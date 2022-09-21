Read full article on original website
Silver Alert canceled for missing American Fork man
A Silver Alert issued for a missing 63 year-old American Fork man that disappeared Saturday morning has been canceled.
ksl.com
West Valley man charged with raping woman at Cedar City concert
CEDAR CITY — A West Valley man was charged Friday with raping a woman at an outdoor festival concert in Cedar City last year. Robert Jacob Garcia, 23, is charged in 5th District Court with rape and object rape, first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
PHOTOS: Millcreek fire crews extinguish apartment fire
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Millcreek fire crews quickly extinguished a small apartment fire in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the United Fire Authority. The fire was reportedly contained to the exterior only and did not extend into the home. Officials say there are no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is […]
Police: 15-year-old attacked couple asleep in bed in ‘random act of violence’
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A couple is recovering from injuries they suffered during a brutal and violent attack in their home which police called “random.”. Taylorsville police told The Salt Lake Tribune that a 15-year-old boy was in custody for the attack early Tuesday morning, which they termed a “random act of violence.”
KUTV
Man hospitalized after crash with semi in Tooele County
GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a crash involving a semi truck on State Route 138 in Grantsville. Utah Highway Patrol officials said a semi with two empty gravel belly dump trailers was traveling westbound on SR-138 just before 9 a.m. on Friday.
ksl.com
Taylorsville couple recovering following random attack in their home
TAYLORSVILLE — As a Taylorsville couple continues to recover from a violent home invasion that police say was committed by a 15-year-old boy who picked his victims at random, friends of the couple are trying to raise money for their medical bills. Early Wednesday, a couple was asleep in...
KSLTV
‘Totally devastated’: Trucks, trailers and ATVs stolen from Pleasant Grove neighborhood
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Residents of a Utah County neighborhood that was targeted by car thieves last weekend are warning others to be on the lookout. “We feel violated,” said Stacie Hullinger, whose Tahoe SUV was stolen. “Insurance won’t cover it. It was a theft, so insurance doesn’t cover it. So we are just out.”
Gephardt Daily
Family reveals name of man killed in Roy motorcycle-vehicle collision
ROY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of a man who died Monday after an oncoming vehicle turned in front of his motorcycle, blocking his path and causing a collision, is paying tribute to its lost love one. Ronnie Holkan, who went by R.J., is remembered...
kslnewsradio.com
What’s behind random acts of violence in Utah?
SALT LAKE CITY — In an act of random violence, a 15-year-old intruder opens an unlocked door and stabs a sleeping couple at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday in Taylorsville. Detectives said the boy was a stranger to the couple and entered the home with the intent to cause violence. In...
KUTV
Overnight fire at Skyline High leaves gym smoke-damaged
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An investigation is underway after a fire sparked at a Salt Lake City high school overnight, authorities said. Skyline High School, 3251 E. 3760 South, sustained smoke damage after a fire sparked on the building's exterior, a Unified Fire Authority spokesperson said. The incident...
Gephardt Daily
Police investigate early morning shooting outside Salt Lake City bar
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting outside a well-known, self-proclaimed Salt Lake City dive bar. Officers were first dispatched to the “X Wife’s Place” at 465 South 700 East on Friday at 1:21 a.m. with reports of shots fired.
Weber Co. Crime Scene Investigator sent to prison
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Weber County crime scene investigator who was charged on two separate occasions, first for the sexual exploitation of a minor and later for the sexual abuse of that same minor, was sentenced on Wednesday. Marc Swain was sentenced by Judge Michael Direda of the Second District Court on Sept. 21, […]
Fight leads to teen student stabbed near Layton High School
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A student remains in the hospital and a suspect in custody following a stabbing Tuesday afternoon near Layton High School. Police say it happened just around 12:30 pm at Layton Commons Park across the street from the school. Police say two groups of students met in the park, and a […]
KUTV
Utah fugitive wanted with criminal history dating back to juvenile days
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives focuses on a parolee with a criminal history dating back to when he was a juvenile. Mario Ricky Fernandez, 40, has had a penchant for burglarizing homes and stealing cars for more than a decade and is on the Metro Gang Unit’s Ten Most Wanted list. The MGU has Fernandez listed as a top priority due to his extensive criminal history and gang affiliation.
kslnewsradio.com
New fire breaks out on Y Mountain in Provo
PROVO, Utah — A new fire was reported Friday evening on Y Mountain in Provo. Jeanie Atherton, of the Provo Fire Department, says her department has received a report of a fire on U.S. Forest Property. Provo fire crews have gotten a visual of the fire and have notified the U.S. Forest Service, which is sending in crews.
ksl.com
Salt Lake man arrested after shooting at juveniles, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who police say shot at a group of juveniles was arrested by Salt lake police overnight. Siupapa Muliaga, 21, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of felony discharge of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm. About 1:45...
The Justice Files: The Salt Lake City strangler wanted to be executed
WEST VALLEY Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Roberto Arguelles was under the glare of the public eye. It was 1996 and Arguelles confessed to being a serial killer. He was already a convicted sexual predator, but these latest revelations unveiled the true nature of what some called an “evil” man. Arguelles was charged with four counts […]
KSLTV
Road rage chase leads to assault, man booked in jail
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A man is in jail after a road rage chase that ended with the assault of a 16-year-old driver and a 20-year-old passenger near Washington Terrace late Wednesday night. The man was identified as 22-year-old Anthony Downs. According to court documents, a 16-year-old boy was...
upr.org
Salt Lake man arrested after firing a gun at 3 minors
Salt Lake City police say 21-year-old Siupapa Muliaga shot at a group of juveniles near 170 West and 200 North on Thursday around 1:30am. Muliaga was booked into the Salt Lake County jail and charged with felony discharge of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm. According to police,...
The Justice Files: Margo Bond encounters the Salt Lake City strangler Pt. 2
WEST VALLEY Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Margo Bond disappeared in February, 1992–though she wasn’t the only one. Over the following weeks, three young teens also disappeared. At the time, authorities didn’t know the two cases were connected. Margo Bond was the oldest victim. Her son said that she was at the wrong place at the […]
