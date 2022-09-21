August 7, 1933 – — September 18, 2022 (age 89) Jean Irene Miracle Anderson, 89, passed away on Sunday September 18, 2022 following a short illness. Jean was born August 7, 1933 in Wabunsee Co. Kansas. She was the fourth child born to Irene Goldie Krieger and Ben Sylvester Miracle. Before her first birthday her family moved to Kenniwick, Washington and eventually settled in Puyallup. She attended school at Firgrove Elementary School and then Puyallup Jr. and High schools where she participated in Art, Drama, Tri Hi Y clubs and was on the honor roll her jr. and senior years. Jean graduated high school in June of 1952 after which she started working for Pacific Tel & Tel as a phone operator and lived at the YWCA. While working as a telephone operator she was set up on a blind date with Keith Anderson, a serviceman from Idaho who was stationed at McCord Air Force Base. Shortly after meeting they were married on July 10, 1953. Soon their first child Craig was born. After Keith was discharged from military duty, the three of them moved to Inkom, Idaho. Within the next nine years Jean gave birth to one more son and five daughters. In 1965 with seven children at home and her husband working at the Railroad and farming, Jean started college at Idaho State University. The family then moved to McCammon for several years, and then in 1970 they built a home in Arimo. Jean graduated from ISU in 1971. While attending college she worked in the costume department sewing costumes for shows. She was named outstanding actress of the year at ISU for her role of Dorothy Hardcastle in the play “She Stoops to Conquer.”

