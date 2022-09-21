Read full article on original website
NEWS — Work to begin on two-lane expansion project at port of entry
Work is slated to begin Monday on a two-lane expansion project just south of the Del Rio Port Entry, promising to speed the flow of traffic from Mexico once it is complete. Dignitaries representing the city, the county, the state, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, local businesses and Ciudad Acuña, Coah., Mexico, gathered at the site where the lane expansion will begin for a symbolic groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning. The new lanes will be located on the east side of the current roadway south of the port of entry.
SPORTS — Queens ready for challenges of district volleyball
With the non-district schedule in the rear view, the Del Rio Queens volleyball team is ready to shake off the troubles of its past and tackle a new district season. Del Rio had its first Tuesday off in about a month to prepare for the start of district Sept. 24 at Laredo LBJ. The Queens ended their non-district schedule Sept. 14 with a three-set loss to Midland Legacy that dropped their overall record to 14-8.
Police searching for Del Rio man wanted for robbery, kidnapping
DEL RIO, Texas – A search is underway for a Del Rio man who is considered “armed and dangerous” and is facing charges of robbery and kidnapping, according to Del Rio police. Jose Herrera Rodarte, 26, is one of three suspects accused of the crimes, according to...
Texas border town business owner sells family BBQ restaurant after multiple migrant break ins
EAGLE PASS, Texas – A business owner near the U.S. southern border said she was forced to sell her family honky-tonk after the venue was broken into on five separate occasions since February. "I worked alongside my father for 19 years," said Selena Buentello Price, the former second-generation owner...
