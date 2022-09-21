Read full article on original website
Related
UWBadgers.com
UW wins Roy Griak Invitational
MINNEAPOLIS -- For the 12th time in program history, the Wisconsin men's cross country team claimed the team title at the Roy Griak Invitational thanks to a dominant performance on Friday morning at the Les Bolstad Golf Course. The seventh-ranked Badgers finished with 39 points thanks to five runners placing...
UWBadgers.com
Badgers sweep Wildcats off their feet
MADISON, Wis. – Finding a way to finish off sets has been an issue for the sixth-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team this season. But that wasn't the case as the Badgers opened the Big Ten Conference season with a 25-18, 25-19, 25-22 win over Northwestern on Friday night in the UW Field House.
UWBadgers.com
Badgers bounce back with dominant 9-1 win
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – A night after dropping its season opener, the third-ranked Wisconsin women's hockey team bounced back with an emphatic 9-1 win over No. 14 Penn State on Friday night at Pegula Ice Arena. After a scoreless first period, the Badgers found themselves down 1-0 early in...
UWBadgers.com
Short-handed Badgers fall to Rutgers
MADISON, Wis – The men's soccer team fell to Rutgers at home Friday night, 2-0, playing the majority of the game with 10 men. "Disappointing to lose with such a good crowd and a really good event pregame with the 'March to McClimon.' Playing 10 vs. 11 against a good Rutgers team is always going to be a challenge. Thought the guys put in a really good shift but it was not quite enough."
Comments / 0