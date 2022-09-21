MADISON, Wis – The men's soccer team fell to Rutgers at home Friday night, 2-0, playing the majority of the game with 10 men. "Disappointing to lose with such a good crowd and a really good event pregame with the 'March to McClimon.' Playing 10 vs. 11 against a good Rutgers team is always going to be a challenge. Thought the guys put in a really good shift but it was not quite enough."

