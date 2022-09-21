Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: 2–1 Rebels travel to Logan to take on the defending Mountain West ChampionsEugene AdamsLogan, UT
4 Things that will make the Raiders' offense hard to defend going forwardEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
4 Extremely encouraging takeaways from UNLV's huge win over North TexasEugene AdamsDenton, TX
Shocking second-half collapse keeps the Raiders winless on the seasonEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
lasvegasmagazine.com
Christopher Cross sails into Las Vegas
Christopher Cross entered the studio in the summer of 1979, a few months after Billboard magazine replaced the categorical term Easy Listening with Adult Contemporary. The San Antonio singer-songwriter’s eponymous album released in December of that year made him AC’s first new superstar and earned him four GRAMMYs in 1981. This year he’s finally able to bring his 40th anniversary tour to Las Vegas after the lifting of COVID restrictions.
lasvegasmagazine.com
'KÀ' creates a larger-than-life tableau in Las Vegas
There is one Cirque du Soleil show that stands out from the rest for fans of fantasy, battlefield glory, makeup design, and special effects. KÀ brings those elements together with colorful costumes, exciting action and exquisite pageantry to relate an original tale, a heroes’ journey in a mythical Far East. Before the protagonists can return home there is an odyssey to experience, complete with flaming arrows, wall walking, overhead views of combat, underwater scenes and a ship tossed about by a storm at sea as audiences inside KÀ Theater at MGM Grand Vegas remain dry.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Go the extra mile (high!) in Las Vegas with Love Cloud
There’s a particularly hilarious scene in National Lampoon’s Vegas Vacation: While on the flight to Sin City, Clark and Ellen Griswold decide they want to join the “Mile High Club,” entering the plane’s tiny bathroom and emerging not only unsuccessful, but looking like members of the Blue Man Group, thanks to the dye used in the toilet.
lasvegasmagazine.com
STK elevates the steakhouse experience on the Las Vegas Strip
Think about some of the best meals you’ve ever had. What was it that made them so amazing? The elegant atmosphere? A cocktail that made you close your eyes and smile? Service that made you feel like the most important person in the world? Dishes you enjoyed until the very last bite? Combine all those and you’ve got STK, easily one of the premier steakhouses on the Las Vegas Strip.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lasvegasmagazine.com
Crossroads Kitchen in Las Vegas now offers midday treats
Crossroads Kitchen recently began offering weekend brunch and weekday lunch. You’ll find many of your favorites here, all created with the vegan ingredients and techniques the trendy eatery is known for. New options include a meatball sub with marinara, BLT with avocado on sourdough, and a Milanese sandwich with...
lasvegasmagazine.com
Mexican restaurant Peyote in downtown Las Vegas adds to the fun
One of downtown Las Vegas’ best Mexican restaurants, Peyote, has added several new dishes to an already stellar lineup, courtesy of executive chefs Daniel Arias and Isidro Marquez-Castillo. The location—inside Ferguson’s Downtown—offers plenty of indoor and open-air seating and people-watching as you sample summer flavors and ingredients in cocktails like the Guavacito, crafted with rum, Cocchi Americano, guava, hibiscus, lavender and lime, or the Dilly Wabbit, containing dill-infused 400 Conejos mezcal, carrot, lemon and aquavit.
lasvegasmagazine.com
'Jew Man Group' is envelope-pushing comedy in Las Vegas
When a comedy show starts with the warning that the comedians will be holding nothing back and nothing is off limits, you better make sure that you’re ready … and that you won’t take anything said onstage too personally. I mean, the name of the show should give you an indication of where things are going to go: Jew Man Group.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Arcadia Earth in Las Vegas educates and enthralls at the same time
Experience worlds beyond your imagination as you explore the interactive installations of Arcadia Earth, made even more wondrous through augmented and virtual reality technology. Stroll through caverns constructed with more than 44,000 plastic bags, where you learn about harmful waste practices. Stretch out on a beanbag and gaze at sea...
Comments / 0