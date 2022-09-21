Read full article on original website
LSU QB Daniels injured in 38-0 victory over New Mexico
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The LSU defense held New Mexico to 88 total yards in a 38-0 shutout victory Saturday night at Tiger Stadium. While the defense helped propel the Tigers to their first shutout victory since 2018, LSU did see its starting quarterback Jayden Daniels exit the game in the third quarter with an injury. Scrambling for 16 yards on a fourth-down play, Daniels was slammed down to the ground by AJ Haulcy and Dion Hunter. He didn’t return to the game. Before exiting the game, Daniels had one of his most efficient games thus far, completing 24 of 29 passes for 279 yards.
Leary, No. 12 N.C. State rout UConn 41-10 to stay unbeaten
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Devin Leary threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns — including a 75-yarder on the first play from scrimmage — and No. 12 North Carolina State routed UConn 41-10 on Saturday night. Leary completed 32 of 44 passes for the Wolfpack (4-0), while throwing touchdowns to four different receivers, including one to sophomore Porter Rooks for the first score of his career. Victor Rosa scored the lone touchdown for UConn (1-4) on an 11-yard run late in the fourth quarter. The Wolfpack, tuning up for a showdown with No. 5 Clemson next week, wasted no time in putting points on the board as Leary connected with Thayer Thomas on the very first play from scrimmage. It was the longest play from scrimmage of the season for N.C. State, and it was also the first time the team has scored on its first offensive play of a game since 1991.
Young, No. 2 Alabama top Vanderbilt 55-3 in SEC opener
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Bryce Young passed for a season-high 385 yards and four touchdowns and No. 2 Alabama beat Vanderbilt 55-3 Saturday night in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. It was the first 300-yard game of the season for the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, who didn’t play in the fourth quarter and completed 25 of 36 passes. The Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0) opted to air it out against the Commodores (3-2, 0-1) and finally got big games and plays from multiple receivers. It was the most passing yards for Young since perhaps locking up the Heisman with 421 yards against Georgia in the SEC championship game. Alabama outgained Vandy 628-129 in total yards.
