WISH-TV

Weight loss drug slashes Type 2 diabetes risk

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Patients taking a new anti-obesity drug are at a reduced risk of developing Type 2 diabetes (T2D), a new study shows. Semaglutide is designed to treat overweight and obesity. The medication is self-administered via an injection once per week and was approved by the FDA in 2021. Research shows semaglutide–when combined with a healthy lifestyle–can result in a 15% weight reduction.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Smoking Goose ‘Public Smokehouse’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Corrie Cook with Smoking Goose. Smoking Goose is located at 407 Dorman Street in Indianapolis. They are open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. – 6...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Purdue researcher pursuing treatment for aggressive form of brain cancer

Indianapolis-based Monon Bioventures LLC has received a one-year, nearly $400,000 grant from the National Cancer Institute to demonstrate the feasibility of manufacturing a glioblastoma therapeutic created at the Purdue University College of Pharmacy. Glioblastoma is an aggressive type of cancer that can occur in the brain or spinal cord. “It...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Scheduling your annual flu shot? What's new this year

INDIANAPOLIS — As the weather cools with the start of autumn, it's a sure sign that flu season is right around the corner. According to the CDC, it's not too early to get that annual flu shot. In fact, health leaders recommend rolling up your sleeve by the end of October.
MARION COUNTY, IN
millermedianow.org

Common app, common sense: A comprehensive guide to college applications

November 1st is approaching and students find themselves hunched over a pile of paper hours into the night, as they struggle to complete the required paperwork to apply for their choice universities.. As that big November 1st deadline creeps up on them, so does an immense amount of pressure. Back to school season can be hard enough, but with the added stress of college applications, it may begin to seem impossible. Luckily, they have a guide through their college application experience.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Union Brewing Company marches bar top to new space on Gradle Drive

Union Brewing Company owner Nathan Doyle is sad to leave the Monon Square Shopping Center, but he is taking a piece of the bar with him to the new location. On the business’ final day Sept. 18, a brass band followed a group of 20 Union Brewing regulars carrying the bar top. Doyle said he believes the bar top weighs more than 500 pounds.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel

Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
CARMEL, IN
City
Noblesville, IN
WISH-TV

Salesforce co-CEO considers pulling resources out of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s largest and most influential employers says it is considering the pulling all employees out of Indiana due to the state’s abortion law. Salesforce employs more than 2,300 people in Indianapolis. The tech company’s leaders said in May they would relocate...
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
millermedianow.org

NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Menu offerings at Back 9 Golf and Entertainment

INDIANAPOLIS — The new Back 9 just south of downtown is serving up not only entertainment but chef-made food from burgers and salmon to salads and wings. Executive Chef Michael Cole joined us Thursday to talk about the menu and what makes it stand out. Many of the items are made from scratch in-house, including the wing sauces, he said. The food is all fresh and cooked to order, and healthier options are available.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Sheridan breaks record at Denim & Lace fundraiser

Sheridan Youth Assistance Program (SYAP) held its annual Denim and Lace fundraiser on Sept. 16 at Lindley Farmstead at Chatham Hills, and it was a packed house. The love and support from all guests were felt throughout the night, and SYAP was able to raise a record amount of money to support the youth of the Sheridan community.
SHERIDAN, IN
WISH-TV

Gleaners Food Bank on lockdown, employees evacuate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gleaners Food Bank was placed on lockdown Thursday morning. According to a release, they’re evacuating the building and cancelling distribution at the Community Cupboard for caution. All warehouse operations are cancelled. The release says they’re anticipating normal operations Friday morning. The release did not...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Delicioso! 2 Indy taco spots land in national top 100 list

INDIANAPOLIS — True taco lovers may keep their lips sealed about their favorite hole-in-the wall restaurants for the best tacos in Indy, but the secret is out! You may not think of Indiana as a destination for authentic tacos, but Indianapolis can pat itself on the back for having not one but two entries in […]
