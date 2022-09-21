ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desloge, MO

mymoinfo.com

Future Jefferson County Council members taking the JCSO Citizens Academy

(Hillsboro) Two future members of the Jefferson County Council are currently going through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy. Sheriff Dave Marshak says several council members have taken the course in the past, and it helps them to better understand how things operate within the department. Sheriff Marshak...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Homeless encampment threatens safety, growth along Laclede’s Landing, developers say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Smashed windows and dumpsters lit on fire, are just some of the ongoing issues taking place along the riverfront at Laclede’s Landing. “I have witnessed [drug] deals go down, I have witnessed nudity, we have seen people defecating on our properties. Tts just a constant struggle,” said Gretchen Minges. “We’re getting exhausted to be honest.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
suntimesnews.com

Doe Run seeks to extend mine in Reynolds, Shannon Counties

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Northeastern States District, in coordination with the USDA Forest Service, is seeking public input on a Draft Environmental Assessment evaluating the potential impacts proposed by three lease modifications at the Doe Run Company’s existing mine in southeastern Missouri. The BLM is lead agency for the Draft Environmental Assessment prepared under the National Environmental Policy Act, and the Forest Service is a cooperating agency.
REYNOLDS COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Jefferson College officials assess whether to continue running college Police Department

Jefferson College officials are considering the possibility of eliminating the Jefferson College-run Police Department. However, President Dena McCaffrey cautioned that discussions about the department are preliminary and there is no intention to stop having armed personnel protect the college, which has campuses in Hillsboro, Arnold and Imperial. “Jefferson College continues...
HILLSBORO, MO
mymoinfo.com

Culver’s coming to Crystal City

(Crystal City) After several years of being nothing more than an empty lot, there will finally be a business that will be built on the old Bandana’s BBQ property on Turman Boulevard in Crystal City. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says after many rumors and town talk, a Culver’s restaurant is coming.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
KMOV

News 4 Investigates: Pink Power shuts down

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A solar power company exposed by News 4 Investigates this week has now shut its doors nationwide. A letter sent to all employees told them they no longer had jobs. Customers are contacting New 4′s Chief Investigative Reporter Lauren Trager wondering what to do next after they say they were burned by the solar company.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Legal fight over civilian oversight of St. Louis police could have statewide implications

A St. Louis ordinance aimed at transforming the way the city investigates allegations of police misconduct went into effect on Sept. 2.  A week later, three police organizations successfully got a preliminary injunction, putting a pause on the city’s expansion of civilian oversight of police work.  In a decision with statewide implications, St. Louis Circuit […] The post Legal fight over civilian oversight of St. Louis police could have statewide implications appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

