Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Crime Blotter: Tacoma man steals patrol car from on-duty Lakewood Police
While Lakewood police officers were on a call Wednesday night, a person got into an unlocked and running patrol vehicle and drove off, authorities said. The incident happened at the 9800 block of Veterans Drive, Lakewood police said. They tracked the police car to northbound Interstate 5, just south of South 72nd Street in Tacoma.
The Crime Blotter: Everett undercover police seize drugs, gun, and money from repeat offender
Everett Police say a few days ago, members of their Anti-Crime Team (ACT) saw a man that had an active Department of Corrections warrant at a gas station in Everett. According to Everett Police, the man has multiple convictions for unlawful firearm possession. He left the location on a motorcycle and was followed by undercover officers to Shoreline, where he parked at a Safeway.
Investigation begins into overnight shooting outside Harborview
Seattle Police are trying to figure out exactly what happened during a shooting Tuesday outside of Harborview Medical Center while a man fights for his life. Police said it happened just before 4 p.m. in the 300 block of 9th Avenue. Authorities report two men were arguing outside the hospital, then one of the men went to his car and got a gun. The man reportedly returned and opened fire, hitting the other man.
Man charged with felony vandalism after rampaging through Capitol Hill precinct
King County prosecutors have charged a Seattle man with a felony for tearing up a Seattle Police precinct. In early May, Dwayne Blackman visited the SPD East Precinct in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. He started throwing papers around and kicking over garbage cans, according to police records. His rage escalated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man killed in shooting in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District
A man was shot and killed in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District on Thursday afternoon, according to Seattle police. Just after 2:00 p.m., police responded to the intersection of 13th Avenue South and South Lane Street for reports that someone had been shot. According to the Seattle Police Blotter, arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound and attempted life saving measures, but medics declared the man dead at the scene.
Adrian Diaz looks to change Seattle Police’s ‘toxic environment’ as permanent chief
As the newly confirmed Seattle Chief of Police, Adrian Diaz has come in with a laundry list of changes and improvements to help solve some of the biggest problems facing the Seattle Police Department, from historically low staffing levels to a rise in violent crime. He unveiled his plan to solve those issues in an exclusive appearance on KIRO Newsradio.
Mayor Harrell appoints Adrian Diaz as permanent Seattle police chief
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has selected Adrian Diaz to be the city’s permanent chief of police. The appointment is contingent on full city council approval. “Public safety is built on a foundation of social trust. We are stronger and safer as a city when we work together to those who offer their support, who challenge us, and who roll up their sleeves in partnership,” Diaz said at the announcement. “You make us better and I promise that we will continue to strive to be the department that you demand and that you deserve. No leader can do it alone.”
The Crime Blotter: Sedro-Woolley traffic stop ends in high-speed chase and stolen vehicle arrest
A routine traffic stop for speeding on Highway 20 Saturday morning ended in a high-speed chase and stolen vehicle arrest. Early morning Sept. 17, Sedro-Woolley police officers were on the east end of the city near Highway 20 and North Fruitdale Rd. Two officers saw a vehicle traveling at a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Crime Blotter: Tacoma Police investigating deadly shooting
Tacoma Police said, on Sept. 15 at 10:25 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of St. Paul Ave. They found an unresponsive man outside of a vehicle and immediately started life-saving measures. The victim, a 42-year-old male, was transported to the hospital and died of his injuries.
New data reveals which Seattle neighborhoods are hit the hardest by car theft
There were nearly one million car thefts in cities across the U.S. in 2021, and trends for 2022 show that number is only going up, according to a new report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). That goes for Seattle, too. Data from Seattle’s Crime dashboard indicates 4,293 vehicles...
Protesters outside Seattle City Hall denounce planned SODO homeless shelter
Approximately 100 people gathered outside Seattle City Hall Tuesday afternoon to protest the planned construction of a homeless shelter in the city’s SODO neighborhood. In March, King County announced its plan to preserve the existing 270-person Salvation Army shelter in SODO with added capacity for 150 additional people. The...
The Crime Blotter: Madison Valley rape suspect evades arrest
Seattle Police Detectives need the public’s help to find a man suspected of attempted rape and robbery in the Madison Valley. Police say that on August 31st, at about 5:00 p.m., the suspect, Jordan Alexander, walked into a Madison Valley business, showed a knife, and demanded money from a female employee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Crime Blotter: Belltown mugging leaves 1 with gunshot wound to the leg
The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating after a man was shot in the ankle in Belltown Tuesday night. Officers say about 10:30 p.m., SPD responded to 4th Avenue and Battery Street for reports of gunshots, where officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his ankle. Seattle...
Seattle teachers ratify new agreement with district
The Seattle teachers’ strike will not resume. The union, the Seattle Education Association (SEA), announced it had ratified a new contract with Seattle Public Schools, with more than 4,000 educators voting to confirm the new contract. It comes after the SEA voted to suspend their five-day strike on Sept....
Narcan to be installed in Pierce County vending machines for free
Pierce County is looking to install three vending machines which will contain Narcan, for free, for those dealing with opioid addiction as part of a $200,000 initiative through Tacoma Needle Exchange. Narcan is a nasal spray prescription medicine used to treat a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency. Significant breathing...
Sea-Tac Airport explains what led to 2.5 hour security lines that stretched to the parking garage
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is apologizing for the abnormally long security lines last Sunday, which stretched into the Sea-Tac parking garage. The airport says it was a combination of unexpectedly high numbers of end-of-summer travelers, not enough Transportation Security Administration officers to meet the demand, and construction taking two lanes offline. More passengers went through security between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday than any other morning of the pandemic, according to a Port of Seattle blog post.
Seattle mayor inks trio of bills to increase number of minority-owned pot shops
In an effort to address equity in the cannabis industry, Mayor Bruce Harrell signed three bills into law today to help foster a more diverse workforce while increasing support for cannabis store workers. The first bill lays the groundwork for future cannabis-related businesses, in collaboration with the Washington State Liquor...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Father, Lyft driver killed in Belltown as community mourns
A 48-year-old father of six, who was a Lyft driver, was shot and killed in Seattle Sunday night. Mohamed Kediye worked out of Sea-Tac airport and was fatally shot after picking someone up and driving into Seattle. The shooting happened near the Amazon Spheres. His friend, Mohamud Adan, says Kediye’s...
WSP pursues leads to take down ‘rock thrower’ damaging cars on SR-900
Washington State Patrol (WSP) is actively searching for an individual (or group of individuals) allegedly throwing debris at drivers on SR-900 between Issaquah and Renton. Over the last month, five cars were reportedly hit with rocks and bottles along that approximately one-mile-stretch of highway, according to state troopers. Many windows were shattered alongside other damages to the vehicle’s exterior.
Resident of Bremerton’s Midway Inn investigated for arson after 2-alarm fire displaces 50
Fire marshals working with the Bremerton Fire Department (BFD) are investigating a resident of the Midway Inn for arson after crews put out a 2-alarm fire at the motel Sunday. The fire displaced all 50 residents of the motel on 2909 Wheaton Way. Medics transported five to the hospital for smoke inhalation treatment of minor burns.
MyNorthwest
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 0