transported to the hospital and died of his injuries.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

The Crime Blotter: Madison Valley rape suspect evades arrest

Seattle Police Detectives need the public’s help to find a man suspected of attempted rape and robbery in the Madison Valley. Police say that on August 31st, at about 5:00 p.m., the suspect, Jordan Alexander, walked into a Madison Valley business, showed a knife, and demanded money from a female employee.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle teachers ratify new agreement with district

The Seattle teachers’ strike will not resume. The union, the Seattle Education Association (SEA), announced it had ratified a new contract with Seattle Public Schools, with more than 4,000 educators voting to confirm the new contract. It comes after the SEA voted to suspend their five-day strike on Sept....
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Sea-Tac Airport explains what led to 2.5 hour security lines that stretched to the parking garage

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is apologizing for the abnormally long security lines last Sunday, which stretched into the Sea-Tac parking garage. The airport says it was a combination of unexpectedly high numbers of end-of-summer travelers, not enough Transportation Security Administration officers to meet the demand, and construction taking two lanes offline. More passengers went through security between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday than any other morning of the pandemic, according to a Port of Seattle blog post.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

WSP pursues leads to take down ‘rock thrower’ damaging cars on SR-900

Washington State Patrol (WSP) is actively searching for an individual (or group of individuals) allegedly throwing debris at drivers on SR-900 between Issaquah and Renton. Over the last month, five cars were reportedly hit with rocks and bottles along that approximately one-mile-stretch of highway, according to state troopers. Many windows were shattered alongside other damages to the vehicle’s exterior.
RENTON, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

