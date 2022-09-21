ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Kemboi finishes third, women seventh in stacked Cowboy Jamboree

STILLWATER, Okla. — Everlyn Kemboi took third and the 27th-ranked Utah Valley University women finished seventh as a team in a stacked field at the Cowboy Jamboree at Oklahoma State University on Saturday morning. Kemboi ran the women's 6k in 20:22.2 — not far off from her personal best — on the hilly course that will also be the site of the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships in November.
