Think about some of the best meals you’ve ever had. What was it that made them so amazing? The elegant atmosphere? A cocktail that made you close your eyes and smile? Service that made you feel like the most important person in the world? Dishes you enjoyed until the very last bite? Combine all those and you’ve got STK, easily one of the premier steakhouses on the Las Vegas Strip.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO