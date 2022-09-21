ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Analysis-As Putin Escalates Ukraine War, China Stands Awkwardly by Him

(Reuters) - Xi Jinping is unlikely to abandon his "old friend" Vladimir Putin, even as the Russian leader's decision to send thousands more troops to Ukraine and his nuclear threats strain Beijing's "no limits" partnership with Moscow, experts said. China will instead dig in on its awkward stance of calling...
US News and World Report

Erdogan Says Discussed With Putin Flights From Russia to Northern Cyprus -NTV

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted by broadcaster NTV on Thursday as saying that he discussed the start of direct flights from Russia to northern Cyprus with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The breakaway Turkish state on the northern side of the divided island is only recognised...
US News and World Report

Swiss Mull Animal Welfare, Women's Pensions in Weekend Votes

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland is considering whether to improve the living conditions of its livestock and whether women should work a year longer before becoming eligible for full benefits under the state pension scheme. Swiss voters cast ballots on Sunday in one of their country's regular referendums on a...
US News and World Report

French MPs Want Inquiry Into Alleged Russian Party Financing

PARIS (Reuters) - Members of the French National Assembly said on Saturday they had asked the president of the lower house of the country's parliament to set up an investigation committee to look into alleged Russian financing of political parties. In a letter to Yael Braun-Pivet, shown to reporters, MPs...
US News and World Report

African Global Citizen Patrons Urge World to Consider Continent's Giving Power

ACCRA (Reuters) - Through a sweltering afternoon into a clear-sky night, some 20,000 people descended on Ghana's historic Black Star Square in Accra on Saturday to dance, cheer and sing along to songs performed by some of their favourite stars including Usher, SZA, and Stormzy. The Accra leg of Global...
The Penny Hoarder

September Class Action Settlements Involve Facebook, Toyota and Google

There are many class action settlements with deadlines in September 2022. Through these settlements, you could recover payments in the hundreds or even thousands. The settlements resolve claims from data breaches, product side effects, privacy issues and more. If you’re eligible for any of the settlements below, be sure to file a claim before the settlement deadline.
AFP

Taiwan's pangolins suffer surge in feral dog attacks

In most of its habitats, the heavily trafficked pangolin's biggest threat comes from humans. - Most trafficked mammal - Pangolins are described by conservationists as the world's most trafficked mammal, with traditional Chinese medicine being the main driver. 
US News and World Report

Russia's Lavrov Accuses Washington of 'Playing With Fire' Around Taiwan

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia accused the United States on Saturday of "playing with fire" around Taiwan while China said it will press on working for "peaceful reunification" with the democratically-governed island and pledged to take forceful steps to oppose any external interference, a thinly-veiled reference to Washington. Tensions over...
US News and World Report

In Poor, Rural Buryatia, Russia's Partial Mobilisation Hits Hard

LONDON (Reuters) - A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilisation to boost the armies fighting in Ukraine, officials arrived at Alexander Bezdorozhny's house with draft papers ordering him to present himself for service. But they were calling on a dead man. Bezdorozhny, who suffered from chronic...
msn.com

7 of the Best Countries With Expat Health Insurance

Living as an expat, you need to have coverage for medical expenses. This is one of those things that you cannot always go back to your home country to seek medical care. Being prepared is half the battle. Choosing the best country to live in with excellent expat health insurance is what you should look for.
travelnoire.com

Travel Prices Are Returning To Normal This Fall

Travelers in the US can expect to see a drop in travel costs as summer ends. During the spring and summer, inflation sent the cost of airfare through the roof. Many travelers were discouraged from exploring the world due to mounting prices. Although overall prices continued to climb in September,...
US News and World Report

Complaints About Russia's Chaotic Mobilisation Grow Louder

LONDON (Reuters) -The strongly pro-Kremlin editor of Russia's state-run RT news channel expressed anger on Saturday that enlistment officers were sending call-up papers to the wrong men, as frustration about a military mobilisation grew. Wednesday's announcement of Russia's first public mobilisation since World War Two, to shore up its faltering...
US News and World Report

More Than 730 Detained in Anti-Mobilisation Protests Across Russia - Rights Group

MOSCOW (Reuters) - More than 730 people were detained across Russia at protests against a mobilisation order on Saturday, a rights group said, three days after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's first military draft since World War Two for the conflict in Ukraine. The independent OVD-Info protest monitoring group said...
US News and World Report

Greek PM Tells Turkish People 'We Are Not Enemies'

(Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis accused Turkey's leadership of undermining peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean region at time of war but assured Turkish people that Greece is not a threat to their country. The two countries - North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies but historic foes...
US News and World Report

Cambodia Still Searching for at Least 10 Chinese Missing From Sunken Boat

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Cambodian rescuers were still searching on Saturday for at least 10 missing Chinese nationals after a boat with more than 40 people on board sank near islands off the coastal town of Sihanoukville, the provincial government said. At least one body has been found, and there...
