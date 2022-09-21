ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grantsville, UT

ksl.com

West Valley man charged with raping woman at Cedar City concert

CEDAR CITY — A West Valley man was charged Friday with raping a woman at an outdoor festival concert in Cedar City last year. Robert Jacob Garcia, 23, is charged in 5th District Court with rape and object rape, first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
CEDAR CITY, UT
ABC4

PHOTOS: Millcreek fire crews extinguish apartment fire

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Millcreek fire crews quickly extinguished a small apartment fire in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the United Fire Authority. The fire was reportedly contained to the exterior only and did not extend into the home. Officials say there are no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is […]
MILLCREEK, UT
City
South Salt Lake, UT
City
Grantsville, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Grantsville, UT
Crime & Safety
South Salt Lake, UT
Crime & Safety
KUTV

Man hospitalized after crash with semi in Tooele County

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a crash involving a semi truck on State Route 138 in Grantsville. Utah Highway Patrol officials said a semi with two empty gravel belly dump trailers was traveling westbound on SR-138 just before 9 a.m. on Friday.
GRANTSVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Family reveals name of man killed in Roy motorcycle-vehicle collision

ROY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of a man who died Monday after an oncoming vehicle turned in front of his motorcycle, blocking his path and causing a collision, is paying tribute to its lost love one. Ronnie Holkan, who went by R.J., is remembered...
ROY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

What’s behind random acts of violence in Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY — In an act of random violence, a 15-year-old intruder opens an unlocked door and stabs a sleeping couple at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday in Taylorsville. Detectives said the boy was a stranger to the couple and entered the home with the intent to cause violence. In...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KUTV

Overnight fire at Skyline High leaves gym smoke-damaged

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An investigation is underway after a fire sparked at a Salt Lake City high school overnight, authorities said. Skyline High School, 3251 E. 3760 South, sustained smoke damage after a fire sparked on the building's exterior, a Unified Fire Authority spokesperson said. The incident...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police investigate early morning shooting outside Salt Lake City bar

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting outside a well-known, self-proclaimed Salt Lake City dive bar. Officers were first dispatched to the “X Wife’s Place” at 465 South 700 East on Friday at 1:21 a.m. with reports of shots fired.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Weber Co. Crime Scene Investigator sent to prison

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Weber County crime scene investigator who was charged on two separate occasions, first for the sexual exploitation of a minor and later for the sexual abuse of that same minor, was sentenced on Wednesday.  Marc Swain was sentenced by Judge Michael Direda of the Second District Court on Sept. 21, […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Fight leads to teen student stabbed near Layton High School

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A student remains in the hospital and a suspect in custody following a stabbing Tuesday afternoon near Layton High School. Police say it happened just around 12:30 pm at Layton Commons Park across the street from the school. Police say two groups of students met in the park, and a […]
LAYTON, UT
KUTV

Utah fugitive wanted with criminal history dating back to juvenile days

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives focuses on a parolee with a criminal history dating back to when he was a juvenile. Mario Ricky Fernandez, 40, has had a penchant for burglarizing homes and stealing cars for more than a decade and is on the Metro Gang Unit’s Ten Most Wanted list. The MGU has Fernandez listed as a top priority due to his extensive criminal history and gang affiliation.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

New fire breaks out on Y Mountain in Provo

PROVO, Utah — A new fire was reported Friday evening on Y Mountain in Provo. Jeanie Atherton, of the Provo Fire Department, says her department has received a report of a fire on U.S. Forest Property. Provo fire crews have gotten a visual of the fire and have notified the U.S. Forest Service, which is sending in crews.
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Road rage chase leads to assault, man booked in jail

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A man is in jail after a road rage chase that ended with the assault of a 16-year-old driver and a 20-year-old passenger near Washington Terrace late Wednesday night. The man was identified as 22-year-old Anthony Downs. According to court documents, a 16-year-old boy was...
WASHINGTON TERRACE, UT
upr.org

Salt Lake man arrested after firing a gun at 3 minors

Salt Lake City police say 21-year-old Siupapa Muliaga shot at a group of juveniles near 170 West and 200 North on Thursday around 1:30am. Muliaga was booked into the Salt Lake County jail and charged with felony discharge of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm. According to police,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

