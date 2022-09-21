Read full article on original website
Emmanuel Camacho The New Hispanic Model Overcoming Stereotypes
Born in Jackson Tennessee in Madison County, raised in Rio Grande city a city 41 miles west of Mcallen Texas and with 100% Mexican roots. Emmanuel Camacho is a new Hispanic artist who is making himself known in the artistic world, especially in the world of fashion. At just 14 years old, Emmanuel won an acting scholarship at the most prestigious acting school in Miami. At the age of 16, his parents, Jesús Camacho and Maria Camacho, bought him his first camera, which led him to take random photos that he would later be selling because they became something special to the public.
This new Valley wine has a long and ‘Immaculate’ history
For their new recipe of wine, owners of Bonita Flats Farm and Vineyard in Los Fresnos are using a variety of grapes introduced to the Valley 169 years ago by French nuns from Lyon France.
Cheerleader Challenge: Brownsville Pace High School
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The cheer team of the Brownsville James Pace Early High School showed its school spirit at Charlie Clark Nissan in Brownsville. On Friday morning the team showcased a special cheer for RGV viewers. Tonight the Pace Vikings will host the Donna North Chiefs at 7:30. Each week, a cheerleading squad will […]
Mic’d Up: Edinburg North
SPORTS — Queens ready for challenges of district volleyball
With the non-district schedule in the rear view, the Del Rio Queens volleyball team is ready to shake off the troubles of its past and tackle a new district season. Del Rio had its first Tuesday off in about a month to prepare for the start of district Sept. 24 at Laredo LBJ. The Queens ended their non-district schedule Sept. 14 with a three-set loss to Midland Legacy that dropped their overall record to 14-8.
United South takes the Battle of the Panthers
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Panthers in black and white come up with their first win of the season, topping Weslaco to finish off non-district play. For more headlines. click here.
SCOREBOARD: Texas High School Football Week 5
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Teams across the Rio Grande Valley will face off in the fifth week of the high school football season. The undefeated PSJA North will face off against the Edinburg Vela Sabercats. This week will also feature a matchup between 4-0 Brownsville Porter and Roma, who are on a two-game win streak. […]
Students put $5K in teacher’s pocket through award
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Juarez-Lincoln High School teacher’s passion for education was recently recognized by his students who nominated him for a $5,000 award. The students, who have now graduated, would be happy to know that their former teacher has won. Daniel Villanueva, a technology and engineering teacher at La Joya Independent School […]
Brownsville, TX Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in South Texas
It seems like there are winners all across the Lone Star State this week and possibly more coming on Saturday as college football will host the eyes and hearts of many from dawn to dusk.
COVID-19 deaths impacting the Rio Grande Valley
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The coronavirus continues to impact many lives across the Rio Grande Valley, with health leaders calculating even more deaths. Friday, there were two COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County and three in Hidalgo County. Health leaders are urging the community to take precautions before the holiday season. “The more protected we are as […]
Pet of the Week: Puppy
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:. The puppy is available for adoption at the Palm...
RGV students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalists. According to the South Texas Independent School District, four of its students made the cut. Of the four students who qualified, three attend South Texas ISD Science Academy in Mercedes, including Daniel Z. Chen of Mission; Richard A. […]
Harlingen resident wins $20M in scratch-off ticket
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen resident won the top prize winning ticket in the Texas Lottery $20 Million Supreme scratch-off. The winning ticket, worth $20 million, was purchased at Breaktime #2, located at 204 E. Highway 83, in La Feria and is the first of four top prizes worth $20 million to be claimed in […]
Randy Morales, Izaiah Bell lead Harlingen past Laredo United in 6A Texas high school football shootout (Photos)
The Cardinals' QB and star RB combined for eight touchdowns to power their team to a 56-49 win over Laredo United and help Harlingen stay undefeated
RGV True Crime: Teen found in shallow grave along Rio Grande
On Oct. 26, 1992, the Cameron County Sheriff's Office received information that there was a body buried along the banks of the Rio Grande in the area of FM 1419. Today, the slaying of 17-year-old Marcelino Velazco remains unsolved.
PSJA North topples Edinburg Vela 28-21 in battle of unbeaten RGV football teams (Photos)
Led by four rushing touchdowns offensively, PSJA North beat Vela to remain undefeated and snapped the SaberCats' 22-game winning streak against Rio Grande Valley teams
COVID-19 deaths rise toward 4,000 in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After three more people died of COVID-19, officials announced early Friday that Hidalgo County is two deaths shy of 4,000 since the start of the pandemic. The death toll now includes two Edinburg men in their 70s and a woman from Pharr also in her 70s. Two of the people […]
Harlingen resident claims $20M Texas Lottery scratch ticket
A Harlingen resident claimed a $20 million ticket in a scratch ticket game, said the Texas Lottery on Wednesday.
FOOD 4 THOUGHT: Sushi spot cited for “gross” grease
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol headed to Hidalgo County for a double heaping of “¡que asco!” Hidalgo County health reports from June 9, 2022, show Antojitos Mexicanos Mary located at 4815 N Veterans Blvd in San Juan had 13-point violations. The report shows the establishment was not in compliance with knowledge of how to […]
