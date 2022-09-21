With the non-district schedule in the rear view, the Del Rio Queens volleyball team is ready to shake off the troubles of its past and tackle a new district season. Del Rio had its first Tuesday off in about a month to prepare for the start of district Sept. 24 at Laredo LBJ. The Queens ended their non-district schedule Sept. 14 with a three-set loss to Midland Legacy that dropped their overall record to 14-8.

DEL RIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO