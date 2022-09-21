Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Future Jefferson County Council members taking the JCSO Citizens Academy
(Hillsboro) Two future members of the Jefferson County Council are currently going through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy. Sheriff Dave Marshak says several council members have taken the course in the past, and it helps them to better understand how things operate within the department. Sheriff Marshak...
KMOV
Homeless encampment threatens safety, growth along Laclede’s Landing, developers say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Smashed windows and dumpsters lit on fire, are just some of the ongoing issues taking place along the riverfront at Laclede’s Landing. “I have witnessed [drug] deals go down, I have witnessed nudity, we have seen people defecating on our properties. Tts just a constant struggle,” said Gretchen Minges. “We’re getting exhausted to be honest.”
suntimesnews.com
Doe Run seeks to extend mine in Reynolds, Shannon Counties
MILWAUKEE, Wis. – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Northeastern States District, in coordination with the USDA Forest Service, is seeking public input on a Draft Environmental Assessment evaluating the potential impacts proposed by three lease modifications at the Doe Run Company’s existing mine in southeastern Missouri. The BLM is lead agency for the Draft Environmental Assessment prepared under the National Environmental Policy Act, and the Forest Service is a cooperating agency.
myleaderpaper.com
Jefferson College officials assess whether to continue running college Police Department
Jefferson College officials are considering the possibility of eliminating the Jefferson College-run Police Department. However, President Dena McCaffrey cautioned that discussions about the department are preliminary and there is no intention to stop having armed personnel protect the college, which has campuses in Hillsboro, Arnold and Imperial. “Jefferson College continues...
advantagenews.com
Secretary of State apologizes to veteran after experience at Belleville facility
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office is apologizing to an Illinois resident who is also a veteran after she posted on social media about her interaction with the agency leaving her overwhelmed and crying. A series of viral video on the social media video platform TikTok from user...
mymoinfo.com
Culver’s coming to Crystal City
(Crystal City) After several years of being nothing more than an empty lot, there will finally be a business that will be built on the old Bandana’s BBQ property on Turman Boulevard in Crystal City. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says after many rumors and town talk, a Culver’s restaurant is coming.
Missouri City Called Out as One of the Most Unfaithful in America
Someone's been naughty and there's a better than average chance that someone lives in a Missouri city that was just named as one of the top 5 most unfaithful places in America. My Dating Advisor has created what they are calling the "Infidelity Index" using US census data to figure...
KSDK
St. Louis public schools shortens school day in response to bus driver shortages
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS) will shorten the school day in response to the ongoing bus driver shortage issue. The district has seen a lot of transportation woes this past year, a lot of them spurred by the pandemic. SLPS suspended service to eight schools at...
KMOV
News 4 Investigates: Pink Power shuts down
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A solar power company exposed by News 4 Investigates this week has now shut its doors nationwide. A letter sent to all employees told them they no longer had jobs. Customers are contacting New 4′s Chief Investigative Reporter Lauren Trager wondering what to do next after they say they were burned by the solar company.
Kia and Hyundai respond to St. Louis' threat of legal action
After St. Louis threatened to sue Kia and Hyundai because their cars were too easy to steal, the car companies have responded by offering some fixes.
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
Neighbors push back against proposed Herculaneum truck stop
HERCULANEUM, Mo. — Dozens of people Jefferson County are rallying against a proposed truck stop that they say would increase crime and drop property values. Since buying his Herculaneum home over 17-years-ago Mike Rose has always dreamed it would be the place he retires. “My wife and I go...
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
Legal fight over civilian oversight of St. Louis police could have statewide implications
A St. Louis ordinance aimed at transforming the way the city investigates allegations of police misconduct went into effect on Sept. 2. A week later, three police organizations successfully got a preliminary injunction, putting a pause on the city’s expansion of civilian oversight of police work. In a decision with statewide implications, St. Louis Circuit […] The post Legal fight over civilian oversight of St. Louis police could have statewide implications appeared first on Missouri Independent.
After months of falling prices, Missouri gas on the rise again
After nearly three months of steady decline, gas prices around Missouri are on the rise once again.
Would-be homeowners camp out for new homes in Imperial
A new home development opens this Saturday in Imperial.
Grab a burger, ride a go-kart! Carl’s Drive-In explores expansion in O’Fallon
Carl's Drive-In has served the St. Louis region for more than 60 years at its Route 66-inspired restaurant in Brentwood. The company is exploring expansion out west in O'Fallon, Missouri in the form of a multi-purpose, large-scale entertainment complex.
Sweetie Pie's announces closure of Upper Crust location
ST. LOUIS — Sweetie Pie's, the famous St. Louis restaurant at the center of reality TV show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" on the Oprah Winfrey Network, announced Tuesday it was closing the doors to its remaining Upper Crust location. A steady stream of hungry fans stopped by the location...
What’s in a name? The origin of many St. Louis street names
Did you ever wonder how St. Louis roads got their names? Some of the names around St. Louis are based on historical figures or buildings in the area.
