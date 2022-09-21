ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edna Berg – Cache Valley Daily

January 9, 1933 – September 19, 2022 (age 89) Edna Berg died peacefully, surrounded by family, on Monday, September 19, 2022, in North Ogden, Utah. She was known for her artistry, integrity, and devotion to her family and church. Edna was born January 9, 1933, in Ramah, New Mexico. As a child, she worked on ranches with her father, riding horses, building fences, and tending livestock. She attended schools in Ramah, Gallup, and Farmington and took lessons in oil painting. After graduating from Farmington High School, she worked as a bank poster and teller. Edna became a masterful artist, producing numerous beautiful oil paintings and published illustrations. She also became an excellent carpenter, making many improvements to the family home.
Jean Irene Miracle Anderson – Cache Valley Daily

August 7, 1933 – — September 18, 2022 (age 89) Jean Irene Miracle Anderson, 89, passed away on Sunday September 18, 2022 following a short illness. Jean was born August 7, 1933 in Wabunsee Co. Kansas. She was the fourth child born to Irene Goldie Krieger and Ben Sylvester Miracle. Before her first birthday her family moved to Kenniwick, Washington and eventually settled in Puyallup. She attended school at Firgrove Elementary School and then Puyallup Jr. and High schools where she participated in Art, Drama, Tri Hi Y clubs and was on the honor roll her jr. and senior years. Jean graduated high school in June of 1952 after which she started working for Pacific Tel & Tel as a phone operator and lived at the YWCA. While working as a telephone operator she was set up on a blind date with Keith Anderson, a serviceman from Idaho who was stationed at McCord Air Force Base. Shortly after meeting they were married on July 10, 1953. Soon their first child Craig was born. After Keith was discharged from military duty, the three of them moved to Inkom, Idaho. Within the next nine years Jean gave birth to one more son and five daughters. In 1965 with seven children at home and her husband working at the Railroad and farming, Jean started college at Idaho State University. The family then moved to McCammon for several years, and then in 1970 they built a home in Arimo. Jean graduated from ISU in 1971. While attending college she worked in the costume department sewing costumes for shows. She was named outstanding actress of the year at ISU for her role of Dorothy Hardcastle in the play “She Stoops to Conquer.”
Nakhia Aspen Holiday – Cache Valley Daily

February 8, 1988 – September 20, 2022 (age 34) Our bright light, Nakhia Aspen Holiday, passed away on September 20, 2022 in Newton, UT. Nakhia or Khia, was born February 8, 1998, in Logan, UT. She instantly brought so much joy to her family. Nakhia lived with her mom in Logan until 2 years old when they moved to New Mexico.
Kathryn Thurza Young Wight – Cache Valley Daily

Kathryn Thurza Young Wight, loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and sister, passed away on September 20, 2022, at the age of 89. Kathryn was born in Willard, Utah, on March 13, 1933, to Clarence Mathew Young and Thurza Myrtle Nicholas Young Kingston. Thurza served as the county recorder and chief operator of the old telephone switch board in Brigham City. She was left alone to raise Kathryn and her two younger sisters, and she relied heavily on her oldest daughter as she worked to support her family.
Robert “Bob” K Sears – Cache Valley Daily

May 16, 1933 – September 21, 2022 (age 89) Robert “Bob” K Sears, 89, of Logan, UT passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 in Ogden, UT. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and will take place Thursday, September 29th at 12Pm at Allen-Hall Mortuary with a viewing prior from 10-11:30 am.
LouAnn Checketts Hlavaty – Cache Valley Daily

March 26, 1933 – September 19, 2022 (age 89) LouAnn Checketts Hlavaty, 89, of Logan, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 in North Logan. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 26th at 12:00 pm in the Lundstrom Park Chapel., 1260 North 1600 East. There will be...
