When Microsoft hired Thomas Moore in 2008, he joined the company as a software engineer but quickly noticed that he was the only Black employee on his team. Later, Moore had the chance to attend a school career fair at Florida A&M University on behalf of Microsoft. After working with administrators, students, and his manager to create career prep events, his efforts resulted in strong new hires at Microsoft from a historically black college or university, or HBCU.

