Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has selected Adrian Diaz to be the city’s permanent chief of police. The appointment is contingent on full city council approval. “Public safety is built on a foundation of social trust. We are stronger and safer as a city when we work together to those who offer their support, who challenge us, and who roll up their sleeves in partnership,” Diaz said at the announcement. “You make us better and I promise that we will continue to strive to be the department that you demand and that you deserve. No leader can do it alone.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO