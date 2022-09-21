Read full article on original website
Related
gouvu.com
Kemboi finishes third, women seventh in stacked Cowboy Jamboree
STILLWATER, Okla. — Everlyn Kemboi took third and the 27th-ranked Utah Valley University women finished seventh as a team in a stacked field at the Cowboy Jamboree at Oklahoma State University on Saturday morning. Kemboi ran the women's 6k in 20:22.2 — not far off from her personal best — on the hilly course that will also be the site of the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships in November.
Oklahoma football: Remembering one of most humbling Sooner losses ever
This is Kansas State week on the Oklahoma football schedule. Brent Venables was present for seven straight-regular=season wins over his alma mater as a member of the OU coaching staff. but it was a rare loss that he will always remember. Oklahoma entered the 2003 Big 12 Championship game at...
Ole Miss Rebels in Full Control of Golden Hurricane at Halftime
The Rebels got an early scare from the Golden Hurricane, but are now in control heading into the locker room at halftime.
Ole Miss vs. Tulsa schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
Ole Miss vs. Tulsa football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game timeHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 24 Time: 4 p.m. Eastern TV: SEC Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowTulsa: No team in college football is better at moving the ball in the air, led ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Piedmont Sixth Grader Makes Amazing Catch Against Rival Stillwater
No matter the level of football, rivalries run deep. Making a massive play against your hated foe? Now that’s one of the best feelings in the world. Like every other football team, the kids on the Piedmont sixth grade team work really hard. “They’re leaders on the team, they...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin officially names starting QB for Ole Miss
Ole Miss escaped with a 35-27 win over visiting Tulsa on Saturday. Through the opening 3 games of the season, Lane Kiffin had not officially named a starting quarterback for the No. 16 Rebels. Against the Golden Hurricane on Saturday, USC transfer Jaxson Dart went the whole way under center...
Updated Oklahoma State football bowl projections ahead of Week 4
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football made its ninth all-time appearance in a New Year's Six Bowl last season and defeated traditional blue-blood Notre Dame, 37-35, at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. It was the Cowboys' fifth bowl game victory in six years. Oklahoma State improved to 21-11-0 (.656) in bowl games and now has the second-highest winning percentage among teams with 20 bowl appearances, and highest among teams with 30. The Cowboys own one of the longest active bowl streaks in the FBS with appearances in 16-consecutive seasons dating back to 2006.
poncacitynow.com
Ponca City Wildcats Varsity Team Traveling to Edmond to Play Deer Creek High School
The Ponca City High School Varsity football team will be in Edmond tonight to take on Deer Creek High School. If you can, travel to Edmond, fill the stands and help support the Ponca City Wildcats. If you can’t travel, you can listen to the game, play by play, with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss reveals uniform combination for Saturday's game vs. Tulsa
Ole Miss tight end Michael Trigg got the honors of this week’s uniform rollout hype video. The Rebels will be in their dark navy blue jerseys with navy blue helmets and white pants for Saturday’s game against Tulsa. Looks pretty clean and definitely one that I think the...
publicradiotulsa.org
In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out
Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
KOCO
Electric crews from across Oklahoma compete in Lineman Rodeo
EDMOND, Okla. — Crews took advantage of the nice weather Thursday to participate in a friendly competition at the Lineman Rodeo in Edmond. "They are competing in a multitude of events," said Glenn Fischer, director of Edmond Electric. "The goal is, first of all, to do the events quickly but most importantly safely."
One Of America’s Top-50 Restaurants Is In OKC
When it comes to good eats, Oklahoma is full of them. They mainly cater to home-cooking country dishes, usually deep-fried with a side of gravy, but other tastes stand out in a crowd. One Oklahoma City restaurant was named in the Top-50 Restaurants in America. Off in the wilds of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair
Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
75 animals to be moved from OK shelters to Oregon
Dozens of abandoned dogs will find new homes with families over a thousand miles away.
Extreme drought conditions in northeastern Oklahoma hurting ranchers and farmers
TULSA, Okla. — Drought conditions in northeastern Oklahoma are wreaking havoc on crops and pastures used for grazing by cattle farmers. The U.S. Drought Monitor indicates Rogers, Tulsa and Washington Counties are in extreme drought. On Friday, Fox23 News spent time in Oolagah with Lyle Blakley, of Blakley Family...
Ponca City News
Po-Hi Alumni Hall of Fame inducts five alumni
Body The Ponca City High School Alumni Hall of Fame held their banquet on Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Carolyn Renfro Center to induct five alumni into the Hall of Fame. After receiving over 120 nominations, many of which carry over from year to year, the selection committee reviewed each carefully before choosing the new inductees.
Tulsans remember Casa Bonita as building is gutted inside
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are going crazy on social media over construction work at the old Casa Bonita building in east Tulsa. A Tulsa landmark, as some remember it, known for its tasty sopapillas, little table flags and caves is being ripped to pieces. Casa Bonita was a Mexican-themed...
KOCO
Oklahoma education leaders approve $5,000 pay raise for teachers; lawmakers have final say
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Board of Education voted to give teachers a $5,000 pay raise as part of its proposed $3.5 billion education budget for 2024. Board members voted unanimously and agreed that more needs to be done for teachers. But lawmakers are the ones who have the last say on increasing wages.
Watch: Oklahoma City woman chooses coach on The Voice
Kate Kalvach, from Oklahoma City, took the stage to sing Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow” during the The Voice Blind Auditions.
blackchronicle.com
Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
Comments / 1