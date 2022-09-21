Read full article on original website
Crossing guard crisis averted after News 12 report, parent complaints in Mt. Vernon
Parents and students were relieved Friday morning when they encountered crossing guards in front of the STEAM Academy in Mount Vernon.
Hudson Valley, New York Child Nearly Abducted Waiting For School Bus
Police are hoping for help in a "suspicious incident" where a young child was nearly lured into a car at her bus stop. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
News 12
Mount Vernon mom grieves death of son and 4 people shot at his vigil
The mother of a Mount Vernon man who died while being chased by police is searching for answers about why her son died and also why four men were shot attending a vigil for her son. Iraida Sanchez is drowning in grief. Two weeks ago, she got the news that...
NYC crime surge leaves former NY gov 'extremely worried' businesses will flee 'frightened' city
Former Democrat New York Gov. David Paterson expressed concern Wednesday that surging crime in New York City is driving businesses out of the Big Apple. Paterson joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss the city's crime crisis after a man went on an ax-wielding rampage inside a Manhattan McDonald’s over the weekend.
New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother
A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
Thrillist
New York State Has Almost $20 Billion in Lost Money & Some Might Be Yours
New Yorkers might be owed hefty sums of money, and they may not even know it. According to the New York State comptroller's office, there are over $17 billion (yes, with a "B") in unclaimed funds, and some might actually be yours. Luckily, there's a way to get it back....
Gun Violence in Hudson Valley ‘Stretched to Daylight Hours’
Two men have pleaded guilty to their daytime shootout in the Hudson Valley. Lavelle Stackhouse, 25, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a shooting of a man in the middle of the day on William Street, in the City of Newburgh, on September 8, 2021, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.
DOC: Bronx inmate who attempted to escape custody jumping into East River has died
Another inmate has died in the custody of the Department of Corrections, making it the 15th inmate this year.
cityandstateny.com
Hurricane Fiona pummels Puerto Rico and AG James targets Trump
Nearly five years since Hurricane Maria unleashed havoc in Puerto Rico, New Yorkers are once again responding after a new storm thundered furiously down upon the island and the Dominican Republic. Home to about 660,000 people of Puerto Rican origin and 708,000 people of Dominican roots, New York is a state strongly connected to both places. Hurricane Fiona, the first major hurricane of this year’s Atlantic season, left over a million people in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic without power and running water for days. Hundreds of homes were also destroyed and at least several people have been declared dead. New York’s response has been both swift and intensive. Many local organizations sprung into action by collecting donations and delivering important supplies, as have the state's top officials. New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul deployed state troopers and emergency management specialists to aid the religion – many of whom speak Spanish. Read on for more important news.
NBC New York
NYS: At Least 4 Deaths Linked to Disease Outbreak at Manhattan Nursing Home
New York state health officials said that four deaths at a Manhattan nursing home were confirmed to be linked to an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease, a serious type of pneumonia caused by bacteria that grows in warm water, while a fifth death remains under investigation. The officials from the New...
WKTV
Hochul announces second phase of program to address truck and bus driver shortage
NEW YORK, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the second phase of her plan to allow third-party companies to offer Commercial Driver License (CDL) road testing, which will expand eligibility to public and private establishments. This is one of many steps the governor has taken to ease the shortage of school bus and commercial truck drivers.
Police: 4 people shot in Mount Vernon
Police have not released many details, but they say gunfire rang out around 9:30 p.m. in front of 333 South Eighth Ave.
Mount Vernon school community says lack of crossing guards, speeding is causing safety issues
Parents who have kids at the Mount Vernon STEAM Academy say a lack of crossing guards and cars excessively speeding are causing safety issues for their kids at the end of the school day.
Terminal at major New York area airport evacuated after security breach
NEW YORK -- A terminal at one of the New York metropolitan area's three major airports was evacuated Thursday night following a security breach, CBS New York reports. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said that at around 9:15 p.m., someone waiting in a Transportation Security Administration line in Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B entered a security door, so the entire terminal had to be cleared while a K-9 unit swept the area and found the person.
Reward Offered After 2 Injured, Emaciated Dogs Found In Mount Vernon
Authorities are investigating after two pit bulls, one of them pregnant, were found emaciated and abused, roaming around Westchester County. The first dog was found at around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Mount Vernon, near Seneca Avenue and East 5th Street, according to a Facebook post shared by the Mount Vernon Animal Shelter.
NYC Lantern Festival Returns to Delight Families This Holiday Season
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to the NYC metro area for the holiday season starting in October.
Mount Vernon Knights play first football game at newly reopened Memorial Field
The Mount Vernon Knights are playing against the Yonkers Force in their first football game at the newly reopened Memorial Field.
'Field of dreams.' Mount Vernon cuts ribbon on newly renovated Memorial Field
What was once an eyesore is now the jewel of Mount Vernon after the newly renovated Memorial Field officially opened after a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.
Say goodbye to summer, cold front headed for NYC
A foggy view of the Brooklyn Bridge. Thursday is the last day of summer. Temperatures will stay in the 70s by day and drop to the high 40s by the weekend. [ more › ]
NYC Mayor Eric Adams considers moving Madison Square Garden
New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he would be willing to move one of the city’s most iconic venues: Madison Square Garden. New York is trying to redevelop Penn Station, which, for years has sat below MSG, "the world’s most famous arena." But The New York Post reported Adams "opened the door" to conversations with MSG owner James Dolan about a potential move.
