Work is slated to begin Monday on a two-lane expansion project just south of the Del Rio Port Entry, promising to speed the flow of traffic from Mexico once it is complete. Dignitaries representing the city, the county, the state, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, local businesses and Ciudad Acuña, Coah., Mexico, gathered at the site where the lane expansion will begin for a symbolic groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning. The new lanes will be located on the east side of the current roadway south of the port of entry.

DEL RIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO