Meet the man who has made $280,000 renting himself out to do ‘nothing in particular’
Tokyo resident Shoji Morimoto previously worked at a publishing company where he was often reprimanded for “doing nothing,” so he turned his skill into a business.
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Major change coming to Walmart, Target, and hundreds of retailers may save Visa and Mastercard users from paying big fee
A MAJOR change that may affect retailers including Walmart and Target could hit Visa and Mastercard users with lower hidden fees. More than 1,600 merchants are banding together to fight for a new bill being presented in Congress that could tackle the issue of high swipe fees. A bill that...
US News and World Report
Analysis-As Putin Escalates Ukraine War, China Stands Awkwardly by Him
(Reuters) - Xi Jinping is unlikely to abandon his "old friend" Vladimir Putin, even as the Russian leader's decision to send thousands more troops to Ukraine and his nuclear threats strain Beijing's "no limits" partnership with Moscow, experts said. China will instead dig in on its awkward stance of calling...
US News and World Report
Erdogan Says Discussed With Putin Flights From Russia to Northern Cyprus -NTV
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted by broadcaster NTV on Thursday as saying that he discussed the start of direct flights from Russia to northern Cyprus with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The breakaway Turkish state on the northern side of the divided island is only recognised...
BBC
Cost of living: Home heating oil customers to get £100 payment
Home heating oil customers in Northern Ireland are to get a one-off payment of £100 to help with rising energy costs. That will be in addition to a cap on the unit price of electricity announced by the government on Wednesday. People who use gas to heat their homes...
US News and World Report
Swiss Mull Animal Welfare, Women's Pensions in Weekend Votes
GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland is considering whether to improve the living conditions of its livestock and whether women should work a year longer before becoming eligible for full benefits under the state pension scheme. Swiss voters cast ballots on Sunday in one of their country's regular referendums on a...
US News and World Report
French MPs Want Inquiry Into Alleged Russian Party Financing
PARIS (Reuters) - Members of the French National Assembly said on Saturday they had asked the president of the lower house of the country's parliament to set up an investigation committee to look into alleged Russian financing of political parties. In a letter to Yael Braun-Pivet, shown to reporters, MPs...
US News and World Report
African Global Citizen Patrons Urge World to Consider Continent's Giving Power
ACCRA (Reuters) - Through a sweltering afternoon into a clear-sky night, some 20,000 people descended on Ghana's historic Black Star Square in Accra on Saturday to dance, cheer and sing along to songs performed by some of their favourite stars including Usher, SZA, and Stormzy. The Accra leg of Global...
September Class Action Settlements Involve Facebook, Toyota and Google
There are many class action settlements with deadlines in September 2022. Through these settlements, you could recover payments in the hundreds or even thousands. The settlements resolve claims from data breaches, product side effects, privacy issues and more. If you’re eligible for any of the settlements below, be sure to file a claim before the settlement deadline.
Taiwan's pangolins suffer surge in feral dog attacks
In most of its habitats, the heavily trafficked pangolin's biggest threat comes from humans. - Most trafficked mammal - Pangolins are described by conservationists as the world's most trafficked mammal, with traditional Chinese medicine being the main driver.
US News and World Report
Russia's Lavrov Accuses Washington of 'Playing With Fire' Around Taiwan
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia accused the United States on Saturday of "playing with fire" around Taiwan while China said it will press on working for "peaceful reunification" with the democratically-governed island and pledged to take forceful steps to oppose any external interference, a thinly-veiled reference to Washington. Tensions over...
Quitting Employee Defended for Refusing to be 'Forced' Back Into the Office
"There's nothing wrong with just stepping away from that and finding something better," one commenter assured.
US News and World Report
In Poor, Rural Buryatia, Russia's Partial Mobilisation Hits Hard
LONDON (Reuters) - A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilisation to boost the armies fighting in Ukraine, officials arrived at Alexander Bezdorozhny's house with draft papers ordering him to present himself for service. But they were calling on a dead man. Bezdorozhny, who suffered from chronic...
msn.com
7 of the Best Countries With Expat Health Insurance
Living as an expat, you need to have coverage for medical expenses. This is one of those things that you cannot always go back to your home country to seek medical care. Being prepared is half the battle. Choosing the best country to live in with excellent expat health insurance is what you should look for.
travelnoire.com
Travel Prices Are Returning To Normal This Fall
Travelers in the US can expect to see a drop in travel costs as summer ends. During the spring and summer, inflation sent the cost of airfare through the roof. Many travelers were discouraged from exploring the world due to mounting prices. Although overall prices continued to climb in September,...
US News and World Report
Complaints About Russia's Chaotic Mobilisation Grow Louder
LONDON (Reuters) -The strongly pro-Kremlin editor of Russia's state-run RT news channel expressed anger on Saturday that enlistment officers were sending call-up papers to the wrong men, as frustration about a military mobilisation grew. Wednesday's announcement of Russia's first public mobilisation since World War Two, to shore up its faltering...
US News and World Report
More Than 730 Detained in Anti-Mobilisation Protests Across Russia - Rights Group
MOSCOW (Reuters) - More than 730 people were detained across Russia at protests against a mobilisation order on Saturday, a rights group said, three days after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's first military draft since World War Two for the conflict in Ukraine. The independent OVD-Info protest monitoring group said...
US News and World Report
Greek PM Tells Turkish People 'We Are Not Enemies'
(Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis accused Turkey's leadership of undermining peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean region at time of war but assured Turkish people that Greece is not a threat to their country. The two countries - North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies but historic foes...
US News and World Report
Cambodia Still Searching for at Least 10 Chinese Missing From Sunken Boat
PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Cambodian rescuers were still searching on Saturday for at least 10 missing Chinese nationals after a boat with more than 40 people on board sank near islands off the coastal town of Sihanoukville, the provincial government said. At least one body has been found, and there...
