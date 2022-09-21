Read full article on original website
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Why Tech Companies Are Looking to HBCUs to Expand the Cybersecurity Workforce
When Microsoft hired Thomas Moore in 2008, he joined the company as a software engineer but quickly noticed that he was the only Black employee on his team. Later, Moore had the chance to attend a school career fair at Florida A&M University on behalf of Microsoft. After working with administrators, students, and his manager to create career prep events, his efforts resulted in strong new hires at Microsoft from a historically black college or university, or HBCU.
Save On Refurbished Surface Tablets, Laptops Before Sept. 30
Shopping for a portable computer on a budget can be challenging. However, consumers can save hundreds by perusing the refurbished market—full of laptops and tablets that may not offer the latest and greatest internals, but come with enough horsepower to handle serious work like web conferencing and responding to emails.
