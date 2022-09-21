RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Devin Leary threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns — including a 75-yarder on the first play from scrimmage — and No. 12 North Carolina State routed UConn 41-10 on Saturday night. Leary completed 32 of 44 passes for the Wolfpack (4-0), while throwing touchdowns to four different receivers, including one to sophomore Porter Rooks for the first score of his career. Victor Rosa scored the lone touchdown for UConn (1-4) on an 11-yard run late in the fourth quarter. The Wolfpack, tuning up for a showdown with No. 5 Clemson next week, wasted no time in putting points on the board as Leary connected with Thayer Thomas on the very first play from scrimmage. It was the longest play from scrimmage of the season for N.C. State, and it was also the first time the team has scored on its first offensive play of a game since 1991.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 25 MINUTES AGO