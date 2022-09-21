Read full article on original website
Related
Unrelenting Defense Saves the Day for No. 1 Red Bank Catholic in Victory over No. 3 Donovan Catholic
RED BANK -- On a night when the Red Bank Catholic offense had its share of struggles, it was the Caseys' defense that saved the day to deliver a massive victory over one of their fiercest rivals. Junior linebacker Davin Brewton, junior defensive end Logan Graham, senior defensive end Aidan...
Jersey Mike’s Week 3 Shore Conference Football Team of the Week: Southern Regional
Every week this fall, Jersey Mike’s and Shore Sports Network will be teaming up to select the Shore Conference Football Team of the Week based on its performance over the past weekend. The Jersey Mike’s Team of the Week for Week 3 is Southern Regional, which upended Long Branch,...
St. John Vianney Football Player Airlifted to Hospital After Suffering Apparent Spinal Injury
The St. John Vianney football program is praying for senior Aaron Van Trease this morning after the senior standout suffered a significant neck injury early in Friday's game vs. Manasquan High School. Van Trease, the Lancers' quarterback and safety, was playing defensive back when he suffered an apparent spinal cord...
Boys Soccer – Rumson-Fair Haven Upends No. 2 Holmdel on Golden Goal
HOLMDEL -- With two disappointing performances in two tries this season vs. opponents ranked in the current Shore Sports Network Top 10, the Rumson-Fair Haven boys soccer team needed a dose of the familiar. On Thursday night, the Bulldogs finally got it: a game under the lights, against its greatest...
Shore Sports Network
Toms River, NJ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT
Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0